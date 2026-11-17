Black Friday and Cyber Monday are approaching. Fast. If your New Year’s resolution plans include getting in shape and revolutionizing your at-home workout routine, you’re going to want to take advantage of these stellar deals from Aviron.

If you’re unfamiliar with the brand, Aviron’s mission is turning fitness into something you love — all through entertainment. Each piece of equipment comes preloaded with designed workouts curated to different fitness levels, each including games, classes and scenic destinations. They also have every major streaming app programmed into its 22-inch HD touchscreen, so you can watch your favorite movies or shows while you get your workout in. If you’re already planning what football games you’ll be watching when during Thanksgiving weekend, you might as well tune in from the treadmill.

You can save up to $1,400 on select equipment now through November 30, and every customer who purchases a machine during the sale will also receive a complimentary gift. If you’ve been wanting to take your at-home workouts to the next level, there’s no better time than now to purchase treadmills, rowers and bikes from one of our go-to-at-home workout equipment companies.

I’ve included some favorites down below. Or shop the full sale here.

Aviron Summit Treadmill The treadmill that’s saving you more than $1,000 and getting you into the best shape of your life. Aviron : $3,999 $2,849

Aviron Abs Hero Core Trainer Time to strengthen those abs? This core trainer can help. Set your phone in the designated holder within the trainer, and let your body be the controller for over a dozen games you can play through the Aviron app. Buy Here : $199 $149

Grace Boylan Grace Boylan is an Editorial Fellow at InsideHook. She graduated from the University at Buffalo in May 2026 with a degree in communications, media studies, and a creative writing certificate. Based on Long Island, she enjoys traveling and exploring new places. More from Grace Boylan »