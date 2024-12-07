Leisure > Travel > Hotels

Mandarin Oriental Has Big Plans for its Luxury Home Portfolio

The company has set its sights on expansion in this space

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 7, 2024 12:34 pm
Mandarin Oriental Private Homes
One of the properties in the Mandarin Oriental Private Homes portfolio.
Mandarin Oriental

Mandarin Oriental’s international hotels have earned a reputation for high quality and expansive amenities. Earlier this week, the company announced its plans for the near future — and it involves a considered expansion into the luxury residential space. In 2022, Mandarin Oriental began developing a collection of vacation homes; now, they’ve announced that they’ve taken full ownership of this division. The next step? Rebranding it as Mandarin Oriental Exceptional Homes.

“Each hand-picked luxurious home fits naturally into our portfolio and in many cases, their locations provide opportunities for our guests to combine a hotel stay with a villa experience and explore more of the destination in different ways — all with the assurance of Mandarin Oriental’s award-winning brand,” said Mandarin Oriental Group Chief Executive Laurent Kleitman in a statement.

“We are committed to bringing the full experience into the brand, expanding and enhancing our offering, and identifying many more private homes for our growing collection,” Kleitman added.

The current Mandarin Oriental Exceptional Homes portfolio includes properties in California, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, the U.K., Thailand, and Indonesia. The company plans to expand its holdings in North America, the Alps and the Mediterranean.

 From Abu Dhabi to Zurich

At Cameron Sperance observed in an article at The Points Guy, Mandarin Oriental has hinted that more announcements about future properties are on their way. Hospitality industry data has been encouraging when it comes to luxury travel — something this new venture seems poised to take advantage of.

Leisure
Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

