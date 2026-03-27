Products of the Week: Spicy Strawberries and a Salt & Stone Tequila Collab

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Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Away releases a limited-edition wedding collection, Salt & Stone collabs with tequila brand 818 and Flamingo Estate restocks their iconic strawberries.
Flamingo Estate Spicy Strawberry Fruit Snack
Incredible news: Flamingo Estate just restocked their iconic, worth-every-penny strawberry fruit snacks. Made from Harry’s Berries’ truly perfect organic strawberries, the result is insanely addictive, sweet, tart and spicy with a delectable chew. I set these out at a party, and they were gone in minutes and received more compliments than my outfit.
Salt & Stone The 818 Collection
We trust anything Salt & Stone, one of our favorite bath and body brands, comes up with. The latest? They’ve just debuted a collab for the ages with 818 tequila. The set includes a limited-edition Amber & Agave scent in their beloved Deodorant, Body Wash and Body Mist. They even have a candle. I, for one, need.
Lumi Gummies
These strain-specific and microdose gummies are great for all types of THC users. Choose from a range of fun flavors and a sativa- or indica-powered experience for a noticeable mood-boost, plus a range of targeted benefits perfect for day and night, from stress and pain relief to better sleep and mood and lower anxiety. What more could you ask for?
Away Wedding Collection
One of our favorite luggage brands, Away, just released a limited-edition wedding collection, complete with glossy suitcases, bags and accessories in pearl white and black. Because “love is a trip.”
Norda 005 Comet
The lightest, fastest and most stable shoes crafted for trail runners and engineered for race days. They’re extremely durable, have incredible responsiveness and a best-in-class energy return. They don’t call them super shoes for nothing.
Pantalones Organic Extra Añejo Tequila
Yes, Matthew and Camila McConaughey make tequila, and yes, it’s way better than just alright, alright, alright (sorry, I had to). This limited-edition Extra Añejo expression is rare, aged to perfection and finished in Texas bourbon barrels. You’ll taste layers of agave, with toasted oak, dark chocolate “and a little Texas warmth.”
LAFCO Pink Paradise Bath and Body Collection
LAFCO New York just released its first bath and body collection as an exclusive collaboration with Palm Beach’s iconic Colony Hotel. Every product in the collection is infused with officinal plants in thermal water to gently cleanse, nourish and hydrate the skin and hair. The captivating Pink Paradise scent blends bright coconut and passion fruit with warm amber. It’s now available online or as in-room amenities for hotel guests.
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