Now We Know What an “SNL”/”Simpsons” Crossover Would Look Like

Saturday Night Live is now in its 50th season. Not to be outdone, The Simpsons is now in its 36th season on the air. And if you’ve ever wondered what a crossover between the two shows might look like, you’re not alone — and evidently, some of SNL‘s writers have been thinking about that as well.



Former cast member Chris Rock returned to host the show this week, and when he wasn’t making fun of Jake Paul or dealing with a magical car, he offered a vision of what the two shows converging might look like. Spoiler alert: things got weird.



The premise of the sketch involved a group of co-workers exchanging Secret Santa gifts, which included a couple of memorable one-liners. The bulk of the sketch focused on Rock’s character, who gets a portrait of himself as a Simpsons character and begins to wonder what his Simpsons counterpart would be like. As it turns out, he has some pretty strong feelings on Homer Simpson’s basic morality and Chief Wiggum’s effectiveness as an officer of the law.

As more and more of Rock’s co-workers begin to make suggestions about this nonexistent Simpsons episode, the surrealism of the premise heightens more and more. (It will surprise few people to learn that Chloe Fineman can do a spot-on Marge Simpson voice.) It’s a little reminiscent of the 2022 sketch in which the attendees of an AA meeting come up with a premise for a Pixar film about lost luggage. That said, this sketch has one thing that the earlier one did not: a vision of an animated Chris Rock with lethal kicking skills.