Quinta Brunson and “SNL” Asked: What if OnlyFans Was Also Insurance?

This was Brunson's second time hosting the show

May 4, 2025 3:07 am EDT
SNL's "OnlySeniors" sketch
Kenan Thompson and Quinta Brunson played a couple with news about their life insurance policy.
It’s been just over two years since Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson last hosted Saturday Night Live. For my money, Brunson has been one of the show’s best hosts in recent memory, combining excellent comic timing with solid chemistry with the SNL cast. In 2023, that yielded sketches like one featuring Brunson and Mikey Day as feuding drivers. (Yes, that one got a follow-up this week.)

One sketch in particular, “OnlySeniors,” showed just how well Brunson meshed with SNL‘s regular cast. In the sketch, Brunson and Kenan Thompson played an aging couple sharing some news with their children, played by Ego Nwodim and Devon Walker. That news is that they’ve gotten life insurance after several failed attempts to do so. What kind of life insurance? Well, that’s where things take a turn.

As the title of the sketch suggests, the nature of this insurance involves, well, a lot of nudity. Also, Thompson’s delivery of the phrase “…and do stuff to each other” is so jovial it makes the whole thing that much weirder. See also: the way the phrase “chat babies” becomes ubiquitous over the course of the sketch.

 Think “Charades,” but much weirder

Every once in a while, SNL will feature a sketch that feels like a close relative of some of George Saunders’s satirical takes on technology and consumerism. (2023’s “Molly Shannon 2K23” is another example of this.) This particular sketch starts with a solid premise and escalates it gradually; that said, it also feels like something we could read trend pieces on before too long.

