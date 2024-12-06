Leisure > Autos > Electric

Jaguar’s Type 00 Concept Car Debuts to Mixed Reception

A production edition is still a while off

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 6, 2024 2:38 pm
Jaguar Type 00
Jaguar debuted its new concept car at Art Basel Miami.
Jaguar

Last month, Jaguar revealed a new logo that represented a sharp contrast with its existing branding. That wasn’t the only big change the automaker had in store, and this week at Art Basel Miami, Jaguar showed off the Type 00, a concept car that’s intended to serve as a template for its future offerings. It’s also fully electric: that “00” is a reference to its lack of emissions. The concept car appeared in two colors: “Miami Pink” and “London Blue.”

In announcing the Type 00, Chief Exterior Designer Constantino Segui Gilabert hearkened back to Jaguar’s history. “When you see a new Jaguar for the first time, it must have a sense of awe, of never having been seen before,” Gilabert said. “Type 00 commands attention, like all the best Jaguars of the past.”

That sense of history cropped up elsewhere in the announcement, which also includes references to the 1961 launch of the E-type. As for where this might lead, the automaker also revealed that an electric four-door GT, set to launch in 2025, will be the first production model released under their new ethos.

Reactions to the Type 00 thus far have been mixed. Earlier this week, InsideHook’s own reporting on the launch event pointed out some of Jaguar’s marketing missteps leading up to this point — something that could cause issues when it comes time for the automaker to sell a production vehicle along similar lines.

In a dispatch from the launch event, The Autopian’s Jason Torchinsky offered a largely skeptical view of the reveal but did credit the Type 00’s design for being distinctive. “The cars definitely have presence on that stage, and that’s certainly good to see,” he wrote.

Audi Hires Jaguar Land Rover Alum as New Head of Design
 Massimo Frascella will start in the role later this year

Writing at Yahoo! Finance, Pras Subramanian noted that the Type 00’s launch was “not without controversy” and that the automaker’s chief creative officer, Gerry McGovern, addressed mixed receptions that previous Jaguar designs had received. We’re still a long way from seeing how the Type 00’s launch will be remembered, but how the production versions that follow should play a big role in that.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years.

