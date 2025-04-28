Culture > Internet

What Was That Bill Belichick Interview?

After his interview on yesterday’s "CBS News Sunday Morning," we’re not so sure

By Joanna Sommer @josommersaid
April 28, 2025 2:34 pm EDT
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pose for a photo on the red carpet at the 14th Annual NFL Honors
Bill Belichick (pictured with Jordon Hudson) seemed uncomfortable during his recent conversation with CBS
Getty Images

Something about writing this feels a little sadistic, as I’m a Philadelphia sports fan and the demise of Bill Belichick’s legacy has not been something I feel particularly upset about. But after his CBS News Sunday Morning interview with co-host Tony Dokoupil and featuring his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson, I feel bad for the guy, and not in a sad way. The secondhand embarrassment kicks in about 20 seconds into the eight-minute segment. 

The interview starts with a shot of the previous Patriots coach seated across from Dokoupil, wearing a ragged Navy sweatshirt that had clearly been ripped and stretched out over several years of wear and tear. It’s overlaid with a voiceover from Dokoupil, saying, “You’re probably thinking the same thing I was when I sat down with Bill Belichick.” Yikes!

Dokoupil proceeds to ask him what’s going on with his sweatshirt in real time, and Belichick gives a quick laugh, saying he knows it looks like he’s worn it for a while and that he doesn’t remember where the tear on the front of it came from.

The interview continues with Belichick discussing his career as head coach of the New England Patriots and working with Tom Brady, his relationship with his father as Belichick navigated his early coaching career and his new book The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football. 

Another incredibly awkward moment happened when Dokoupil asked Belichick about Robert Kraft, owner of the Patriots. Dokoupil notes that Kraft isn’t mentioned in the book at all, which seems to leave Belichick somewhat speechless, though he eventually suggests Kraft isn’t mentioned because the book is about Belichick’s own experiences. They also went back and forth on whether or not Belichick was “fired” or if his leaving was a “mutual decision.”

But perhaps the most jarring moment of all was when they discuss his relationship with his girlfriend, who is literally sitting right off to the side during the entire interview and also wearing a Navy sweatshirt. Dokoupil calls Hudson a “constant presence,” even showing a clip of Hudson interjecting after he asks Belichick about how they met (an incredibly badass journalistic move on CBS’s behalf). After the question, she immediately says, “We’re not talking about this,” as the camera moves to show her off to the side. The public perception, as I’m sure you can assume, has not been very warm.

Though the two have seemed to keep the relationship pretty private, the CBS segment does explore other parts of their coupling. Dokoupil highlights the Instagram pictures Hudson has posted of the two of them that showcase a very different side of Belichick, like doing yoga on the beach or their mermaid-sailor photoshoot. Even then, Belichick still looks incredibly uncomfortable talking about the photos, almost acting like he has no idea what he’s talking about. As he suggests, “I’m on some of those social media platforms, but I honestly don’t follow.” I don’t know what he means by this. Follow what? Your girlfriend? The pictures? 

Hudson and Belichick’s relationship has received a lot of public scrutiny, especially given their near 50-year age difference. Many people online spent way too much time speculating about how they met. I don’t think I really understand why they’re so unwilling to share, but I’ve read almost too many tweets about her maybe being an escort or something. I also don’t know why that would be a big deal, but men online still can’t stop talking about it.

But since the interview aired, Hudson has re-shared several different posts on X regarding the segment, answering some of the internet’s most common questions and speculations: 

Here’s my resounding question: Was there ever at least a conversation about him wearing a different shirt — perhaps even just a new Navy shirt with no rips in it if they wanted to stick with that vibe?

More Like This

RTFKT billboard
Disgruntled NFT Owners File Lawsuit Against Nike
OpenAI logo
Do OpenAI's New Models Have a Hallucination Problem?
Carmelo Anthony in NYC
Carmelo Anthony Brought His Weed Brand to New York
Shohei Ohtani after hitting a home run
Shohei Ohtani's Paternity Leave Has Begun

Culture
Culture > Internet
Culture > Sports
Joanna Sommer is an editorial assistant at InsideHook. She graduated from James Madison University, where she studied journalism and media arts, and she attended the Columbia Publishing Course upon graduating in 2022. Joanna joined the InsideHook...Read More

Most Popular

This and phone on DND
“Quiet Travel” Is the Latest Vacation Trend for Serenity Seekers
Beanie Babies sit on a shelf in a store in Washington, D.C. in 1999.
The Beanie Baby Craze Was Way Worse Than You Remember
The Mk II Fulcrum 39, Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 38mm and Unimatic Modello Uno UT1
The 11 Best Modern Military-Inspired Watches
Star Hill Farm Whisky
Maker’s Mark Releases Its First Non-Bourbon 
Nike Life is the coolest workwear brand around.
The Hottest Workwear Brand on the Market? Nike.
From Ciele to G.H. Bass, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Denim Shorts, Free Whiskey and Loafers

Recommended

Suggested for you

This and phone on DND
“Quiet Travel” Is the Latest Vacation Trend for Serenity Seekers
Beanie Babies sit on a shelf in a store in Washington, D.C. in 1999.
The Beanie Baby Craze Was Way Worse Than You Remember
The Mk II Fulcrum 39, Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 38mm and Unimatic Modello Uno UT1
The 11 Best Modern Military-Inspired Watches
Star Hill Farm Whisky
Maker’s Mark Releases Its First Non-Bourbon 
Nike Life is the coolest workwear brand around.
The Hottest Workwear Brand on the Market? Nike.
From Ciele to G.H. Bass, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Denim Shorts, Free Whiskey and Loafers

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Internet, Right This Way

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pose for a photo on the red carpet at the 14th Annual NFL Honors

What Was That Bill Belichick Interview?

RTFKT billboard

Disgruntled NFT Owners File Lawsuit Against Nike

OpenAI logo

Do OpenAI's New Models Have a Hallucination Problem?

Kareem Rahma, the host of internet talk show "Subway Takes," leans against a laundromat washer

Reviving the Lost Art of Conversation, One Subway Take at a Time

Explore More Internet

Keep Reading

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

The Classique Souscription 2025

Breguet Is Celebrating Its 250th Anniversary with a Historically Inspired Watch

Basem Wasef riding the new Kawasaki Versys 1100 on a trip across the border into Mexico and back

The Best Way to Test Kawasaki’s New Sport Tourer? On a Ride Into Mexico.

Save 15% sitewide on diamonds, necklaces and earrings.

Jewelry Gifts Are on Sale at Mejuri