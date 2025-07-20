Culture > Music

Cardiff Bars Just Learned How Much Oasis Fans Like Beer

The band kicked off their reunion tour with two concerts there

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 20, 2025 4:39 pm EDT
Oasis fans with beer
Oasis fans enjoyed some beer with their live music.
Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

Oasis may be known for their song “Champagne Supernova,” but their fans have more of a penchant for beer. At least, that’s what the drinking establishments of Cardiff learned when Oasis fans flocked to the Welsh city for the kickoff of the beloved band’s reunion tour. Remember last year, when traveling Scottish soccer fans did a number on bars in Munich? It’s not unlike that, but more musical.

The reunion tour began with two concerts at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. According to the BBC’s Oscar Edwards, bars in Cardiff’s city center served 810,000 pints over the two days when the band was in town. Citing data from UK Hospitality, the BBC reports that the two concerts resulted in nearby businesses making £4 million (around $5.3 million) in revenue.

One of the people involved in the city’s hospitality industry, Zerodegrees Microbrewery assistant manager Tia Brooks, told the BBC that the Oasis reunion represented “the biggest event of the year so far for us.” The economic boost of the concerts left some of the experts Edwards spoke with wondering if the tour would continue to be an economic boost for cities across the U.K. Given the boost Taylor Swift’s touring has had on Hyatt, it wouldn’t be that unexpected.

Every Oasis Song, Ranked
Every Oasis Song, Ranked
 From the ubiquitous “Wonderwall” to the deep cuts, we ranked every song by the Brothers Gallagher

As for the concerts themselves, Oasis’s return to the stage has gotten high marks. The Guardian‘s Alexis Petridis wrote of the first concert that “the noise is such that you struggle to think of another artist that’s received such a vociferous reception.” Meanwhile, at The New York Times, Jon Caramanica observed that “[a]t times, it was pure triumph, the grandest pub singalong fathomable.” Which helps explain how pints enter the picture.

More Like This

Oasis in 1997
Oasis’s Appeal in 2024 Goes Beyond Nostalgia
Scottish soccer players
Scottish Fans at Euro 2024 Have Decimated the Local Beer Supply
Oasis tour graphics
Oasis Don’t Love the Idea of Ticket Resellers Profiting From Their Reunion Tour
Grand Hyatt San Antonio
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Benefitted One Hotel Chain More Than the Olympics

Culture
Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Culture > Music
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Two people playing park golf
Golf's Answer to Pickleball Is Spreading Across the US
bottles of bbq sauce on a brown background
We Tasted and Ranked 16 Grocery Store Barbecue Sauces
The road trip you didn't know you needed
A Guide to the Loneliest Road in America
Person treading water in a lake, viewed from below the surface
What 10 Minutes of Treading Water Does for Your Body
The home decor essentials Alyse Borkan wants to see in your home.
The Items Every Man Should Have in His Home, According to Rocco Co-Founder Alyse Borkan
The Boundary Tester from Casanara
Four Whiskey Cocktails to Make for a Crowd

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Music, Right This Way

Oasis fans with beer

Cardiff Bars Just Learned How Much Oasis Fans Like Beer

A Suzuki Samurai 4x4 shot in 1986. We take a look at the Samurai Jack White got for his 50th birthday.

Even Jack White’s Midlife Crisis Car Is Cooler Than Yours

Jeff Tweedy holding a guitar in the album art for his new triple LP "Twilight Override"

Jeff Tweedy Announces Triple Album “Twilight Override”

Left: A photo of Paul Simon performing during the "Homeward Bound" special on December 21, 2022; Right: Simon on stage in Rotterdam in February 1987.

Even After Surprise Surgery, Paul Simon Isn’t Ready to Say Goodbye

Explore More Music

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week