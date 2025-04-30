Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

Partida Is the Single Malt of Tequilas

What does the “highest-rated tequila in the world” actually taste like?

By Kirk Miller
April 30, 2025 11:50 am EDT
Tequila Partida Roble Fino Reposado
Tequila Partida Roble Fino Reposado, a sherry- and single malt-influenced tequila
Tequila Partida

What we’re drinking: Various releases from Tequila Partida

Where they’re from: Named in honor of third-generation agave farmer Enrique Partida, this namesake brand is an additive-free, estate-grown tequila from The Lucas Bols Company. 

Why we’re drinking these: Partida has touted itself as “the world’s highest rated tequila,” and while I can’t vouch for that claim, the brand has racked up a ton of honors, including a best tequila in the world win for the brand’s reposado. So when we had a chance to talk to Master Tequilero José Valdez, currently celebrating 20 years with Partida (he was there when the brand launched), we jumped at the chance. 

“I was a tequila aficionado in college, but I wasn’t like a third-generation tequila maker,” Valdez says. “I’d visit other distilleries, but I was starting from scratch. In those years, there wasn’t a university that taught you how to produce. So I hired a guy who had worked 40 years in another big brand, who was retiring. He was like, ‘Okay, I’m still young. I can teach somebody new.’”

The 50 Best Bottles of Tequila for Cinco de Mayo
The 50 Best Bottles of Tequila for Cinco de Mayo
 We tested entirely too much tequila to identify the ideal bottles for sipping, shots and cocktails, including a few surprises

Partida offers a pretty wide range of tequilas, including the standard fare (blanco, reposado, añejo), two unique cristalinos (including one that spends extra time in ex-sherry casks), a 48-month aged extra añejo and two releases that undergo a second maturation in ex-sherry casks that also previously held some pretty high-end Scotch. So this isn’t your tequila for Margaritas or Palomas, although the blanco does a good job in those classic drinks. But we like to think of these releases as a little closer to single malts. Let’s dive in. 

How they taste:

  • Reserva Blanco (40% ABV): Sweet, a bit dry and not quite as peppery as other blancos. A nice bit of citrus rounds it out, with the cooked agave and earthiness shining through. 
  • Roble Fino Reposado (43% ABV): Aged for at least six months in ex-bourbon barrels before it’s aged for two months in ex-single malt, sherry-seasoned casks. While the cooked agave is thankfully still present, you’ll find a nice balance of vanilla, banana, honey and dried fruits, with the sherry making most of its impact on the nose.
  • Roble Fino Anejo (45% ABV): Partida’s Añejo (aged 18 months in ex-bourbon barrels) is finished for an additional five months in ex-single malt, sherry-seasoned casks. The toasted oak is more present here, along with hints of cocoa. Surprisingly, the citrus notes make a little return as well. A bit more sherry-forward, it’s warm and inviting on the palate and ideal for Scotch drinkers 
Master Tequilero José Valdez
Partida’s Master Tequilero José Valdez
Partida

Fun fact: The brand launched a single barrel añejo program last November. “It’s more common in the bourbon world,” Valdez says, who narrowed the barrel choices for bar and high-end consumers down to 30 that each offer a “unique and different tasting profile.”

Where to buy: You can find Tequila Partida in stores and online for $43 to $364.

Tequila Partida
Tequila Partida
BUY HERE

More Like This

An agave producer checks a plantation, raw material for tequila production, at the outskirts of the municipality of Tepatitlan, Jalisco State, Mexico, on February 2, 2025.
8 Factors of Tequila Production That Impact Its Quality
five bottles of tequila recommended for Cinco de Mayo
The Best Bottles of Tequila for Cinco de Mayo
Jenny Camarena in the agave fields next to El Tesoro
Meet Jenny Camarena, El Tesoro’s New CEO and Master Distiller
Crates of beer. Threatened tariffs could make it difficult for both domestic and foreigner alcohol producers.
For the Drinks Industry, Tariffs Will Be Worse Than Expected

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Most Popular

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pose for a photo on the red carpet at the 14th Annual NFL Honors
What Was That Bill Belichick Interview?
Beanie Babies sit on a shelf in a store in Washington, D.C. in 1999.
The Beanie Baby Craze Was Way Worse Than You Remember
Belgrade checks all the boxes
Exploring Serbia, One of the World’s Most Underrated Travel Destinations
This and phone on DND
“Quiet Travel” Is the Latest Vacation Trend for Serenity Seekers
The Mk II Fulcrum 39, Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 38mm and Unimatic Modello Uno UT1
The 11 Best Modern Military-Inspired Watches
MRI scan showing brain activity. We take a look at the benefits creatine has on brain health.
This Is Your Brain on Creatine

Recommended

Suggested for you

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pose for a photo on the red carpet at the 14th Annual NFL Honors
What Was That Bill Belichick Interview?
Beanie Babies sit on a shelf in a store in Washington, D.C. in 1999.
The Beanie Baby Craze Was Way Worse Than You Remember
Belgrade checks all the boxes
Exploring Serbia, One of the World’s Most Underrated Travel Destinations
This and phone on DND
“Quiet Travel” Is the Latest Vacation Trend for Serenity Seekers
The Mk II Fulcrum 39, Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 38mm and Unimatic Modello Uno UT1
The 11 Best Modern Military-Inspired Watches
MRI scan showing brain activity. We take a look at the benefits creatine has on brain health.
This Is Your Brain on Creatine

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

an illustration of a martini with gibson onions around it

The Homemade Bar: How to Pickle Your Own Gibson Onions

Tequila Partida Roble Fino Reposado

Partida Is the Single Malt of Tequilas

An agave producer checks a plantation, raw material for tequila production, at the outskirts of the municipality of Tepatitlan, Jalisco State, Mexico, on February 2, 2025.

8 Factors of Tequila Production That Impact Its Quality

five bottles of tequila recommended for Cinco de Mayo

The Best Bottles of Tequila for Cinco de Mayo

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

The charcoal-grilled bok choy with anchovy oyster sauce from Bangkok Supper Club

These Asian Pantry Staples Will Bring Restaurant-Quality Flavor to Your Cooking

An agave producer checks a plantation, raw material for tequila production, at the outskirts of the municipality of Tepatitlan, Jalisco State, Mexico, on February 2, 2025.

8 Factors of Tequila Production That Impact Its Quality

Jeremy Allen White holding a bouquet of flowers.

The Sexiest Spring Accessory Is a Giant Bouquet of Flowers

Egyptian bodybuilder Antoine Boulos, British bodybuilder Reuben Martin, and South African bodybuilder Jannie Graaff, competitors during the pre-judging for the Mr Universe contest, at the Royal Hotel in Woburn Place in the Bloomsburt district of London, England, 16th September 1960.

Take It From a Woman: We Don’t Care About Your Muscle Definition