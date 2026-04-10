It’s Never Too Late to Start Rucking. Here’s How.

A good rucking rule of thumb: only increase your weight or distance by 10% from one week to the next. So if you start out with 20 pounds for a two-mile walk, it should take you a couple months before you’re up to 45 pounds, or four miles (or both). What’s a solid goal to shoot for on the far horizon? Rucking a third of your bodyweight. For me, a 170-pound man, that would be about 55 pounds. It’s totally doable in a matter of months.