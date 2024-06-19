Culture > Internet

An AI Chatbot Is Running for Mayor — And Cracking Under Pressure

Victor Miller, Cheyenne's new mayoral candidate, says he is a "meat avatar" for a bot named Vic

By Aaron Cohen
June 19, 2024 6:45 am
A digital rendering of an AI chatbot. In Cheyenne, Victor Miller is running for mayor as the "meat avatar" of an artificial intelligence bot named Vic.
Vic “knows [the law] thoroughly, understands it completely,” says Miller.
Getty

It came for college essays, boardroom pitches and break-up texts. Now, artificial intelligence is attempting to infiltrate the government. Earlier this month, Victor Miller declared his intent to run for mayor of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Although it was the 42-year-old’s information on the legal paperwork, Miller described himself as the “meat avatar” of the actual candidate: an AI chatbot named Vic. 

Vic, which stands for “Virtually Integrated Citizen,” was digitally conceived after local officials denied a public records request submitted by Miller. In an act of defiance, Miller registered himself (under his nickname, “Vic”) for the Cheyenne mayoral election. My chatbot “knows [the law] thoroughly, understands it completely,” Miller told NBC News. “And had I been interacting with it instead of the fallible human, I would have gotten my request fulfilled per the law.”

Vic is powered by ChatGPT, a service often lambasted for its inconsistencies and digital “hallucinations.” After recent reporting on the platform’s inaccuracy in the political sphere, OpenAI, ChatGPT’s parent company, barred the chatbot from responding to election-related questions.

As for new Cheyenne candidate, “Miller said Vic’s politics weren’t entirely clear,” per NBC. The human candidate said he knew for certain that the bot was in favor of “government transparency,” but had been influenced to an unknown degree by his own beliefs. Beyond that, Miller was hopeful that Vic would accrue “more intelligence, less biases” and display “pure, data-driven analysis” as the campaign progressed. 

AI Has Done Terrible Things to Image Searching
AI Has Done Terrible Things to Image Searching
 This is all heading to some very creepy places

Now, Vic and Miller are leading joint town hall meetings, allowing prospective voters to ask the chatbot questions through a speaker wrapped around Miller’s neck. When Vic does speak, it displays an “upbeat masculine identity,” according to Cowboy State Daily, that is “packaged with the necessary ‘uhhs’ and requisite pauses” that are hallmarks of a human politician. Evidently, Miller has taken the necessary steps to make his bot a real salt of the earth American, save for its incorporeality.

Meanwhile, it appears Miller has crossed into something of a legal gray area. While he meets the statutory requirements to participate in the election, his transparency about serving as an AI “meat avatar” has raised concerns statewide. In a June 10 email, Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray implored the city clerk of Cheyenne to reject Miller’s candidacy. “Mr. Miller’s application is in violation of both the letter, and spirit, of Wyoming’s Election Code,” Gray decried. “Wyoming law is clear that an AI bot cannot run for office.”

Legal complications aside, it is unclear whether Vic will survive the campaign as it currently exists. After a recent update, the chatbot inexplicably swapped his “masculine cowboy” tone for the voice of a chipper woman. Shortly thereafter, Vic forgot how to say its own name, pronouncing it as it’s spelled: V-I-C. Miller remains unfazed, blaming Vic’s erratic behavior on OpenAI and repeatedly affirming his faith in the chatbot. “It listens to its constituents,” Miller told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “I’m just a conduit.”

More Like This

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaking at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10 in Cupertino, California.
The Next Generation of Apple CarPlay Is Going Wireless
Toyota factory in Indiana
Toyota Bets Big on American-Built, Three-Row Electric SUVs
The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT SUV on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California on November 17, 2021.
Did Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Gamble Pay Off?
Alex Hirschi, better known online as automotive influencer Supercar Blondie, standing next to the Hyperion XP-1 prototype that will be sold on her new SBX Cars auction site
Can This Influencer Interest You in a $3 Million Car?

Culture > Internet

Recommended

Suggested for you

Melatonin gummies
Study Suggests Melatonin Can Reduce Aging-Related Vision Loss
The match between Roger Federer and Andre Agassi atop Burj Al Arab Jumeirah February 2005
The Exhilarating Ways Skyscraper Hotels Around the World Put Their Rooftops to Use
Two kids hanging from the arms of legendary boxer Rocky Marciano.
Why You Should Focus More on “Strengthspan” Than Lifespan
Billy Blanks filming a Tae Bo workout class in the early 2000s. How does the exercise program hold up in the 2020s?
Revisiting the Tae Bo Workouts of My Youth
A photo of bikers rounding a farmland corner in Tennessee, which is trying to become America's next cycling paradise
Searching for America’s Next Cycling Paradise
A man resting on a beach. Not tracking my sleep stats is one of my seven healthiest habits.
My 7 Healthiest Habits as a Wellness Writer

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Autos, Right This Way

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaking at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10 in Cupertino, California.

The Next Generation of Apple CarPlay Is Going Wireless

Christie's Car Specialist Rupert Banner polishes the bonnet of rock star Elton John's 1965 Jaguar E Type 4.2 Roadster at Stoke Park Club in Buckinghamshire

Classic Car Investment Funds: Do These Portfolios Pay Off?

Nissan Z Heritage Collection

Nissan's New Z Heritage Collection Pays Homage to a Classic

Jeep Renegade

Jeep Is Reviving the Renegade Name for Its $25K EV

Explore More Autos

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco