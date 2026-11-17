It’s never too late to try rucking out if you haven’t before — our wellness editor can assure you of that — so regardless if your chosen method of staying in shape is rucking, you’re just starting out or you just have someone in your life who loves to ruck, consider shopping GoRuck’s Black Friday sale.
The deals are now live through mid-December, so whether you’re planning on gifting or gearing up yourself, you’ll have the rest of the holiday season to shop for all your rucking needs.
The best part? Spend $300 or more, and a free Basic Rucker will automatically be added to your cart. No code needed. A meter in the cart will indicate how close you are to the spend minimum and will automatically add the Basic Rucker when the amount is reached.
Things to keep in mind:
- Any gear, footwear or apparel counts toward the $300 amount, full price or on sale.
- Events, tribe membership subscriptions and gift cards don’t count.
- Only one free Basic Rucker per order.
- The free Basic Rucker ships without a ruck plate. Plates are sold separately and count towards the $300.
Reaching that $300 or more goal is going to be a lot easier than you think. Shop the full sale here.
GoRuck Achilles Men’s Weighted Vest
The ultimate men’s weighted vest, made from premium materials.
GoRuck Ruck Plate Carrier 3.0
Designed with your comfort in mind.
GoRuck Spy Ruck Women’s Weighted Vest
Ladies — this one’s for you.
Goruck Mackall Chiseled Stone + Gum Rucking Shoes
Built for all terrain.
Goruck Heritage Gym Bag Waxed Canvas
Old-school vibes built with a purpose.
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