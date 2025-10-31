Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure

Products of the Week: Marathon Gear, Fleece Pants and Hiking Shoes

The 5 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Hanna Agro
October 31, 2025 2:18 pm EDT
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Uniqlo, Veja, Kestin

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Outdoor lifestyle company Finisterre teams up with sneaker company Veja, Bandit drops NYC Marathon kits in time for race day and Sunspel goes live with the sweaters you need for fall.

Finisterre x Veja Fitz Roy Hiking Shoes
Finisterre x Veja Fitz Roy Hiking Shoes

U.K. outdoor wear brand Finisterre has teamed up with sneaker company Veja to re-outfit your new hiking shoe. With style and functionality considered, this co-branded hiking shoe is sleek with multidirectional lugs ​and​​ ​rock plate aiding so you’re not slipping and sliding on the mountain. They aren’t too chunky and come in an earth tone colorway so you’ll look the role no problem.

buy here: $220
Uniqlo and Needles Collection
Uniqlo and Needles Collection

This new Uniqlo x Needles collab is concise and cozy, featuring a selection of fleece jackets and cardigans, and pants. Sometimes throwing on fleece in the winter can feel a little too casual, but Needles and Uniqlo have meshed comfort with forward-thinking fashion. The pants and cardigans all emulate more acceptable daytime wear but are made out of yarn fleece fabric and cut in a way that suggests you could wear these pieces around your house or in the office.

shop here
Bandit Running NYC Marathon Capsule
Bandit Running NYC Marathon Capsule

Our favorite Sunday of the year has arrived — Marathon Sunday. The New York City Marathon is set to take place this weekend and Bandit is gearing up for the action. They’ve released their “Run City NYC 2025” capsule, which features an array of kit shirts, hoodies, long sleeves and neck warmers.

shop here
Kestin Dundas Overcoat
Kestin Dundas Overcoat

One thing you’ll want to get in your closet ASAP is a quality wool overcoat, and Scottish brand Kestin just released the perfect one. The Dundas Overcoat comes in two classic colorways, a midnight navy and a speckled gray, and is cut to outlast vicious trend cycles. It’s made out of an Italian wool blend and has a brushed finish to it to make it feel a little worn in.

buy here: $470
Sunspel Sea Island Cotton Collection
Sunspel Sea Island Cotton Collection

Sunspel has just dropped a collection of Sea Island Cotton while we’re loading up our closets for fall. The drop features both cashmere and cotton knits from half-zips to crew neck jumpers; these are timeless styles made out of high quality materials — you might as well stock up with a few of them.

shop here

Hanna Agro is an Assistant Editor at InsideHook.

