2023’s Best New Hotels: The Ultimate Collection

Last year marked the long-awaited return of travel following pandemic-era restrictions. It was about releasing pent-up travel frustrations, making good on trips that had been canceled, checking big-ticket items off the bucket list and stepping out into the world once more.
What of 2023, then? This year has been more about pursuing personal passions wherever they take you. For some, it meant heading further afield. For others, it meant diving into domestic destinations in greater numbers, or returning time and time again to a favored city or region instead of always questing to somewhere new.
The best new hotels of the year follow a similar track. There was a soaring assortment of noteworthy stateside debutantes, while many of Europe’s most popular tourist cities received facelifts in the form of swanky, big-name openings. But high-end boutiques and large brands alike continued expanding their footprints too, turning second cities into premier destinations and lesser-known locales into must-visit escapes.
This was the travel year of you doing you, in other words. This year’s best hotel openings are perhaps reflective of that, helping us to be the best versions of ourselves, to seek out what drives us, while finding a way to draw us in and keep us coming back for more. It might be because of an unbeatable downtown location, a particular in-room creature comfort or amenity, or a refined level of welcoming hospitality — or some quirk or charm which sticks in your memory in just the right way.
As you plot out your travels for the year ahead, look back on the year that was. Find some inspiration, create a new hit list of must-visit hotels. Seek out whatever fulfills you, and rest your head in style along the way.
The United States
Arlo Williamsburg
The Arlo Williamsburg opened this fall in Brooklyn, reemerging after its former life as the Williamsburg Hotel, which itself only opened in 2017. The 147 rooms all feature floor-to-ceiling windows to help immerse guests into city life. Local artwork is abundant across the property, while travelers and locals alike head to the Lobby Bar and the seasonally open Rooftop Pool & Lounge.
What You’ll Love The Most: It’s all about the local touches. Guests receive access to the Brooklyn Athletic Club, bike rentals and postcards to send home. You’ll even find a fortune cookie in your room. Beats the pillow mint.
Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection
The latest member of Auberge Resorts Collection is Bowie House, located in Fort Worth, Texas. Accommodations include a combination of 88 studios, 12 lofts and six suites, while the hotel itself is really meant for social gatherings across its numerous public spaces. Craft cocktail in hand, head to the Billet Room, signature restaurant Bricks & Horses or the Mulberry Room, among others, and embrace whatever you find, from billiards tournaments to songwriting sessions.
What You’ll Love The Most: Bowie House is a place that encompasses all things Texas lifestyle and cowboy culture, from its decor to its experiential offerings and the overall sensibilities instilled by owner Jo Ellard, who runs a stallion ranch in north Texas.
Egyptian Motor Hotel
All great stays need not be of the supremely luxurious variety. The Egyptian Motor Hotel is self-described as a crash pad, offering retro vibes galore, vintage style and mid-century furnishings across it 49 rooms. Don’t forget to use your Magic 8 Ball, and if you’re feeling lucky, go ahead and reserve the Airstream, with a prime position on the property, as your room.
What You’ll Love The Most: The property’s Live at the Egyptian venue offers a deep lineup of events from music to comedy, along with food truck eats and cocktails.
Fifth Avenue Hotel
Located on West 28th Street in Manhattan, The Fifth Avenue Hotel combines a deep sense of heritage in a Gilded Age landmark locale with a contemporary spin. Its 153 rooms and suites offer colorful decor and artwork, inspiring guests to feel at home. Vibrant design is buoyed further by the sheer number of different room categories, giving each a unique place on the property.
What You’ll Love The Most: Chef Andrew Carmellini’s culinary program should be sought out by locals and tourists alike, including at namesake restaurant Cafe Carmellini, a fine-dining concept bridging Italian and French cuisines.
Gardiner House
New in Newport, Rhode Island is Gardiner House, a waterfront boutique hotel with 21 guest rooms and suites. The property is located on Lee’s Wharf, convenient for those who want to soak up the best of what Newport has to offer. Grab a drink at the Studio Bar, relish the salt spray and ocean views out your window, or go for a stroll down Thames Street.
