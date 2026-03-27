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Products of the Week: Spicy Strawberries and a Salt & Stone Tequila Collab

The 7 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
March 27, 2026 1:07 pm EDT
The best things that crossed our desks this week.
The best things that crossed our desks this week.
InsideHook

The Gist

This week's must-have product roundup is packed with exciting releases, from Flamingo Estate's restocked spicy strawberry snacks and a "collab for the ages" between Salt & Stone and 818 tequila, to Away's limited-edition wedding luggage and Matthew McConaughey's "way better than just alright" Extra Añejo Tequila.

Key Takeaways

  • Flamingo Estate restocked its popular spicy strawberry fruit snacks, crafted from Harry's Berries organic strawberries.
  • Salt & Stone partnered with 818 tequila to release a limited-edition Amber & Agave collection, including deodorant, body wash, body mist and a candle.
  • Away launched a limited-edition wedding collection featuring glossy suitcases, bags and accessories in pearl white and black.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Away releases a limited-edition wedding collection, Salt & Stone collabs with tequila brand 818 and Flamingo Estate restocks their iconic strawberries.

Flamingo Estate Spicy Strawberry Fruit Snack
Flamingo Estate Spicy Strawberry Fruit Snack

Incredible news: Flamingo Estate just restocked their iconic, worth-every-penny strawberry fruit snacks. Made from Harry’s Berries’ truly perfect organic strawberries, the result is insanely addictive, sweet, tart and spicy with a delectable chew. I set these out at a party, and they were gone in minutes and received more compliments than my outfit.

Buy Here: $82
Salt & Stone The 818 Collection
Salt & Stone The 818 Collection

We trust anything Salt & Stone, one of our favorite bath and body brands, comes up with. The latest? They’ve just debuted a collab for the ages with 818 tequila. The set includes a limited-edition Amber & Agave scent in their beloved Deodorant, Body Wash and Body Mist. They even have a candle. I, for one, need.

Buy Here : $38
Lumi Gummies
Lumi Gummies

These strain-specific and microdose gummies are great for all types of THC users. Choose from a range of fun flavors and a sativa- or indica-powered experience for a noticeable mood-boost, plus a range of targeted benefits perfect for day and night, from stress and pain relief to better sleep and mood and lower anxiety. What more could you ask for?

Shop Here
Away Wedding Collection
Away Wedding Collection

One of our favorite luggage brands, Away, just released a limited-edition wedding collection, complete with glossy suitcases, bags and accessories in pearl white and black. Because “love is a trip.”

Shop Here
Norda 005 Comet
Norda 005 Comet

The lightest, fastest and most stable shoes crafted for trail runners and engineered for race days. They’re extremely durable, have incredible responsiveness and a best-in-class energy return. They don’t call them super shoes for nothing.

Buy Here: $325
Pantalones Organic Extra Añejo Tequila
Pantalones Organic Extra Añejo Tequila

Yes, Matthew and Camila McConaughey make tequila, and yes, it’s way better than just alright, alright, alright (sorry, I had to). This limited-edition Extra Añejo expression is rare, aged to perfection and finished in Texas bourbon barrels. You’ll taste layers of agave, with toasted oak, dark chocolate “and a little Texas warmth.”

Buy HerE: $105
LAFCO Pink Paradise Bath and Body Collection
LAFCO Pink Paradise Bath and Body Collection

LAFCO New York just released its first bath and body collection as an exclusive collaboration with Palm Beach’s iconic Colony Hotel. Every product in the collection is infused with officinal plants in thermal water to gently cleanse, nourish and hydrate the skin and hair. The captivating Pink Paradise scent blends bright coconut and passion fruit with warm amber. It’s now available online or as in-room amenities for hotel guests.

Shop Here

Meet your guide

The Editors

The Editors

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing.
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