Scottish Fans at Euro 2024 Have Decimated the Local Beer Supply

If your team isn't winning, there's always beer

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 18, 2024 10:20 am
Scottish soccer players
Scotland's Lewis Morgan, Ryan Christie and James Forrest
Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

This year’s Euro 2024 kicked off — literally — last Friday. Germany is hosting this year’s tournament, which will feature some of soccer’s biggest names over the coming weeks — to say nothing of their supporters. The host nation took on Scotland in the competition’s first match in Munich, and Scottish supporters made their presence known — by, evidently, drinking all the beer available in multiple bars.

So reports VinePair’s Hannah Staab, who cited several reports to the extent that the Tartan Army was essentially the unstoppable force to the immovable object that was Munich’s beer supply. And also the beer supply at several airports around the U.K., including Glasgow and Aberdeen. On one hand, that’s an impressive feat; on the other, customers buying all of the beer in a given establishment doesn’t sound like a bad problem to have.

Who could have seen this coming? Well, Scotland and Germany’s matchup led to the creation of at least one very memorable commercial from the Scottish soft drink company Irn-Bru. Although in this case, “memorable” could very easily be replaced by “innuendo-laden” without losing the general gist of things. (You see, the German national soccer team is known as “der Mannschaft,” and you can probably figure out the rest from there.)

What We Learned From the Fittest Teams in Major League Soccer
What We Learned From the Fittest Teams in Major League Soccer
 The fitness experts behind the Columbus Crew and the LA Galaxy share the wellness pillars they follow above all others

As for the actual Scotland-Germany match — they managed to set a new record for the Euros. Unfortunately for Scotland, it was for the largest margin of victory in a tournament-opening match and they were not on the winning side. Germany emerged victorious by a score of 5-1; Scotland’s lone goal was an own goal by Germany’s Antonio Rüdiger. One assumes Scotland’s fans could at least take consolation in their own beer-fueled accomplishment.

Tobias Carroll