What You’ll Love The Most: The property offers the charm and hospitality of an old-school bed and breakfast, with the amenities of a luxury hotel.
The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe
Located in North County San Diego, The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe is open once more nearly a century after it first debuted. That was in 1924, when the likes of Bing Crosby would post up at the Inn, and now the property has been restored to its former glory with 85 suites, cottages and bungalows. Guests have access to the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club and Tennis Club, while the property is in proximity to attractions such as Solana Beach and the Del Mar Fairgrounds and Racetrack.
What You’ll Love The Most: The throwbacks to Hollywood’s heyday across the property, including the namesake Bing’s Bar. It’s an elegant retreat that feels of its former era while serving up the craft cocktails and modern fare you crave today.
Lodge at Marconi
Sitting on 62 acres of land in Marin County, north of San Francisco, Lodge at Marconi is an ambitious overhaul of a former conference center. The 17-month project resulted in 45 guest rooms and suites on a site right off US-1. That makes the lodge a soon-to-be smash hit for road trippers and outdoor enthusiasts.
What You’ll Love The Most: The Lodge is about its surroundings, immersed amid the pristine natural environment of Marconi State Park and Tomales Bay, with hiking trails and other outdoor activities to enjoy.
Mollie Aspen
The Mollie Aspen sneaks in with a late December opening before the close of the year. The 68-room boutique property is located on Main Street, on the site of the one-time Molly Gibson Lodge, an eponymous hotspot led by a popular local figure. The hotel excels by separating itself from the splashy style of certain other high-end options in town.
What You’ll Love The Most: Gin & Luck, the group behind Death & Co., is in charge of the hotel’s beverage program, ensuring the après portion of après ski is on point.
The Pensacola Beach Resort
Head to the Florida Panhandle for a perhaps unexpected luxury escape at The Pensacola Beach Resort. The hotel leans into its surroundings with Pensacola-centric activities, experiences and artwork. There are 161 guest rooms, and the property boasts direct access to both the gulf beach and the bay, with great views of the area from every angle.
What You’ll Love The Most: A no-frills, laid-back approach to fun in the sun, from the pool deck’s Tiki Bar to the toes-in-the-sand Salty Rose Beach Bar.
The Pierside Hotel
Santa Monica’s Pierside Hotel debuted at the start of the year with a prime position directly in front of its namesake, the iconic Santa Monica Pier. The 132-room property is the first new hotel to debut along the city’s Ocean Avenue in more than a decade. The on-site Board Shop is an all-purpose rental headquarters for a day at the beach, while the hotel’s Surfing Fox serves up modern California cuisine.
What You’ll Love The Most: It’s more than a name, it’s a vibe. The hotel is close enough to Santa Monica Pier to feel like a part of it, enabling guests to take advantage of its offerings and the beach beyond.
Virgin Hotels New York City
You knew Virgin would go big with the debut of the Virgin Hotels New York City outpost, but perhaps you didn’t expect this big. There are 460 rooms across 39-stories at this NoMad hotel, topped off by penthouses and the signature Sir Richard’s Flat, a 2,800-square-foot, two-story suite. Everdene is a sceney indoor-outdoor rooftop spot for dinner or drinks.
What You’ll Love The Most: Summer in the city is better than ever with Virgin’s Pool Club. And best of all, for you? It’s exclusive for hotel guests.
The Caribbean and the Americas
Hotel Indigo Galapagos
While many travelers prefer to explore the Galapagos Islands via small excursion cruises, Hotel Indigo Galapagos invites guests to a high-end, on-island stay. Located on San Cristóbal Island, the boutique property makes it easy for travelers to immerse themselves into the famed region’s environment and wildlife, ideal for adventurers, bird watchers and divers. Or just stay for an extra night or two before that cruise.
What You’ll Love The Most: Consider this your R&R in between busy days of exploration. On-site wellness offerings, the pool and jacuzzi, and rooms with private balconies ensure you can indulge after an active day.
Hualta Hotel Mendoza
Argentina’s Mendoza is one of the world’s most beautiful wine regions to explore, and the new Hualta Hotel Mendoza offers a central choice for where to stay. A member of Hilton’s Curio Collection, the property’s 67 rooms are designed to offer great views of the high-elevation surroundings. Take a dip in the pool or relax on the rooftop in between all of that very difficult wine tasting.
