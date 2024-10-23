Review: Manojo Will Get You to Love Mezcal

What we’re drinking: Manojo Espadín Mezcal

Where it’s from: This just-launched mezcal hails from a team that includes acclaimed chef Enrique Olvera of Pujol (Mexico City) and Cosme (NYC)

Why we’re drinking this: It was National Mezcal Day on Monday (Oct. 21), and we’ve been inundated with new mezcals over the course of the past few months — many of them quite good! And some are certainly geared toward more adventurous palates.

There’s a tendency for people to label mezcal as simply a “smoky tequila,” but it’s a far more varied and versatile spirit than its more popular agave cousin. We’ve gone over the differences between tequila and mezcal before, but the gist is that mezcal can utilize hundreds of different agave types that are grown in different states. On the contrary, tequila can only be made with Blue Weber agave in the Mexican state of tequila. And the flavor profiles in mezcal can vary widely, too.

At first glance, Manojo isn’t offering something wholly unique. It’s crafted from espadín, the most common agave found in mezcal; the agaves are aged seven to nine years. One of the founders suggested Manojo is meant to have a “refined taste profile,” which worried me a bit — mezcal for the masses?

But I do tend to like spirits that are crafted by chefs — I often find unique taste profiles or just a slightly different approach. And I was able to try Manojo (which loosely translates to “whatever your eye can see”) both neat and in cocktails at a recent launch event.

How it tastes: It’s herbal with a lovely minerality and a hint of citrus and pepper. This one is bright and crisp on its own and downright fantastic in a Margarita. And there’s no smoke. If the final product lacks, say, some of the funk and surprise you’ll find in a mezcal crafted from a cuishe agave, it makes up for it by offering an exceptionally well-rounded drinking experience.

Fun fact: I haven’t had a chance to write much about mezcal this year, but some newer brands that have certainly excited my palate include Tres Tribus (from the team behind Mijenta), Desolas Mezcal (female-founded and a rare mezcal brand where the piñas are cooked in above-ground “hornos” instead of underground), Zomoz (read our review here) and Mala Mia, which ambitiously launched with four wildly unique agave profiles, including a tepeztate that has tasting notes like cranberry, cake and yogurt.

Where to buy: You can buy Manojo Mezcal for $50 from Manojo’s website.