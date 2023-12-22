2023’s Best New Hotels: The Ultimate Collection

Last year marked the long-awaited return of travel following pandemic-era restrictions. It was about releasing pent-up travel frustrations, making good on trips that had been canceled, checking big-ticket items off the bucket list and stepping out into the world once more.

What of 2023, then? This year has been more about pursuing personal passions wherever they take you. For some, it meant heading further afield. For others, it meant diving into domestic destinations in greater numbers, or returning time and time again to a favored city or region instead of always questing to somewhere new.

The best new hotels of the year follow a similar track. There was a soaring assortment of noteworthy stateside debutantes, while many of Europe’s most popular tourist cities received facelifts in the form of swanky, big-name openings. But high-end boutiques and large brands alike continued expanding their footprints too, turning second cities into premier destinations and lesser-known locales into must-visit escapes.

This was the travel year of you doing you, in other words. This year’s best hotel openings are perhaps reflective of that, helping us to be the best versions of ourselves, to seek out what drives us, while finding a way to draw us in and keep us coming back for more. It might be because of an unbeatable downtown location, a particular in-room creature comfort or amenity, or a refined level of welcoming hospitality — or some quirk or charm which sticks in your memory in just the right way.

As you plot out your travels for the year ahead, look back on the year that was. Find some inspiration, create a new hit list of must-visit hotels. Seek out whatever fulfills you, and rest your head in style along the way.

The United States | The Caribbean and the Americas | Mexico | The United Kingdom | Europe | Asia | Africa

The Middle East | Australia