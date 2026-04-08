Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

Everything That Happens When You Order Booze Online

Behind the scenes, it’s a messy and complicated process. That’s where Vista Fulfillment comes in.

By Kirk Miller
April 8, 2026 2:55 pm EDT
A man at Vista Fulfillment Group putting together a package with booze
Once you press the "buy" button, it takes a complex system to get that bottle into your hands.
Vista Fulfillment Group

The Gist

The seemingly simple act of ordering a bottle of booze online hides a nightmare of complex state regulations and logistics. Vista Fulfillment Group acts as the unseen engine, powering e-commerce for alcohol brands and retailers by handling everything from compliance to shipping.

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. alcohol market is governed by 50 different state rulebooks and a three-tier regulatory structure, making ordering booze difficult. 
  • Vista Fulfillment Group provides comprehensive e-commerce infrastructure for alcohol, managing compliance, shipping and retail support for hundreds of brands and marketplaces.
  • Vista enables brands to sell direct-to-consumer by linking buyers to licensed warehouses, effectively acting as the back end for online alcohol sales.

Buying alcohol in the United States seems relatively easy. Go to store, purchase bottle, or go to website, add bottle to cart.

But behind the scenes, it’s kind of a nightmare. There are 50 different rulebooks for 50 states, which you can blame on the lingering effects of Prohibition (yes, more than a century later) and the resulting three-tier regulatory structure (dividing booze regulation by suppliers, distributors and retailers). Just because it looks easy on the front end doesn’t mean there aren’t serious challenges on the back end. 

That’s where Vista Fulfillment Group comes in. Vista has been fueling much of today’s alcohol e-commerce infrastructure for more than two decades. As they note, the company (using a proprietary system) does everything from powering the “Buy Now” buttons you’ll find on a shopping site (or a brand’s site) to managing compliance across nearly every state, shipping hundreds of thousands of bottles a year and supporting retailers with bookkeeping, tracking orders and tax-filing software. They also offer booze storage, packing, shipping and custom packaging/gift bags and provide alcohol brands with insights on sales and customer behavior.

Basically, there’s A LOT that has to happen for a bottle to land on your doorstep. So we spoke with Firas Soro, the president of Vista Fulfillment, about navigating the often confusing, ever-shifting boozy marketplace. At the very least, you may be even a little more grateful the next time you order your favorite whiskey online. 

What Is Vista Fulfillment?

I asked Soro for the “30-second description you’d give at a cocktail party,” and he did me one better. “We’re like the Amazon of alcohol,” he says. “We are the largest fulfillment group for liquor stores, brands, any marketplace, anybody who wants to sell alcohol online. We’re the back end.”

Vista allows offers storage and warehouse services
Vista offers inventory management and warehouse space.
Vista Fulfillment Group

How Does Vista Help Liquor Stores?

Basically, with whatever they need. “Some liquor stores have their own websites and ship things themselves,” Soro says. “But some are like, ‘We’ll hand it off to you. You ship it for us. It’s too many logistics and inventory.’ That way, they can focus on running their store day-to-day.”

You’ve Purchased a Bottle of Booze Online. What’s Next?

For Soro’s company, it’s about getting that alcohol to you compliantly with all the complex and different rules without you noticing. “Brands can’t legally sell products,” he says. “So when you go on the brand’s website and think you’re actually purchasing alcohol from them, you’re not. Behind the scenes is our technology that links the consumer to the appropriate warehouse, and that warehouse has the license to transact the purchase and get the bottle shipped to the consumer without them ever knowing any different.” 

How Brother’s Bond Bourbon Overcame the Celebrity Brand Stigma
How Brother’s Bond Bourbon Overcame the Celebrity Brand Stigma
 The latest bottled-in-bond whiskey from Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley is deservedly winning respect (and several awards)

Some of the Brands Vista Works With

It’s a good list! Soro thinks he has about 500 different clients, including up-and-coming brands like Brother’s Bond, Au Vodka, Garrison Brothers and Shortbarrel, a whiskey brand out of Atlanta. “Vista has fundamentally changed how we execute DTC, giving us the infrastructure to scale nationally without sacrificing speed or customer experience,” says Clinton Dugan, co-founder and master blender of Shortbarrel. “What used to be operational friction is now a competitive advantage, allowing us to focus on building demand while knowing fulfillment is dialed in.”

Vista also works with about four dozen marketplaces, including ReserveBar and Flaviar, along with stores like Top Shelf. 

How the Current, Slightly Depressed Alcohol Market Is Affecting Vista

Actually, it’s not. “We have more brands coming online because they’re trying to find a new channel for sales because traditional business is down,” Soro says. “If you look at us, most of our clients are not your big traditional brands. These are brands that don’t have enough money to go to every state in this country and get in every liquor store.” 

Meet your guide

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.
More from Kirk Miller »

More Like This

Some of our favorite whiskeys of April
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This April 
bourbon bottles arranged on a green ombre background
The Best Everyday Bourbons, According to Bartenders
Bottle of bourbon and two glasses on top of a barrel
PaPaw's Ridge Is Making the Jump to National Distribution
Maker's Mark bottle in front of barrels
Maker's Mark Announces the Latest Edition of its Wood Finishing Series

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Most Popular

Empty beer bottles
Turns Out There's a Way to Get Drunk Without Booze
A hand holding a book's library card with the words "What to Read From Cool Men"
What to Read Right Now, According to Cool Men
Nomos Glashütte Club Campus 38 All Olive
The 12 Best Watches of March
Because what do you mean ice is extra?
Why Are So Many Luxury Hotels Nickel-and-Diming Their Guests?
John McEnroe complaining to an official.
How Daily Frustration Is Slowly Sabotaging Your Health
Some of our favorite whiskeys of April
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This April 

Recommended

Suggested for you

Empty beer bottles
Turns Out There's a Way to Get Drunk Without Booze
A hand holding a book's library card with the words "What to Read From Cool Men"
What to Read Right Now, According to Cool Men
Nomos Glashütte Club Campus 38 All Olive
The 12 Best Watches of March
Because what do you mean ice is extra?
Why Are So Many Luxury Hotels Nickel-and-Diming Their Guests?
John McEnroe complaining to an official.
How Daily Frustration Is Slowly Sabotaging Your Health
Some of our favorite whiskeys of April
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This April 

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Drinks, Right This Way

A man at Vista Fulfillment Group putting together a package with booze

Everything That Happens When You Order Booze Online

Two Negroni cocktails in stemmed glasses, each garnished with a twist of orange peel, set on the bar on a red bar mat and red coasters

The Most Underrated Cocktails on Every Bar Menu

a cluster of white grapes on a vine with wooden barrels in the background

Beyond Zinfandel: The Grapes Thriving in Dry Creek Valley

The playable menu at Double Chicken Please

We Tested the New Interactive Cocktail Menu at Double Chicken Please

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Three runners ascend a trail in the mountains on a hut-to-hut running and hiking route

The Ultimate Guide to Hut-to-Hut Trail Running

a illustration of vegas things like cards, cocktails, olives, an airplane and suitcases

Grown-Up Vegas: How to Celebrate at 40 Without Feeling Like You’re 25 Again

A photo of kiwi hanging from a vine.

This Superfruit Could Help Reset Your Sleep Cycle

J.Crew sale

The Best Part of Spring Is the Lightweight Jackets. J.Crew’s Sale Has You Covered.