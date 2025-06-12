Culture > Internet

Why Do Men Want to Participate in Extreme Sex Stunts Like Bonnie Blue’s?

While the OnlyFans creator has received plenty of criticism for her sex stunts, there’s a demographic that’s essential to her fame that deserves more of it

By Joanna Sommer @josommersaid
June 12, 2025 12:32 pm EDT
Bonnie Blue at the NYLON House on April 11, 2025 in Palm Springs, California
Bonnie Blue at the NYLON House on April 11, 2025 in Palm Springs, California
Variety via Getty Images

Back in December, Lily Phillips, a popular OnlyFans creator, went viral for a surprising and worrisome feat: she slept with 101 men in 24 hours. Documentarian Josh Pieters produced a video about the NSFW stunt, without clips from the act itself, which took place last October, and it now has close to 11 million views on YouTube.

Phillips, 23, went on to say she wants to beat the world record — held by Lisa Sparks, a pornstar who slept with 919 men in 24 hours — by sleeping with 1,000 men in one day. That’s when another OnlyFans creator, Bonnie Blue, 26, chimed in, saying she’d already beat it by sleeping with that many men in just 12 hours

@bonniebluclips

Plenty of married men turned up to Bonnie Blue, my favourite type of man #bonnieblue #fyp

♬ original sound – Bonnie
Aftermath of the room Bonnie Blue claims to have had sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours
byu/Sad_Cow_577 inawfuleverything

Since this pornographic arms race began, I can’t seem to escape Bonnie Blue videos on social media, whether it’s clips of her talking about her next chaotic streams on podcasts or listening to other people talk about her damaging platform. Just recently, she announced her next idea: a human “petting zoo,” where Blue intended to be tied up inside a glass box and let 2,000 men do whatever they want. 

@thekatbakershow

will you be attending on 15th June? @Kat Baker @Bonnie Blue

♬ original sound – The Kat Baker Show

Even before these recent escalations, Blue has been critiqued for other extreme sex stunts and problematic comments. She became popular on OnlyFans by focusing on a specific age group: “barely-legal” teenagers. She’d travel to different university locations around the world, targeting areas where she could attract 18- and 19-year-olds to make content with her, saying she wants to make her NSFW videos “relatable” in an “oversaturated market” and promote having a “healthy sex life” to young adults. She’s also made content specifically targeting dads and husbands.

There’s a lot here that’s concerning. Many online commenters talking about Blue seem to be genuinely worried about her mental health. Others are far more critical, saying that she belongs on a sex-offender list, and that she is contributing to the objectification of women and consciously promoting herself through rage bait.

@realityreelclips

Bonnie Blue has been in the spotlight recently for her choice of content creation, she is now facing a lot of backlash and opinions, as she appears to be entering her cancelled core era #bonnieblue #tiktokdrama #cancelled #cancelculture #womensrights

♬ drowning (slowed + reverb) – Vague003

However, Blue is also clearly an internet personality — Bonnie Blue, after all, is not her real name — with the self-awareness she’s doing obscene acts for views and money. I have to imagine she doesn’t care about the public’s perception of her — especially considering, according to Cosmopolitan UK, that she’s made millions of dollars through her OnlyFans account.

The truth is that there should be just as much public criticism — if not more — directed toward the thousands of men who are choosing to participate in her stunts.

When her “petting zoo” stunt was announced, many people compared the idea to Rhythm 0, a performance art piece conducted in 1974 by Marina Abramović. For six hours, Abramović let anyone come up to her in a room and do whatever they wanted. Participants were presented with 72 different objects, ranging from a rose and lipstick to a gun and a bullet. The trial started off relatively tame, but it quickly took a turn for the worse; she experienced many forms of physical, mental and sexual abuse. The entire performance was essentially a statement about what people are capable of doing to you if you let them.

A lot of people online were concerned Blue could experience the same fate. Doesn’t she know this could happen to her, too? Of course she must realize this. Maybe I’m naive to believe this level of awareness in her, but to me, that feels like the entire point. Blue knows the type of people who tune into her content, who excitedly sign up to participate. There’s a clear interest in it. And like Abramović, she shouldn’t be blamed for the choices that other people are making with their undeniably depraved use of free will.

We’ve long existed in a society that prefers to blame women first, whether it’s men blaming their partners for being the reason they cheated, or men blaming an instance of sexual assault on something a woman wore. It’s taken a long time for these conversations to change and for men to be held accountable for making bad decisions. 

It doesn’t help that Blue’s target demographic, “barely-legal men,” are in a lot of trouble these days. They’re falling behind, especially when it comes to education, mental health and transitioning to adulthood. Exposing young men to extreme sexual content when they’re already in a precarious position can lead to more problems down the line, especially in relationships with women. It also doesn’t help that young men are drastically lacking when it comes to having positive, supportive role models. Instead, they’re listening to Andrew Tate ramble in an echo chamber.

Who can they turn to? Their fathers? According to Blue, dads have also been willing participants in her content — dads who are willing to risk their relationships, marriages and families to participate in something this dumb. The women creating extreme sexual content, like Blue and Phillips, are clearly are not having issues finding these guys when they’re asking for thousands of participants to join. There’s a market they’re catering to, and while they could simply not make this kind of content, the men will still remain.

I want to make myself crystal clear here: I understand the incredibly harmful consequences of extreme sexual content like this, especially in regards to the perception it allows men to have about women. But ultimately, we can’t only hate one team in this game.

Blue recently canceled the petting zoo livestream after the safety concerns online, saying she’d do a different stream. But that didn’t stop OnlyFans from banning her from the platform, noting that it’s not a place for extreme challenge content and that any such content being posted can result in deactivation. Although Blue’s account is currently gone — whether it be permanently or just temporarily — I’m sure she’ll find somewhere else to post. And I’m certain her male subscribers will find other degenerate accounts to tune into in the meantime.

Culture > Internet
Joanna Sommer is an editorial assistant at InsideHook. She graduated from James Madison University, where she studied journalism and media arts, and she attended the Columbia Publishing Course upon graduating in 2022. Joanna joined the InsideHook...Read More

