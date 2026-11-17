Tracksmith is the definition of a loyalty label: Once a runner pulls on a pair of the luxury running brand’s silky split shorts or wicking tees, they almost never go back. The Boston-born boutique has built a serious following (amateurs and Olympians alike) on the back of its performance gear — with a dedication to quality, wildly innovative merino fabrics and minimalist, retro-inspired designs — that’s admirable, bordering on obsessive, enough to command a premium price tag that’s almost never discounted. Until now.
After generally avoiding markdown events for much of its decade-plus existence, Tracksmith is finally offering a variety of its core apparel at a serious discount during its ultra-rare Essentials Sale. This includes almost the entirety of its Session line, as well as a variety of brand staples (notably, the merino-woven Harrier Long-Sleeve), at discounts up to (and, in a select few cases) over 50%.
Sales like this are few and further between than the major marathons, so don’t miss out. Stock is sure to go fast, too, so spring over to Tracksmith’s Essentials Sale while you still have the chance. Or, shop even more deals from the Tracksmith Essentials Sale here.
Tracksmith Harrier Long-Sleeve
Harnessing the warming (and cooling, and anti-stink) properties of merino, Tracksmith’s Harrier tee is built to perform as an optimal base layer for chilly miles.
Tracksmith Turnover Half Tights
We are team half tights here at InsideHook HQ, especially when they have a generous 9-inch inseam, Italian-blend fabric and four (!) pockets.
Tracksmith Trackhouse Sweatshirt
Some of you might think that running in cotton is a one-way ticket to sweat city. To that, we say, show your work!
Tracksmith Session Shorts
If half tights aren’t your bag, try the silky-soft, 5-inch inseam Session Shorts instead.
Tracksmith Session Tee
Everything a running tee should be — moisture-wicking, UV-protective and odor-resistant — and nothing it shouldn’t.
Tracksmith Session Pants
For the coldest of training days, try the full-sized coverage of Tracksmith’s Session Pants. You can even customize the airflow with the ankle zippers.
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