Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

There’s a lot that goes into picking the area you want to live in. But for the young men of today, cities are considered with one primary factor: What one feels the most “manly”?

LA is dead



Miami is gay



Dallas is demographically screwed



New York is too liberal



What is the best up and coming major city for a young man to build a life in. — Paragon (@Paragondisciple) May 12, 2025

This city discourse began after @Paragondisciple posed the question in a post on X. “LA is dead, Miami is gay, Dallas is demographically screwed, New York is too liberal,” he writes. “What is the best up and coming major city for a young man to build a life in.”

My initial reaction: What constitutes a manly city? Is it the number of steakhouses? Cigar shops? Prime fishing locations? Todd Snyder outlets? I don’t know, but a study conducted way back in 2012 ranked America’s manliest cities by “masculating” and “emasculating” factors. There’s quite a range.

For masculating factors: Think the number of sports teams, monster truck races, American-made cars; places to bowl, fish, hunt and woodwork; BBQ and chicken wing restaurants — because eating bone-in wings and pulled pork is strictly for men, obviously — subscriptions to publications like Sports Illustrated or Playboy and perhaps the most outrageous of all: salty snack sales. I’m officially declaring that sweet treats are for women only from here on out.

As for the emasculating factors, cities dropped in their ranking based on things like how many minivans, “foreign cars,” coffee shops, home decorating stores and Vogue subscriptions there were. I find this hilarious, especially given how many men I have to listen to yapping on Zoom calls in cafes while I drink my coffee.

Based on that survey, some of the winning cities included Charlotte, Oklahoma City, Nashville and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. It’s kind of an odd mix. San Francisco was named the most emasculating. But given that this is an old survey, my question remains: Where are young men looking to live right now, and why do men online find these places particularly manly? Looking at this X thread, you may never believe what one of the top responses is.

Trust me this makes no sense but San Francisco's come up lately is amazing.



The streets are clean now, homelessness gone, most of the woke losers are gone because of remote-work.



The people left in the city are the smartest founders/inventors who WANT to be here. — Shiv Aiyar (@shivaiyar) May 12, 2025

The jokes really just write themselves. Shiv Aiyar, according to his bio, “made millions in led gen” and loves shitposting on his X algorithm. He’s also from San Francisco, believe it or not. When someone responded to him pointing out that San Francisco isn’t an affordable city, this was his response.

That makes me like SF more. I don’t want to live near too many poor/stupid people. — Shiv Aiyar (@shivaiyar) May 13, 2025

It’s particularly interesting that wealth, taking various forms, seems to be an essential part of this piece. Sure, a lot of these guys seem to be looking to live in areas that aren’t necessarily “left-wing” or diverse in any means, but that feels less surprising than the overall essentialness that they must be in an area that secludes themselves from the “average” city dweller. They want to be the best of the best, whether that be in terms of money, smarts or status.

I’ve placed my bets on the Phoenix metro.



– Very strong population growth

– No natural disasters to speak of

– Politically moderate in all the right ways

– Massive amounts of industrial $ coming in

– Water is less of a problem then many think

– Women of Scottsdale are among the… — Fritz Johnson (@FritzTheDev) May 12, 2025

That last bullet goes on to say that the women are “among the hottest,” according to Fritz Johnson, an Arizona realtor, based on his X bio.

Unironically Houston if you want to be around rich people who aren’t just rich from the internet



Salt Lake City if you avoid Mormons



Nashville if you find the right people



Columbia, MD if you have plans to have kids



Hawaii if you keep pulling money from the Internet — Noah (@digitalcrash0ut) May 12, 2025

Reading, Pennsylvania. Go there. Learn, grow, evolve. Find yourself engrossed amongst other like minded lions of virtue. I recommend the eastern side of the city – true men of fine bloodlines flood the streets. Take a look around and breathe deep. Welcome home. — Berwyn Choobs (@sabatonfan69) May 13, 2025

“True men of fine bloodlines flood the streets” is a creepy phrase and seems like a comment a weirdo character in The White Lotus would say.

Orange county. It's expensive, but business is booming, and it's safe. Many normal minded individuals. Very middle, but leans red, and voted for Trump. Weather is amazing and cops are allowed to do their job. Everywhere's expensive. Here, it's worth it. — Tenekai (@NopticTO) May 12, 2025

The conversation has also been popular on TikTok, where the account @afraidofnowoman, which is an absurd username to begin with, started the same discussion.

Most of the comments on this one are making fun of the post. One user commented “have you tried losertown?” or my favorite: “Hmm maybe try LA or Miami? also perhaps Dallas or NY.” However, a handful of them did provide actual responses, some of the most frequent ones being Scottsdale, Nashville, Vegas and Tampa.

A lot of commenters in the TikTok brought up another valid point that many of these men don’t understand: The places they’re looking to live in are incredibly hard to find, given that most of their baseline criteria is not living somewhere “woke” because the majority of major U.S. cities lean democratic anyway. These men are also pretty clueless as to how unattractive most of their reasoning is here, but if it keeps them out of my city, I can’t complain!