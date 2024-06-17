Culture > Internet

AI Has Done Terrible Things to Image Searching

This is all heading to some very creepy places

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 17, 2024 4:50 pm
Typing on laptop
Remember a time when searching for images didn't lead to unsettling places?
Getty Images

There’s been a lot of conversation lately about the current state of search engines. More specifically, there’s been a lot of discourse about the frustrations numerous search engine users have had when trying to seek out basic information. It’s prompted some people to seek out alternatives to Google — or to work on building their own. The addition of AI into the mix has led to further dilemmas, including treating The Onion stories as factual rather than satirical.

But when it comes to the effects of AI-generated images on search engine results, we seem to be on the verge of something utterly terrifying. That’s not hyperbole; the headline for a recent story at 404 Media by Emanuel Maiberg declared that AI images “Have Opened a Portal to Hell” in search engines. That is, unfortunately, an eminently accurate description of the situation at hand.

As Maiberg explained, this article grew out of another investigation, this one into scams on Taylor Swift fan pages. While researching AI-generated images for that article, he discovered a number of what appeared to be AI-generated images of Swift. Maiberg then began researching the presence of AI-generated images in search results for different female celebrities wearing swimsuits. That’s when the investigation took an even bleaker turn.

Maiberg wrote that, for two of the celebrities in question, Google Image Search returned “AI-generated images of them in swimsuits, but as children, even though the search didn’t include terms related to age.” Following those links, Maiberg noted, can take users to “AI-generated nonconsensual nude images and AI-generated nude images of celebrities made to look like children.”

Deepfake images have already popped up in ways that increase disinformation about ongoing conflicts around the globe. This latest permutation is unsettling for a much different reason and demonstrates how AI-generated images can both make it harder to seek out actual photographs and take users to thoroughly unsettling places, both literally and metaphorically.

Your New LinkedIn Connection May Be an AI-Generated Dummy
Your New LinkedIn Connection May Be an AI-Generated Dummy
 A marketing tactic is making waves…and new faces

There is, unfortunately, a reason why Cory Doctorow’s concept of enshittification has become ubiquitous in the last year or so. In a recent lecture, Doctorow described a process by which “the services that matter to us, that we rely on, are turning into giant piles of shit.” And getting a bunch of dodgy AI images — and worse — when carrying out a fairly basic image search certainly sounds like it qualifies, with a side order of moral rot along the way.

More Like This

Ko Wen-je
Are Deepfakes Interfering With Taiwan’s Presidential Election?
Photos generated using Google's new Imagen tool, a text-to-image AI application.
Google Admits Its Mind-Blowing Text-to-Image AI Is Endlessly Problematic
Anthony Bourdain
Anthony Bourdain Deepfake Sparks Ethical Questions Over Documentary
Definition of the word Deepfake in a dictionary - it's become much easier to use the tech to create some unsettling porn
Pretty Much Anyone Can Make Deepfake Porn With This New App

Culture
Culture > Internet
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

These are 9 of the best colognes this year
The 9 Best New Colognes of the Year (So Far) to Wear All Summer
Two kids hanging from the arms of legendary boxer Rocky Marciano.
Why You Should Focus More on “Strengthspan” Than Lifespan
Human hand adds salt to the steaks on the grill
The Ultimate Grill Maintenance Checklist
Melatonin gummies
Study Suggests Melatonin Can Reduce Aging-Related Vision Loss
A photo of bikers rounding a farmland corner in Tennessee, which is trying to become America's next cycling paradise
Searching for America’s Next Cycling Paradise
Fawn Weaver, founder of Uncle Nearest
How Fawn Weaver Built a Multi-Billion-Dollar Whiskey Brand in Just 7 Years

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Internet, Right This Way

Typing on laptop

AI Has Done Terrible Things to Image Searching

An exhibit from Ouchhh Studio at X Media Art Museum in Turkey that used AI algorithms to remix the works of Leonardo da Vinci.

The Case for and Against AI Art

The cast of "St. Elmo's Fire," directed by Joel Schumacher, 1985. Left to right: Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Mare Winningham, Judd Nelson and Andrew McCarthy.

The Best Movies, TV and Music for June

An old TV from the 1980s with a video game being played. We look into the science behind video game addiction.

How Many Men Are Secretly Addicted to Video Games?

Explore More Internet

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco