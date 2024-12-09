Leisure

This Yves Béhar-Designed Hybrid Superyacht Was Years in the Making

It debuted earlier this month in Miami

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 9, 2024 5:34 pm
Rendering of the Solsea yacht concept
Rossinavi and Yves Béhar teamed up for a hybrid yacht concept.
Rossinavi

This month, Miami has been a go-to destination for high-profile concept vehicles. That’s been the case with Jaguar launching its Type 00 concept car during Art Basel Miami, for one thing — but not all of the concept vehicles revealed in Miami lately are meant to travel on roads. And for the nautically-minded, Rossinavi — a shipyard known for its forays into the world of superyachts — just announced Solsea, an aquatic collaboration with acclaimed designer Yves Béhar.

The announcement of this hybrid superyacht follows three years of collaboration between Béhar and Rossinavi. According to the latter, this new project began shortly after Rossinavi began work on Seawolf X, a hybrid catamaran.

“It’s been an incredible journey to see how Yves Béhar reimagined the naval platform of our hybrid-electric catamaran,” said Rossinavi’s chief operating officer, Federico Rossi, in a statement. “His fresh, external perspective brought a style that is both luxurious and refined.”

For his part, Béhar called Solsea “a return to simpler, more respectful ways to enjoy the oceans while integrating the future of efficient propulsion, and cutting-edge technologies.”

What does this collaboration mean in practice? Integrated solar panels, an electrical system efficient enough to keep Solsea running for a day trip entirely on battery power and the ability to fully recharge its battery in approximately five hours. Rossinavi’s rundown of the vessel’s capacities also states that Solsea can cross the Atlantic Ocean using its batteries 80% of the time.

As Jane Englefield noted in an article at Dezeen, the design of the superyacht includes a blend of recycled and natural materials. The battery is also powerful enough to keep the lights on at a coastal villa. Between that and the presence of a lounge pool and elevated bar, Solsea sounds like a memorable blend of enticing destination and ecological statement.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

