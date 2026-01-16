Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure

Products of the Week: Ciele Hats, Nécessaire Haircare and Deck Shoes

The 7 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Hanna Agro
January 16, 2026 1:35 pm EST
You're gonna want to check these out.
Alex Mill, Oak Street, Necessaire

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Nécessaire launches a new rosemary hair mask, Ciele drops Marathon Major hats, and Alex Mill graces us with a new roll-neck sweater.

Nécessaire Rosemary Hair Mask
Nécessaire Rosemary Hair Mask

The quality of Nécessaire products has been raved about before, and we’re just as excited about the brand’s new Rosemary Leave-In Hair Mask. Masks like this are great because they’re a low-commitment way to show lots of love to your hair. You only need to apply it one to two times per week to start seeing the benefits. This mask uses rosemary extract as a core ingredient to promote hair growth along with a concentration of 5% vegan keratin to strengthen existing weakened strands.

buy here: $60
Ciele WWM Collection
Ciele WWM Collection

As we settle into the New Year, many are taking on the commitment of getting out and running. Honestly, we can’t stress the benefit of this enough. That being said, a fresh piece of running apparel makes the early cardiac stress you’ll experience a little less intense. Ciele just added eight new city-inspired designs to their Go Cap World Wide Movement collection. If you want to rep your own city or collect pieces inspired by any World Majors you’ve hit, they make a great self-care purchase or gift for someone you live.

buy here: $60
Alex Mill Roll-Neck Sweaters
Alex Mill Roll-Neck Sweaters

Really, who doesn’t love a roll-neck? We know L.L. Bean and J.Crew dominate in that domain, but let’s give some extra credit where credit is due. Alex Mill released a clean selection of striped roll-neck knits that are perfect for the colder months. They come in three unexpected colorway combos that we’re loving.

Buy Here: $198
Nike x Skims Footwear
Nike x Skims Footwear

This drop is about to break the internet. Skims has teamed up with Nike to deliver the Rift Mesh shoes. They feature the beloved split-toe silhouette and are crafted out of breathable mesh, all fastened together by a single velcro strap. The shoes will be available for purchase online and in stores Jan. 26, so get your email notifications ready.

read more here
Oak Street x Billy Reid Deck Shoes
Oak Street x Billy Reid Deck Shoes

Deck shoes are in, and that’s the drama. These suede ones from a collaboration between famed boot-making company Oak Street and classic Americana menswear brand Billy Reid are perfect. They’re a little more slender than your well-known boat shoe, a la Sperry’s, and are hand-sewn in the United States. As is often the case, the leather will stretch and mold to your foot with time, garnering a lovely worn-in patina as they age with you.

buy here: $448
Mykita x Rimowa
Mykita x Rimowa

Rimowa but sunglasses? Okay, we’re listening. The famed luxury luggage company has teamed up with German eyewear company Mykita to produce a series of bold, distinctive sunglasses that demonstrate the craftsmanship and quality both brands instill in their work.

shop here
Mitoglow Red Light Therapy Mask
Mitoglow Red Light Therapy Mask

Of all the red light masks I’ve tried, this new LED Red Light Therapy Mask by Mito is by far my favorite. It addresses all ranges of skin care goals with five modes that include Blue, Yellow, Red and Near Infrared LED, and comes with two neck “kickstands” to cover more ground with each session. The User Manual explains the pre-set run times for each of these modes with a scientific backing that ensures you don’t overdo it. What stood out to me most, however, is how comfortable it is. The built-in eye protection and head strap are soft and subtle and don’t cause pressure to your face or head. You notice a difference in your skin the next day, and it makes you want to keep coming back (but only four times a week, because science).

buy here: $699 $499

You're gonna want to check these out.

