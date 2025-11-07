Products of the Week: Board Games, Graza Wine and Dr. Martens

Since its launch in January 2022, Graza’s dark green squeeze bottles have become a favorite among influencers, chefs, food writers and InsideHook editors. While the brand still innovates in the olive oil space with releases like Frizzle — an EVOO for high-heat cooking — it has expanded its offerings beyond a little drizzle and sizzle with bags of olive oil-infused popcorn and potato chips. Now, ahead of the holiday season, Graza is kicking it up a notch and delving into the world of wine. Organically farmed in Oregon’s Willamette Valley by “Master of Wine” Bree Stock from Limited Addition, this bottle of Pinot Meunier is medium-bodied, fruit-forward and has a festive kick of spice.