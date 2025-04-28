What Was That Bill Belichick Interview?

Something about writing this feels a little sadistic, as I’m a Philadelphia sports fan and the demise of Bill Belichick’s legacy has not been something I feel particularly upset about. But after his CBS News Sunday Morning interview with co-host Tony Dokoupil and featuring his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson, I feel bad for the guy, and not in a sad way. The secondhand embarrassment kicks in about 20 seconds into the eight-minute segment.

The interview starts with a shot of the previous Patriots coach seated across from Dokoupil, wearing a ragged Navy sweatshirt that had clearly been ripped and stretched out over several years of wear and tear. It’s overlaid with a voiceover from Dokoupil, saying, “You’re probably thinking the same thing I was when I sat down with Bill Belichick.” Yikes!

Dokoupil proceeds to ask him what’s going on with his sweatshirt in real time, and Belichick gives a quick laugh, saying he knows it looks like he’s worn it for a while and that he doesn’t remember where the tear on the front of it came from.

The interview continues with Belichick discussing his career as head coach of the New England Patriots and working with Tom Brady, his relationship with his father as Belichick navigated his early coaching career and his new book The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football.

Another incredibly awkward moment happened when Dokoupil asked Belichick about Robert Kraft, owner of the Patriots. Dokoupil notes that Kraft isn’t mentioned in the book at all, which seems to leave Belichick somewhat speechless, though he eventually suggests Kraft isn’t mentioned because the book is about Belichick’s own experiences. They also went back and forth on whether or not Belichick was “fired” or if his leaving was a “mutual decision.”

But perhaps the most jarring moment of all was when they discuss his relationship with his girlfriend, who is literally sitting right off to the side during the entire interview and also wearing a Navy sweatshirt. Dokoupil calls Hudson a “constant presence,” even showing a clip of Hudson interjecting after he asks Belichick about how they met (an incredibly badass journalistic move on CBS’s behalf). After the question, she immediately says, “We’re not talking about this,” as the camera moves to show her off to the side. The public perception, as I’m sure you can assume, has not been very warm.

Though the two have seemed to keep the relationship pretty private, the CBS segment does explore other parts of their coupling. Dokoupil highlights the Instagram pictures Hudson has posted of the two of them that showcase a very different side of Belichick, like doing yoga on the beach or their mermaid-sailor photoshoot. Even then, Belichick still looks incredibly uncomfortable talking about the photos, almost acting like he has no idea what he’s talking about. As he suggests, “I’m on some of those social media platforms, but I honestly don’t follow.” I don’t know what he means by this. Follow what? Your girlfriend? The pictures?

Hudson and Belichick’s relationship has received a lot of public scrutiny, especially given their near 50-year age difference. Many people online spent way too much time speculating about how they met. I don’t think I really understand why they’re so unwilling to share, but I’ve read almost too many tweets about her maybe being an escort or something. I also don’t know why that would be a big deal, but men online still can’t stop talking about it.

But since the interview aired, Hudson has re-shared several different posts on X regarding the segment, answering some of the internet’s most common questions and speculations:

Here’s my resounding question: Was there ever at least a conversation about him wearing a different shirt — perhaps even just a new Navy shirt with no rips in it if they wanted to stick with that vibe?