Products of the Week: Board Games, Graza Wine and Dr. Martens

The 8 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors
November 7, 2025 2:21 pm EST
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Swatch, Pelican, Dr. Martens

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we'll parse through the best of it. Today: Jack Daniel's releases their first 3L bottle since the Prohibition era, Dr. Martens releases a rain shoe and Graza drops a wine product.

Graza Nice Wine
Graza Nice Wine

Since its launch in January 2022, Graza’s dark green squeeze bottles have become a favorite among influencers, chefs, food writers and InsideHook editors. While the brand still innovates in the olive oil space with releases like Frizzle — an EVOO for high-heat cooking — it has expanded its offerings beyond a little drizzle and sizzle with bags of olive oil-infused popcorn and potato chips. Now, ahead of the holiday season, Graza is kicking it up a notch and delving into the world of wine. Organically farmed in Oregon’s Willamette Valley by “Master of Wine” Bree Stock from Limited Addition, this bottle of Pinot Meunier is medium-bodied, fruit-forward and has a festive kick of spice.

find here
Dr. Martens 1460 Rain Boots
Dr. Martens 1460 Rain Boots

Who said rain boots can’t be punk? Dr. Martens is wading into the weather-repellant waters with their new 1460 Rain Boot, a PVC-style, the brand’s first-ever fully waterproof boot with the same DNA — classic air-cushion sole included — as the best-selling 1460 Boot. The initial drop of four colorways includes a wearable all-black colorway, and, for the true puddle-heads, an excellent yellow version.

buy here: $110
Mission to Earthphase Swatch
Mission to Earthphase Swatch

Snoopy has landed. In celebration of the imminent beaver moon, Swatch and Omega are (re)launching the highly coveted Mission To Earthphase — Moonshine Gold, this time with a special moon phase indicator that honors the lunar phenomenon, named after the unique “beaver bite” shape of the moon. As per Swatch’s retail practices, the timepiece is only available from the Beaver Full Moon on Nov. 5 until the New Moon on Nov. 20, and only in stores. Fingers crossed that you live by a Swatch store.

buy here: $450
Supreme Timberlands
Supreme Timberlands

Patchwork Supreme Timbs? Somebody check in on Timothée Chalamet! A continuation of their longstanding partnership with Timberland, Supreme is remixing the iconic 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot, splashing a grid-style debossed pinstripe pattern over the classic “wheat” and “black” colorways, and introducing a multi-colored patchwork version. All three colorways are made from a waterproof premium nubuck and will probably sell out instantly before you can buy a pair. Good luck!

read more here
Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey (3 L bottle)
Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey (3 L bottle)

Want to impress (or overwhelm) your loved ones this holiday? Don’t buy them a bottle of Jack Daniel’s. Instead, buy them a new three-liter bottle of Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, now available in the U.S. for the first time since Prohibition. You can read more about this behemoth here.

read more here
Pelican ATX 30
Pelican ATX 30

Known for their product’s heavy-duty durability, Pelican just introduced a larger check-in bag called the ATX 30, along with a new, eye-catching “Iron clay” colorway for the entire ATX (Adventure Travel Crossover) line. Bonus: It’s made in the USA. 

shop here
Board Game Console
Board Game Console

Board is one of the coolest new combinations tactile-meets-tech. Made by the creator of The Mirror workout system, this fun-for-the-whole-family experience has 12 games with real pieces you play on a video game board. As they say on their website, “It’s a game changer,” and it just came out, so you can hop to it in time for the holidays. I know my nephews are gonna obsess over this one.

buy here: $699 $499
Rimowa x Robbe & Berking Cocktail Case
Rimowa x Robbe & Berking Cocktail Case

Cocktail king on the go? No worries — your new travel case just dropped. Rimowa has truly thought of it all, and now if you want to protect your koriko shakers whilst traveling overseas, you can! The case, born out of collaboration between Rimowa and German Silverware company Robbe & Berking, is sleek, compact and protective.

buy here: $6000

