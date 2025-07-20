Cardiff Bars Just Learned How Much Oasis Fans Like Beer

Oasis may be known for their song “Champagne Supernova,” but their fans have more of a penchant for beer. At least, that’s what the drinking establishments of Cardiff learned when Oasis fans flocked to the Welsh city for the kickoff of the beloved band’s reunion tour. Remember last year, when traveling Scottish soccer fans did a number on bars in Munich? It’s not unlike that, but more musical.



The reunion tour began with two concerts at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. According to the BBC’s Oscar Edwards, bars in Cardiff’s city center served 810,000 pints over the two days when the band was in town. Citing data from UK Hospitality, the BBC reports that the two concerts resulted in nearby businesses making £4 million (around $5.3 million) in revenue.



One of the people involved in the city’s hospitality industry, Zerodegrees Microbrewery assistant manager Tia Brooks, told the BBC that the Oasis reunion represented “the biggest event of the year so far for us.” The economic boost of the concerts left some of the experts Edwards spoke with wondering if the tour would continue to be an economic boost for cities across the U.K. Given the boost Taylor Swift’s touring has had on Hyatt, it wouldn’t be that unexpected.

As for the concerts themselves, Oasis’s return to the stage has gotten high marks. The Guardian‘s Alexis Petridis wrote of the first concert that “the noise is such that you struggle to think of another artist that’s received such a vociferous reception.” Meanwhile, at The New York Times, Jon Caramanica observed that “[a]t times, it was pure triumph, the grandest pub singalong fathomable.” Which helps explain how pints enter the picture.