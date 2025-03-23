The idea of drinking a spirit abounding with electrolytes might sound like a contradiction. Or, for the fans of a certain Mike Judge-directed film, it might lead you to think about, shall we say, “what plants crave.” But the idea of a spirit containing electrolytes makes more sense as you think about it. What if the booze you drank on a night out helped keep you from getting a hangover the next morning? That’s part of the thinking behind Lytos Vodka.



Earlier this year, the company received a patent — the first of its kind — for its electrolyte-infused vodka. Founder and Towson University alumnus Billy Fanshawe drew upon his ties to his alma mater during the process, which ended up stretching to three and a half years.



“Many applicants bow out after the first few rounds, but I knew what we had was novel and valuable,” Fanshawe said in a statement. “With support from Towson University’s chemistry department and insights from our founding member Alex Zephir, we pushed through the challenges to secure our patent.”

Lytos Vodka has expanded from its Baltimore roots. Earlier this year, the company signed a distribution agreement with DMV Distributing that will bring it to a wider audience in Maryland, as well as Delaware and the District of Columbia. Fanshawe also shared some tips for drinking it — with a nod to the spirit’s history — in an interview with Wesley Case for The Baltimore Banner. “Our business stayed in business the first two years because there was a bar doing pickle shots with it,” he said.