What You’ll Love The Most: Hualta Hotel is meant to represent the entire winemaking process, but when it’s time for further exploration, a number of notable wineries are a short drive away.
InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa
The InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa raises the bar for the type of luxury property available on the island of Dominica. The 151-room resort offers beachfront positioning and several different pools, along with cabanas, a swim-up bar, an immersive spa and several on-site dining venues. The showy centerpiece is designed as somewhat of a beach-pool hybrid on the sand.
What You’ll Love The Most: This may be a big brand resort, but it’s still designed to maximize Dominica’s pristine nature with a location amid Cabrits National Park.
Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort & Spa
The Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort & Spa brings a first of its kind full-service luxury resort to the small Honduran island of Roatán. The 119-room property includes a collection of rooms, suites and bungalows. Amenities include four on-site restaurants and bars, an infinity pool and a swath of beachfront along West Bay Beach.
What You’ll Love The Most: Roatán is a diving and snorkeling hotspot with its positioning alongside the world’s second largest barrier reef, and this new hotel is an indulgent choice to capitalize on the locale.
Our Habitas Atacama
Head to the remote desert environs of the Atacama in Chile with an immersive stay at Our Habitas Atacama. The 51-room property was designed with local artisans and is meant to be part of its environment via sustainability initiatives and offerings such as a native herb garden and seasonal cuisine. Take advantage of the unique setting for world-class stargazing or numerous outdoor activities.
What You’ll Love The Most: There’s a robust lineup of cultural opportunities, including traditional medicines, local crafts, temazcal [sweat lodge] rituals and culinary workshops.
Mexico
Andaz Mexico City Condesa
The Andaz Mexico City Condesa is housed within one of the city’s landmarks, a José Luis Benlliure Galán-designed building from the 1960s. The one-time office underwent an extensive renovation, preserving its signature characteristics while outfitting it with Andaz’s chic style and bright colors. The property is part of the i492 Live District, and features several restaurants and bars, a full-service spa and a number of dog-friendly initiatives and spaces.
What You’ll Love The Most: Besides putting travelers into the heart of Mexico City’s thriving cultural and culinary scenes, the hotel’s strong in-house arts programming and architectural roots are not to be missed.
Numu Boutique Hotel
San Miguel de Allende is showing no signs of slowing down, with Numu Boutique Hotel joining the fray of the city’s high-end hotel options. Numu features 44 luxury rooms and draws inspiration from the city’s architecture and culture. The property is a part of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection and features a rooftop pool deck, spa and a number of activities and experiences.
What You’ll Love The Most: Bold flavors and culinary traditions are put front and center at each of the hotel’s two restaurants, El Fogón de Enrique in its courtyard and the rooftop Maura: Mesa de Sal.
The Riviera Maya Edition at Kanai
The Edition group makes its Mexico debut with The Riviera Maya Edition at Kanai. The 182-room property is located within a 620-acre nature reserve, alongside two miles of beachfront territory. Hotel features include half a dozen restaurants and bars from the likes of Paco Ruano and Tomás Bermudez, and a lagoon-style pool.
What You’ll Love The Most: Kanai is a different setting from what most expect from the Riviera Maya. The property draws inspiration from that lush environment and is designed to have a minimal impact upon it.
The United Kingdom
Broadwick Soho
Located in London’s West End, Broadwick Soho is a 57-room hideaway from the hectic locale beyond its doors. There are several on-site F&B options, including a cozy bar dubbed The Nook, exclusively for hotel guests, as well as Italian restaurant Dear Jackie. The independent hotel has an independent spirit to match that isn’t readily found elsewhere across London.
What You’ll Love The Most: Interior designer Martin Brudnizki delivers style that’s touted as incorporating English eccentricity with disco-era fabulousness to be enticingly flamboyant. Their words — which we can dig.
Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars
The 204-room Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars is found on the former grounds of King Henry VIII’s Bridewell Palace. It’s a historic Grade II listed building, in a convenient location via the Blackfriars Underground, and across the Thames from the Bankside neighborhood. Rooms offer comfortable, contemporary styling across 10 different categories.
What You’ll Love The Most: A trio of dining options, including the cocktails and street food of The Leaf and Cane, the Chinese fare of The Chinese Cricket Club and the modern bistro fare of New York-London hybrid NYnLON.
The Peninsula London
The Peninsula London offers the stylish sophistication befitting its address amid the city’s posher side. Its 131 rooms and 59 suites are meant to feel like private residences, and the hotel’s hospitality team delivers a matching ethos of catering to your every whim. That includes a transportation fleet to ferry you around town in a Rolls-Royce or Bentley, restaurants including Brooklands and Canton Blue, and of course, an indulgent afternoon tea.
What You’ll Love The Most: Located in Belgravia at Hyde Park Corner, the property enjoys an unrivaled position in the city, with Buckingham Palace an easy stroll away.
Raffles London at The OWO
While its parent is most known for iconic properties in Asia, Raffles London at The OWO debuted this summer. The locale is the former Old War Office Building on Whitehall, built in 1906 and now retrofitted to house 120 hotel rooms and suites, along with dozens of residences. The grand stature of the building, and its prestigious locale, meshes well with the grand approach to hospitality that the Raffles team aims to provide.
What You’ll Love The Most: The OWO is also home to a dozen restaurants and bars. You’ll have enough to taste test on site that you won’t need to leave the property over the duration of your stay.
Europe
Almanac Palais Vienna
Set within an opulent palais built in 1871, the Almanac Palais Vienna is positioned along the Ringstrasse boulevard overlooking the Stadtpark. The hotel lives up to those lofty standards with its luxurious appointments, and contemporary style that reflects the heritage of its environs, including its neo-Baroque architecture. Be sure to visit the two-story wellness center, including a large indoor pool with thermal waters.
What You’ll Love The Most: It’s about the suite life at the Almanac Palais Vienna, as there are 80 suites on offer comparative to just 31 guest rooms.
Almanac X Alcron Prague
The Almanac X Alcron Prague is a 204-room hotel housed in an Art Deco landmark building. The original structure was the Alcron Hotel, the city’s first luxury property, and was visited by the likes of Winston Churchill. After an extensive renovation costing more than $20 million, the new offering is a chic, modern choice for exploring the best of Prague, from a prized location amid the city’s historic sights.
What You’ll Love The Most: The hotel offers an experiential take on hospitality, providing guests with a number of bespoke tours and activities to make the most not only of the property itself, but also the culture and history of Prague.
Hôtel de la Boétie
Designer Beata Heuman unveiled her first hotel project in Paris this summer, the Hôtel de La Boétie. It’s a boutique property in the bougie Champs-Élysées, and the sixth hotel from the Touriste group. Several communal spaces contribute to the feeling that you’re staying in your most stylish friend’s well-appointed guest house.
What You’ll Love The Most: It’s a designer-led property in a designer-led group, so it’s the style that stands out. Each of the hotel’s 40 rooms is filled with an eccentric collection of art, antiques and furnishings, and bright pops of color.
Hotel La Palma
As if we needed more reasons to visit Capri, consider Hotel La Palma. The first Italian property in the Oetker Collection showcases 50 rooms, including 18 suites, following an extensive renovation of a historic hotel. The acclaimed chef Gennaro Esposito is the force behind eponymous Gennaro’s, striving for a timeless and unpretentious showpiece restaurant, while a see-and-be-seen pool deck and private beach club await.
What You’ll Love The Most: Hotel La Palma is housed within what was once the first hotel in Capri, built in 1822. It’s come full circle, while still showcasing everything that has made the city an enviable destination for the past two centuries.
Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort
Montenegro is a destination that is going to continue emerging on more travelers’ wish lists, and the Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort is ready and waiting for the opportunity. The property enjoys a private slice of Adriatic coast, with a sandy beachfront peppered with lounge chairs. Yet the charming old town of Kotor is a short drive away, offering the best of both environments.
