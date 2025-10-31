Products of the Week: Marathon Gear, Fleece Pants and Hiking Shoes

This new Uniqlo x Needles collab is concise and cozy, featuring a selection of fleece jackets and cardigans, and pants. Sometimes throwing on fleece in the winter can feel a little too casual, but Needles and Uniqlo have meshed comfort with forward-thinking fashion. The pants and cardigans all emulate more acceptable daytime wear but are made out of yarn fleece fabric and cut in a way that suggests you could wear these pieces around your house or in the office.