Everything You Should Gift From Foria, Our Favorite Sexual Wellness Brand

We broke down the CBD wellness brand's best-selling collection

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
October 28, 2024 8:55 am
A couple lying on a blanket with Foria products.
Give the gift of relaxation.
Foria

No one does sexual wellness quite like Foria.

The CBD sexual wellness brand offers a collection of 100% plant-based and organic hemp products for intimacy and everyday well-being. They’ve been pioneers in their use of CBD for sexual wellness, and they’ve been praised for sex and intimacy products that not only enhance pleasure and arousal but help ease tension, pain and discomfort, particularly for those with pelvic and genital pain.

And we’d know because we’ve tried the collection, and everything from the brand’s titillating arousal oil and clean lubricant to their soothing body oil has quickly become staples in our own bedrooms and daily routines. We recommend Foria’s products whenever we get the chance, especially the rave-reviewed Arousal Oil, so we’re doing it again now.

If you’d prefer not to use products with CBD in them, however, Foria does offer a line of wellness items that are formulated with organic botanicals instead of hemp. And beyond sexual wellness items, the brand produces customer-favorite everyday wellness products, including body wash and a CBD relief salve, as well.

It’s why Foria makes a great gift for really anyone in your life who prioritizes their overall health. All of the brand’s products help in de-stressing, soothing and reinvigorating the body and mind.

Not sure what to buy? Below, a rundown of the brand’s highly-rated sex and wellness collections, which make for very fine gifts. Want to know more? We’ve also reviewed their Intimacy Sex Oil (spoiler: it’s good).

Foria Sex & Intimacy Collection

Foria Awaken Arousal Oil with CBD
Foria Awaken Arousal Oil with CBD
Buy it now : $48

The brand’s best-seller, the Awaken Arousal Oil is a topical, specifically formulated for people with vulvas. The unique blend of broad-spectrum CBD and organic botanicals works with the body to intensify satisfaction and help ease discomfort, especially for those with endometriosis, vaginismus and other pelvic and genital pain conditions. 

Foria Awaken Arousal Oil with Organic Botanicals
Foria Awaken Arousal Oil with Organic Botanicals
Buy it now : $40

The same deal, just without CBD.

Foria Intimacy Sex Oil with CBD
Foria Intimacy Sex Oil with CBD
Buy Here : $36

Wrapped up in a stunning glass bottle, this clean-feeling sex oil is one of the best lubricants we’ve tried. Infused with 400mg broad-spectrum CBD, this lube is also designed to enhance arousal and is completely free of added chemicals.

 

Foria Intimacy Massage Oil with Organic Botanicals
Foria Intimacy Massage Oil with Organic Botanicals
Buy it now : $32

This tincture is formulated with organic botanicals to encourage breast intimacy, alone or with a partner. 

Foria Intimacy Melts with CBD
Foria Intimacy Melts with CBD
Buy it now : $20

“Go deeper” with Foria’s all-natural CBD suppositories that deliver 50mg of organic broad-spectrum CBD to help ease discomfort, increase gratification and relieve any tension when used vaginally or rectally.

Foria The Quickie Kit
Foria The Quickie Kit
Buy it now : $48

Interested in the world of sexual products but not sure where to start? The Quickie Kit is a great way to test the Foria waters. It includes sample sizes of the Awaken Arousal Oil and the Intimacy Natural Lubricant with CBD, along with two Intimacy Suppositories for just $48.

Bodycare and Wellness

Foria Everyday Body Wash with Organic Botanicals
Foria Everyday Body Wash with Organic Botanicals
Buy it now : $36

This unscented, pH-balancing body wash revives, hydrates and cleanses the entire body, including intimate areas.

Foria Everyday Body Oil with Organic Botanicals
Foria Everyday Body Oil with Organic Botanicals
Buy it now : $42

Perfect for any body type, but especially those going through menopause, this oil offers hydration and aids skin elasticity as estrogen levels decrease during menopause. Unlike some body oils we’ve tried, this daily topical has a non-greasy feel and absorbs into the skin fast.

Foria Relief Salve with CBD & Kava
Foria Relief Salve with CBD & Kava
Buy it now : $48

When we need fast-acting relief, we apply this all-over body salve that’s formulated with CBD, organically-grown kava and eucalyptus. The result? A hit of minty-cool respite in the affected area.

Foria Wellness Tonic with CBD
Foria Wellness Tonic with CBD
Buy it now : $58

The secret to immediate calm and relaxation is in this tincture. This 1000mg daily CBD oil supplement supports daily wellbeing and helps with relieving stress in the body and mind.

Bundles and Gift Sets

Foria I Have Plans Bundle
Foria I Have Plans Bundle
Buy it now : $154$129

They have plans to relax. This bundle will make sure it happens. For this limited edition set, Foria partnered with Esker Beauty and includes Foria’s soothing wellness products. along with an exfoliating dry brush.

Foria The Honeymoon Set
Foria The Honeymoon Set
Buy it now : $156$134

Give the gift of a romantic weekend getaway — and bring along this essential intimacy kit. This sexy set includes full-sized versions of Foria’s entire Intimacy Collection in a ready-to-gift muslin bag. It’s the easiest way to gift the brand’s best-sellers.

