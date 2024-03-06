Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

Zomoz Is an Ideal Spirit for Mezcal Skeptics

The just-launched artisanal mezcal may pull in a new and bigger audience for the growing spirits category

By Kirk Miller
March 6, 2024 1:30 pm
A bottle of Zomoz mezcal near orange slices and six shot glasses
Your gateway mezcal could very well be Zomoz.
Zomoz

What we’re drinking: Zomoz Mezcal, a new artisanal mezcal brand

Where it’s from: Zomoz hails from Santiago Matalán, Oaxaca. It’s crafted by fourth-generation Maestra Mezcalara, Isabel Santiago, at her family’s agave palenque. 

Why we’re drinking this: While it’s not nearly on par with tequila’s market share, mezcal sales soared 143% from 2020 to 2023. And the recently launched Zomoz (derived from the Spanish word for “we are”) has already won a Double Gold medal from the New York World Spirits Competition. So we thought we’d check out a newcomer that already has a little buzz and is Mexican-owned and operated.

“I’ve always been a mezcal drinker,” says Diego De la Vega, one of Zomoz’s co-founders. “And all my friends in Mexico have gone from drinking tequila to drinking mezcal. And when I started drinking mezcal, I noticed that a lot of brands I liked were nowhere to be found in the U.S. And I didn’t think mezcal was presented as it really should be.”

To that end, Zomoz’s partners — all Mexican immigrants to the United States — partnered with Isabel Santiago, a fourth-generation Maestra Mezcalera, to create a luxury product that utilizes traditional mezcal-producing techniques. “It’s a story about the current Mexican Renaissance,” he says. “We’re introducing Mexico as a luxury. There are 62 million Hispanics in the U.S. and nobody’s really telling their story.”

Given the use of espadín (the most popular agave for mezcal) and the desire to create a product that’ll gain a real foothold in the United States, Zomoz’s founders purposely aimed to create a spirit less smoky and more approachable than other mezcals. “I think mezcal now is like what was happening with tequila 10 years ago,” De la Vega says. “It became smoother and more ultra-premium as it was being introduced to the U.S.”

Why Almost All Mezcal Is Crafted From One Particular Agave Variety
Why Almost All Mezcal Is Crafted From One Particular Agave Variety
 This diverse Mexican spirit tends to stick with Espadín

Can a mezcal designed for the mainstream still offer flavor and appeal to more practiced agave mezcal enthusiasts? Let’s take a sip.

How it tastes: A lot of bright citrus on the nose, Zomoz (40% ABV) offers a bit more sweetness than the typical mezcal. There’s still an earthy undertone here with some green pepper, lemon and butterscotch notes, and, yes, a hint of smoke and minerality. It’s subtle but delicious and ideal for drinking with a giant ice cube and a slice of orange or lemon (it also makes for a great highball or Paloma). Note: a funkier release featuring wild agaves is tentatively scheduled for this year and may appeal more to adventurous mezcal fans.

Fun fact: Zomoz is labeled as an “artesenal mezcal,” and that’s an actual production method (there are a few categories). Here, that means the espadín hearts are roasted in an underground stone oven, crushed by a traditional tahona, naturally fermented, distilled twice in copper stills and finally double-filtered before bottling. 

Where to buy: You can order Zomoz for $79.99 at ReserveBar.

More Like This

three bottles of Ilegal Mezcal, which was just acquired by Bacardi
What the Sale of Ilegal Mezcal to Bacardi Means for You
Little Oaxaca bar in nyc
The Best Tequila and Mezcal Bars in the United States
Desolas Mezcal on a table with a glass and orange slices. There's a mezcal for every palate, even if you don't like mezcal.
10 Mezcals to Try If You Don’t Think You Like Mezcal
Mezcal bottles in Mezcalerita Bar on January 04, 2020 in Oaxaca, Mexico. Oaxaca is well recognized for its Mezcal distillate, the ancestral beverage has an appellation of origin and is now well known around the world - but many perceptions of the agave spirit are incorrect.
Everything You Know About Mezcal Is Wrong

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Most Popular

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

A bottle of Zomoz mezcal near orange slices and six shot glasses

Zomoz Is an Ideal Spirit for Mezcal Skeptics

A collection of various whiskey and booze bottles in a liquor store. "Dusty hunters" will score these stores for deals on vintage or overlooked rare bottles.

The Unicorns of Dusty Booze

stacked wooden barrels inside a distillery

14 Great Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend

Trendon Watford

13 Great Things to Do in NYC This Weekend

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.