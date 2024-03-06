What we’re drinking: Zomoz Mezcal, a new artisanal mezcal brand

Where it’s from: Zomoz hails from Santiago Matalán, Oaxaca. It’s crafted by fourth-generation Maestra Mezcalara, Isabel Santiago, at her family’s agave palenque.

Why we’re drinking this: While it’s not nearly on par with tequila’s market share, mezcal sales soared 143% from 2020 to 2023. And the recently launched Zomoz (derived from the Spanish word for “we are”) has already won a Double Gold medal from the New York World Spirits Competition. So we thought we’d check out a newcomer that already has a little buzz and is Mexican-owned and operated.

“I’ve always been a mezcal drinker,” says Diego De la Vega, one of Zomoz’s co-founders. “And all my friends in Mexico have gone from drinking tequila to drinking mezcal. And when I started drinking mezcal, I noticed that a lot of brands I liked were nowhere to be found in the U.S. And I didn’t think mezcal was presented as it really should be.”

To that end, Zomoz’s partners — all Mexican immigrants to the United States — partnered with Isabel Santiago, a fourth-generation Maestra Mezcalera, to create a luxury product that utilizes traditional mezcal-producing techniques. “It’s a story about the current Mexican Renaissance,” he says. “We’re introducing Mexico as a luxury. There are 62 million Hispanics in the U.S. and nobody’s really telling their story.”

Given the use of espadín (the most popular agave for mezcal) and the desire to create a product that’ll gain a real foothold in the United States, Zomoz’s founders purposely aimed to create a spirit less smoky and more approachable than other mezcals. “I think mezcal now is like what was happening with tequila 10 years ago,” De la Vega says. “It became smoother and more ultra-premium as it was being introduced to the U.S.”

Can a mezcal designed for the mainstream still offer flavor and appeal to more practiced agave mezcal enthusiasts? Let’s take a sip.

How it tastes: A lot of bright citrus on the nose, Zomoz (40% ABV) offers a bit more sweetness than the typical mezcal. There’s still an earthy undertone here with some green pepper, lemon and butterscotch notes, and, yes, a hint of smoke and minerality. It’s subtle but delicious and ideal for drinking with a giant ice cube and a slice of orange or lemon (it also makes for a great highball or Paloma). Note: a funkier release featuring wild agaves is tentatively scheduled for this year and may appeal more to adventurous mezcal fans.

Fun fact: Zomoz is labeled as an “artesenal mezcal,” and that’s an actual production method (there are a few categories). Here, that means the espadín hearts are roasted in an underground stone oven, crushed by a traditional tahona, naturally fermented, distilled twice in copper stills and finally double-filtered before bottling.

Where to buy: You can order Zomoz for $79.99 at ReserveBar.