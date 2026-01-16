Of all the red light masks I’ve tried, this new LED Red Light Therapy Mask by Mito is by far my favorite. It addresses all ranges of skin care goals with five modes that include Blue, Yellow, Red and Near Infrared LED, and comes with two neck “kickstands” to cover more ground with each session. The User Manual explains the pre-set run times for each of these modes with a scientific backing that ensures you don’t overdo it. What stood out to me most, however, is how comfortable it is. The built-in eye protection and head strap are soft and subtle and don’t cause pressure to your face or head. You notice a difference in your skin the next day, and it makes you want to keep coming back (but only four times a week, because science).