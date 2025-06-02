Culture > Internet

Tinder Is Testing Out a New Height Filter

Will men stop lying about being 6 feet tall once and for all?

By Joanna Sommer @josommersaid
June 2, 2025 4:06 pm EDT
American actress Daryl Hannah with British dancer Wayne Sleep at a party after the London premiere of the film "Steel Magnolias"
American actress Daryl Hannah with British dancer Wayne Sleep at a party after the London premiere of the film "Steel Magnolias"
Getty Images

In the latest dating app news: Tinder, the app where aspirations of finding a long-term partner go to die, is testing out a new height filter that will allow women to filter out men who aren’t tall enough for them. 

Oh God. They added a height filter.
byu/Extra_Barracudaaaa inTinder
The Daily by InsideHook
The Daily by InsideHook

Your one-stop shop for anyone looking to stay up to date on style, drinking, wellness, travel and more. Delivered to your inbox from Monday through Friday.

Sign Up

It’s not available to free users yet; only those who subscribe to Tinder Gold and Tinder Premium will be able to use it. The internet is, of course, up in arms about it, but this pay-for-it height filter model has actually already been implemented in several other dating apps already, like Bumble and Hinge

Height has been a popular conversation topic when it comes to dating — specifically, women’s preferences for men of a certain height. Maybe you’ve even heard women say they won’t date someone who stands shorter than six feet. There’s even a slang term, “short kings,” to describe groups of adult men who are on the shorter side, reclaiming the term “short” and putting a positive spin on it, which seems to have really worked

In a statement to Mashable, a Tinder spokesperson said they’re “always listening to what matters most to our Tinder users,” with hopes it’ll help users connect “more intentionally” on the platform.

The hopes for this seem quite bleak, given this is one of the most common responses about the filter addition already: 

And it’s not the only ridiculous filter suggestion I’ve seen: single mom filters, race filters, age verification (news flash: that already exists), bra size, body count, whatever the hell “vaginal circumference” means. To put it simply, a lot of people are mad. My guess is that a lot of this is from the guys who will be affected by it: the short kings. 

Realistically, men have already been including their heights in their dating app bios for years now. A lot of men also lie about their heights online. About 70% of men lie about themselves on their dating profiles, according to a GQ survey — 27% specifically about their height. Lying online is also clearly not specific to one gender. Anyone can do it. I just think it’s funny to see the social media uproar when men feel they have no incentive to just be honest and will therefore still probably just lie about it anyway. I’ve also heard so many men throughout my life say they only want to date short women. My source? I’m pretty tall for a woman. 

Young Men Are Looking for “Manly Cities” to Live In
Young Men Are Looking for “Manly Cities” to Live In
 What does this even mean? We break it down.

I’m almost 5’9”, and I was always one of the tallest girls in all my classes growing up. I also have a lot of short friends, so whenever I hear them complain about wanting a 6’0″ boyfriend, I roll my eyes. They could date a short king and still wear heels and not tower over them, whereas I could not. When I was single, I’d try my best to explain that they need to leave the tall men for the tall women. If their standard at 5’3” was a man at least 6’0″, mine, according to math, was going to have to be like 6’6”.

It makes me laugh now. My boyfriend, who I have been with for four years now, is not by any means that tall. He’s taller than me, but I learned that dating someone who’s not that much taller than you just means that sometimes I’m taller than him in certain shoes and that’s it, really. It literally does not matter at all. Like, at all

If you’re a man who’s upset about this, here’s what I’ll say: Whether you want to admit it or not, women with a certain height preference were probably already being selective regardless of the filter. Now you just know some of them are actually doing it — and paying for it! — and nothing else is actually changing. Needless to say, superficial or not, some people are just going to have strong preferences. This will literally just weed out people who don’t want you, so why would you want to be with them anyway? That’s an article for another time. 

Now, ladies, maybe you should put this filter on. I wouldn’t want to risk ending up with one of the insecure guys who are openly responding to this update — and, it’s worth noting, likely avoiding being grouped by the filters by refraining from sharing their height on Tinder in protest — by asking for filters that are actually just grossly misogynistic and racist.

More Like This

An illustration of a headstone that reads "R.I.P. Dating Apps"
The Year the Dating Apps Died
A young woman walks past a billboard advertisement for the dating app Tinder
Do the Business Models of Dating Apps Affect Your Dating Life?
A group of women in a hair salon in Brazil, circa 1960. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)
Please Don’t Refer to Women as “Females”
Actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh cutting the cake on their wedding day, June 4th 1951
Reminder: Smashing Your Wife’s Face in Your Wedding Cake Is Unforgivable

Culture
Culture > Internet
Joanna Sommer is an editorial assistant at InsideHook. She graduated from James Madison University, where she studied journalism and media arts, and she attended the Columbia Publishing Course upon graduating in 2022. Joanna joined the InsideHook...Read More

Most Popular

Giraffes and cheetahs seen on a safari in the Naboisho Conservancy in Kenya. The top left photo shows the view from a tent at a camp run by Saruni Basecamp.
This 36,000-Acre Safari Feels Like a Hidden Gem
The styles you should be wearing this summer according to cool women
Here’s What You Should Wear This Summer, According to Cool Women
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
A man and a woman kissing in the cockpit of an airplane, shown in an illustration
We Need to Talk About the Mile High Club
To take the upgrade or to not take the upgrade? That is the question.
Love at 35,000 Feet: Would You Give Up a First-Class Upgrade for Your Partner?
this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Polaroids, Turntables and Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater

Recommended

Suggested for you

Giraffes and cheetahs seen on a safari in the Naboisho Conservancy in Kenya. The top left photo shows the view from a tent at a camp run by Saruni Basecamp.
This 36,000-Acre Safari Feels Like a Hidden Gem
The styles you should be wearing this summer according to cool women
Here’s What You Should Wear This Summer, According to Cool Women
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
A man and a woman kissing in the cockpit of an airplane, shown in an illustration
We Need to Talk About the Mile High Club
To take the upgrade or to not take the upgrade? That is the question.
Love at 35,000 Feet: Would You Give Up a First-Class Upgrade for Your Partner?
this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Polaroids, Turntables and Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Internet, Right This Way

Marc Maron in 2025

Marc Maron Announces End of "WTF" Podcast

American actress Daryl Hannah with British dancer Wayne Sleep at a party after the London premiere of the film "Steel Magnolias"

Tinder Is Testing Out a New Height Filter

Businessman using phone in hotel room,open personal organiser on bed

Fellas, You Should Call Your Friends and Say Goodnight

A group of women in a hair salon in Brazil, circa 1960. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Please Don’t Refer to Women as “Females”

Explore More Internet

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water