Culture > Internet

Please Don’t Refer to Women as “Females”

An explainer on the difference between referring to a group of women as “women” versus “females”

By Joanna Sommer @josommersaid
May 22, 2025 12:55 pm EDT
A group of women in a hair salon in Brazil, circa 1960. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)
A group of women in a hair salon in Brazil, circa 1960
Getty Images

Men are capable of doing a lot of cringey things that us women are pretty put-off by. They’re not asking women questions about themselves on dates, they won’t leave us alone at the gym, but the mannerism that I’m most uncomfortable with? Hearing them refer to groups of women as “females.”

There are, unsurprisingly, many men who don’t understand why women don’t like this.

And I am, clearly, not the only one who feels this way!

“Women” vs “Female”

To put it simply: “Woman” is a noun, while “female” is an adjective. Point obvious, this is the same for men (noun) and male (adjective). When speaking in a sentence, you wouldn’t say “the woman dog.” You’d say “the female dog,” using it as a descriptor. “Woman,” at its definition, is specifically described as “an adult female person,” while “female” is more of a scientific term, “of, relating to, or being the sex that typically has the capacity to bear young or produce eggs,” per Merriam Webster. 

The key difference here? The word “women” literally references specific people, whereas females can be used for other organisms, like animals — see my example above. So when you say “females,” it usually precedes a noun. To use the word on its own, it sounds grammatically wrong, and you lack any actual specification. Example: “Why do females always act like that?” Female what?

Sure, there are some instances where you may hear it as a noun. Think of a National Geographic segment on different animals with a voiceover narration. While showing a clip of, say, a spider making a web, an accompanying line may be “The female spins her web.” But that example is what makes the phrasing so demeaning to women: It reduces us to being a “species.”

So Why Can’t I Say It? 

Well, there are several reasons, if you still don’t understand why women wouldn’t like to be referred to this way. Simply put: It’s derogatory. To be reduced to a term solely based on the ability to bear children is insulting. It’s objectifying, and it generalizes women in a way that strips them of any humanity. It lacks any acknowledgement that we, you and I  — female and male — are on the same totem pole. 

You’ve revealed how you truly perceive women around you — and the other choice words you probably use to talk about them. I’d honestly rather be referred to as some of those words because they’re at least actual insults and not a reconfiguration of a biological term. I’ve never seen “females” used by a man in a way that wasn’t inherently misogynistic toward women, and again, I’m certainly not the only. “Females are the best,” said literally by no man ever. 

You might also be the kind of guy who uses phrases like “you’re not like the other girls” when talking to other women, implying that a woman is a stand-out because she’s not like other ones you’ve met in your life. It’s a similar kind of misogynistic, generalized statement about women, and a lot of women actually have a problem with men saying this. At the root of it, what are you saying here? Every other woman is the problem, which is clearly the problem. You have preconceived assumptions about women: how we act, what we like, what we dislike. It’s textbook misogyny, and it pairs perfectly with some of my favorite advice: If everyone else around you is the problem, then you’re the actual problem.

“You’re not like those females.” Food for thought: You’ve probably never heard women refer to men as “males” like this, have you?

More Like This

A close-up of Darth Vader's helmet
Darth Vader’s AI “Fortnite” Appearance Sparks Legal Complaint
AI text windows
Hate Being Ghosted? A New App Might Help With That.
Actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh cutting the cake on their wedding day, June 4th 1951
Reminder: Smashing Your Wife’s Face in Your Wedding Cake Is Unforgivable
Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988
Young Men Are Looking for “Manly Cities” to Live In

Culture
Culture > Internet
Joanna Sommer is an editorial assistant at InsideHook. She graduated from James Madison University, where she studied journalism and media arts, and she attended the Columbia Publishing Course upon graduating in 2022. Joanna joined the InsideHook...Read More

Most Popular

sliced bread
New Study Clarifies the Carbs That Can Help As You Age
Fettercairn's lineup of single malt Scotch whisky that's coming to the U.S.
Why Did It Take 200 Years for This Cult Scotch to Hit the US?
White rice in a bowl
There's a Surprising Way to Make White Rice Healthier
Stanley Hotel exterior
The Hotel That Inspired "The Shining" Is Under New Management
Man sitting in sunlight with eyes closed, reflecting in a quiet garden.
How to Be a Man Who Actually Understands His Emotions
Shia LaBeouf in Leo Lewis O'Neil's documentary "Slauson Rec" which premiered at Cannes
We’ve Seen This From Shia LaBeouf Before

Recommended

Suggested for you

sliced bread
New Study Clarifies the Carbs That Can Help As You Age
Fettercairn's lineup of single malt Scotch whisky that's coming to the U.S.
Why Did It Take 200 Years for This Cult Scotch to Hit the US?
White rice in a bowl
There's a Surprising Way to Make White Rice Healthier
Stanley Hotel exterior
The Hotel That Inspired "The Shining" Is Under New Management
Man sitting in sunlight with eyes closed, reflecting in a quiet garden.
How to Be a Man Who Actually Understands His Emotions
Shia LaBeouf in Leo Lewis O'Neil's documentary "Slauson Rec" which premiered at Cannes
We’ve Seen This From Shia LaBeouf Before

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water