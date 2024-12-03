Weber Ranch Wants to Redefine Vodka Through Agave

In partnership with Weber Ranch

Weber Ranch 1902 Vodka likes to say its liquid is “Born in Jalisco, Crafted in Texas.”

The spirits brand, which picked up the Best Vodka of 2024 and a Double Gold medal in the most recent New York World Spirits Competition (where yours truly was a judge), certainly takes inspiration from both locales. Weber Ranch’s first expression is a vodka distilled from 100% Blue Weber Agave, resulting in a unique bottle that represents the best of two worlds — it can elevate a Martini and also provide a new and delicious perspective on traditional agave spirits cocktails, such as a Paloma. And as someone who loves both vodka and agave spirits, I’m an early convert.

Credit for this unique vodka goes to Antonio Rodriguez, the Master Distiller and Senior Vice President of Production for Weber Ranch. Originally hailing from Jalisco, Mexico, Rodriguez now lives and works in Texas. A drinks industry veteran of nearly two decades, Rodriguez was formerly the Production Director at Patrón Tequila in Mexico, where he managed a team of 1,500 people and led brand education and consumer insight efforts for the Patrón portfolio in the U.S.

Weber Ranch Master Distiller Antonio Rodriguez spent years working at Patrón Weber Ranch

He certainly knows and understands the tequila world. So why vodka, a huge player in the drinks industry that doesn’t always command the same respect or enthusiast interest level as tequila, whisk(e)y or gin (or, really, almost any other spirit)?

“By volume, vodka is the largest spirits category in the U.S.,” says Rodriguez. “But let’s be honest, it’s been a long time since there was any meaningful innovation or true disruption in this space. That was the idea and the inspiration behind developing this product.”

Vodka is typically made from wheat, corn or potato, but the team behind Weber Ranch believes starting with a higher-quality base ingredient can impart a natural sweetness without any vegetal notes (or “bite”). The interesting thing about agave spirits is that the aging takes place before distillation — Blue Weber agaves need approximately seven years to mature before harvesting.

Once harvested, the agave spirit is imported from Mexico to the Weber Ranch Distillery in Muenster, Texas. Distillation occurs in both bespoke copper pot and column stills, with the distillate combined with water from the local Trinity Aquifer before being filtered and bottled. The final result is an elevated take on vodka, offering a subtle aroma of tropical fruits with a faint hint of fresh agave. On the palate, you’ll find hints of green apple, pineapple and citrus, complemented by a luxurious mouthfeel and a clean finish.

Weber Ranch’s versatility makes it ideal for both vodka- and agave spirits-based cocktails Weber Ranch

Rodriguez, who admits to not being much of a vodka fan before his brand launched, agrees with me about Weber Ranch as an ideal base for a Martini or Paloma, while also suggesting a Ranch Water, Espresso Martini, Mule and even a simple serve on the rocks. (You can find several delicious and easy-to-make recipes here.)

“We also saw this as a way to introduce more consumers to agave, especially those who typically don’t drink tequila, or find tequila too intense,” says the distiller.

It’s 2024, so the alcohol industry has endured some recent hiccups. Plus, there are way too many boozy newcomers — last year, one agave spirits producer told me that you can expect up to 190 new brands of tequila each year. Which brings up some potential obstacles for Weber Ranch — how do you introduce a new brand that bridges two categories that don’t traditionally have a lot of crossover?

“The spirits industry can certainly be challenging,” Rodriguez admits. “But I think we’ve created a high-quality, truly exceptional product — that’s the first step. Now we’re steadily focused on introducing it to bars, restaurants, retail stores and consumers. Because Weber Ranch is unlike anything else on the market, it requires us to spend a good deal of time and effort educating people about what it is, and why they should try it.”

Besides some recent awards, Weber Ranch may also appeal to drinkers who have joined the burgeoning additive-free movement. Some vodka producers — just like some tequilas — use additives to modify or enhance the aroma, taste, or mouthfeel of their product. But Weber Ranch is now the first non-tequila to join the Additive Free Alliance. “We wanted to create an all-natural, unadulterated spirit,” says Rodriguez. “We don’t need to do anything to our production process.”

For now, Weber Ranch offers just one product — its flagship vodka. However, in a neat and modern touch, you can join a virtual club that offers access to member-only gifts, invitations, news and “cool surprises.” Simply flip the silver coin on the bottle’s cork stopper and scan the QR code to unlock the free membership.

If you speak with Rodriguez for long enough about agave, you may start to wonder why he didn’t stick with tequila, even in an oversaturated market. “Look, the world doesn’t need another tequila brand,” argues Rodriguez, good-naturedly. “There are already many excellent tequilas on the market today. I think we’re making something completely new with Weber Ranch and different for a category that was very much lacking.”