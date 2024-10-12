Culture > Sports

Turns Out Utah Hockey Fans Really Like Drinking Beer

The Delta Center set a new record for beer sales

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 12, 2024 2:21 pm
Utah Hockey Club
The Utah Hockey Club are introduced prior to playing against the Chicago Blackhawks at Delta Center on October 08, 2024.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

There’s a new — or at least renamed — team in the NHL this year, and they call Salt Lake City’s Delta Center home. This is the outfit currently known as Utah Hockey Club, though that name is likely to change in the coming seasons. Previously, they’d called both Arizona and Winnipeg home; now, they share an arena with the NBA’s Utah Jazz. And if beer consumption during the team’s home opener is any indication, the Beehive State’s hockey enthusiasts are glad to have them there.

As The Salt Lake Tribune‘s Belle Fraser reports, Delta Center set a new beer sales record when the Utah Hockey Club played their home opener there, a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Fans purchased $120,000 worth of beer at the game, which set a new record for beer sales at any NBA or NHL game held at the arena.

The price of beer at the arena may have played a role in setting that record. Fraser writes that the cost of a Michelob Ultra was more expensive for the Utah Hockey Club game than it was for a recent Jazz game. Certainly, the fact that over 16,000 tickets were sold for the game didn’t hurt: a cold atmosphere and the excitement of being a part of something new does sound like a recipe for abundant beer consumption.

Report: Arizona Coyotes Are Moving to Utah
Report: Arizona Coyotes Are Moving to Utah
 The team’s players were reportedly told of the planned move

What’s also notable about this is that what’s record-setting for Utah might not look quite as impressive in some other NHL cities. Last year, The Hockey News cited a study that found that Maple Leafs fans spent, on average, over $58.00 on beers per game. Utah’s liquor laws might help explain this to some extent; that said, as someone who once watched part of a Devils game sitting in front of a quartet of wasted guys trying to start a fight, there’s nothing wrong with a little moderation when it comes to drinking during a game.

More Like This

Chants, Cheers and Beers With the Most Powerful Fans in Sports
Chants, Cheers and Beers With the Most Powerful Fans in Sports
Allegiant Stadium
What Has the Last Decade Done to NFL Stadium Beer Prices?
NCAA banners hang before the start of an event.
College Students May Like Betting on Sports More Than Drinking Beer
Kirby menu features a robust wine and cocktail list, plus a rotating lineup of food trucks parked on site
Catch Every Big Game at Houston’s Best Sports Bars

Leisure > Drinks > Beer
Culture
Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Here are nine of the best fall colognes you should be shopping.
The 9 Best New Colognes to Wear This Fall
Because taste is subjective, we reached out to other, very cool, very knowledgeable women for their input on what they’d like to see you wear this fall.
Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women
An engraved watch owned by the writer Oren Hartov
Why You Should Engrave Your Watches
Notre Dame football stadium, south bend, IN
This Is How You Pack a Cooler for a Tailgate
Amazon Prime Day deals
Round Two of Amazon’s Prime Day Is Offering Even More Knock-Out Deals
A man's arm reaching for a bottle of wine in a liquor store.
The US Booze Industry Is Not Doing Well

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

Utah Hockey Club

Turns Out Utah Hockey Fans Really Like Drinking Beer

Pete Rose, 1970s

Pete Rose, Controversial Baseball Player, Dead at 83

Dikembe Mutombo

Dikembe Mutombo, NBA All-Star and Humanitarian, Dead at 58

NFL logo

Netflix's NFL Ambitions Could Go Beyond Games

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer