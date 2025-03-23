Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

Vodka With Electrolytes Is Available in a Growing Number of States

Lytos Vodka received a patent earlier this year

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 23, 2025 4:57 pm EDT
a bottle of Lytos Vodka
Lytos Vodka does indeed have electrolytes.
DMV Distributing

The idea of drinking a spirit abounding with electrolytes might sound like a contradiction. Or, for the fans of a certain Mike Judge-directed film, it might lead you to think about, shall we say, “what plants crave.” But the idea of a spirit containing electrolytes makes more sense as you think about it. What if the booze you drank on a night out helped keep you from getting a hangover the next morning? That’s part of the thinking behind Lytos Vodka.

Earlier this year, the company received a patent — the first of its kind — for its electrolyte-infused vodka. Founder and Towson University alumnus Billy Fanshawe drew upon his ties to his alma mater during the process, which ended up stretching to three and a half years.

“Many applicants bow out after the first few rounds, but I knew what we had was novel and valuable,” Fanshawe said in a statement. “With support from Towson University’s chemistry department and insights from our founding member Alex Zephir, we pushed through the challenges to secure our patent.”

Weber Ranch Wants to Redefine Vodka Through Agave
Weber Ranch Wants to Redefine Vodka Through Agave
 How a tequila veteran is disrupting a huge (but often boring) spirits category

Lytos Vodka has expanded from its Baltimore roots. Earlier this year, the company signed a distribution agreement with DMV Distributing that will bring it to a wider audience in Maryland, as well as Delaware and the District of Columbia. Fanshawe also shared some tips for drinking it — with a nod to the spirit’s history — in an interview with Wesley Case for The Baltimore Banner. “Our business stayed in business the first two years because there was a bar doing pickle shots with it,” he said.

More Like This

Pouring vodka
What Kirkland Vodka Tells Us About How We Discuss Spirits
small bottles of lemonade in the sunlight
6 Simple Ways to Infuse Vodka at Home
Several vodka bottles in a roundup celebrating National Vodka Day
The 25 Most Interesting Vodkas to Enjoy Right Now
A few of our favorite sipping vodkas
These Vodkas Are for Sipping, Not Shooting

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A fan holds a sign reading “NCAA End NIL” at a college basketball game between the Seton Hall Pirates and the DePaul Blue Demons at Prudential Center on January 8, 2025 in Newark, NJ
College Athletes Got Their Payday. Now Comes the Reckoning.
A list of canceled flights
If You're Feeling Nervous About Flying Right Now, You're Not Alone
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People
Britt Lower as Helly R. in the Severance season 2 finale "Cold Harbor"
10 Lingering Questions After the Staggering Season 2 Finale of “Severance”
A profile shot of Santiago Gomez with illustrated flames.
A New Racket Sport Is Taking Over the Country. You Can Thank This Man.
Paris Car Show
It Sure Looks Like the Collector Car Boom Has Subsided

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

a bottle of Lytos Vodka

Vodka With Electrolytes Is Available in a Growing Number of States

Interior of Clemente Bar

There’s a New Cocktail Bar Above Eleven Madison Park

Brewers

Hindsight Is 20/20, Even with Beer Goggles: 10 Brewery Owners on What They’d Do Differently Opening Taprooms in 2025

A close-up cocktail picture taken from the book "Pour Together"

Yes, You Can Make a Great Cocktail With Just Two Ingredients

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

A male athlete running on a grass field in a stadium under a partly cloudy sky, wearing a black training outfit.

Don’t Trust the Internet’s Viral Fitness Checklists

Nodus Obscura

If You’re a Camera Guy (or Gal), You Need This Watch

Spicy Thai Chili Scallops with Scallions from Vital Choice. We reviewed the sustainable seafood purveyor.

What It’s Like to Order Sustainable Seafood From Vital Choice

So you too can travel like Mr. Best Actor

Adrien Brody’s Partnership With Monos Luggage Has Landed