What You’ll Love The Most: The hotel’s setting is almost surreal in its picturesque beauty thanks to the shore and cliffs of the Adriatic.
Mandarin Oriental Savoy, Zurich
Zurich receives a new luxe property just in time for the holidays with the December debut of the Mandarin Oriental Savoy, Zurich. What’s old is new once more, as this property was first founded in 1838, making it the oldest of the city’s original landmark hotels. With a Paradeplatz location and several on-site restaurants and bars, it’s well-suited for both exploring the city beyond and reveling in the hospitality within.
What You’ll Love The Most: The property’s style merges its history, architecture and roots with contemporary touches, with a lineup of 44 rooms and 36 suites, many of which have balconies or terraces.
Moxy Tromso
The Moxy Tromso became Marriott Bonvoy’s northernmost hotel in the world when it opened this summer. The 208-room property is within the immediate vicinity of the airport, as well as Tromso’s central attractions. It’s a home base for Arctic exploration and activities galore, from viewing the Northern Lights to dog sledding and beyond.
What You’ll Love The Most: The 11th-floor Sky Bar Moxy is an all-day social hub, with a well-equipped bar, games and an outdoor terrace with fjord views.
La Nauve Hôtel et Jardin
La Nauve Hôtel et Jardin is the third property in the family-owned Almae Collection. The boutique hotel in Cognac offers 12 spacious suites from a setting alongside the banks of the Charente River. It’s set within a restored belle-époque estate and features 12 acres of gardens and the fine-dining restaurant Notes, which puts those gardens to use.
What You’ll Love The Most: The hotel is on the site of what was once a Cognac distillery, and Cognac is found in abundance. Enjoy a collection of more than 70 bottles at the bar, or embark on exclusive tour and tasting opportunities at nearby producers.
Nobu Hotel Sevilla
Nobu Hotels expanded its already strong presence in Spain with the debut of its sixth property in the country, Nobu Hotel Sevilla. Two 19th-century residences were joined together to create the property adjacent to the Plaza San Francisco. It’s an ideal setting to make the most of the city’s offerings, from its famed springtime ferias to flamenco dancing performances, and of course, its culinary pleasures.
What You’ll Love The Most: Take in the sights of the city from an expansive rooftop, including a pool, lounge and dining area with direct views of the cathedral and Torre del Oro.
The Peninsula Istanbul
The Peninsula Istanbul joins together four buildings along the Bosphorus, including three century-old structures. It’s part of the new Galataport waterfront, a sparkling development that features restaurants and shops, and offers easy access to the city’s sights. There are 177 rooms spread across the property, designed with contemporary Turkish elements, and amenities including several dining venues and lush, on-site gardens.
What You’ll Love The Most: A day touring ancient Istanbul can be tiring, so you’ll relish the time spent relaxing at the lengthy riverfront pool deck and lounge, or retreating to the spa’s lavish hammams. Why not both?
The Rome Edition
The 91-room Rome Edition is located near the Via Veneto, in easy proximity to destinations such as the Spanish Steps and the Villa Borghese. The structure was built in the 1940s and original features such as a central marble staircase remain prominent. Modern touches come in the form of a rooftop bar, pool and lounge, and urban wellness center, including a gym and treatment rooms.
What You’ll Love The Most: Chef Paola Colucci runs the kitchen at signature restaurant Anima, delivering traditional Roman flavors and dishes from an open kitchen setting.
Rosewood Munich
Two landmark structures were joined together to create the Rosewood Munich. The 132-room property includes a collection of 73 guest rooms and 59 unique suites, bringing Bavarian culture and style in a contemporary direction. Elsewhere, the hotel’s offerings include a lineup of five restaurants and bars and the first Asaya Spa in Germany.
What You’ll Love The Most: The property is located right within the charming Old Town of Munich, with sights such as the Marienplatz and Hofgarten a short stroll away.
Six Senses Crans-Montana
Located within easy reach of either Zurich or Geneva by train, Six Senses Crans-Montana is elevating the hospitality scene of its charming mountaintop enclave. The property is constructed in chalet style, with cozy fireplaces and lounges in the winter, and an outdoor pool deck in the summer. There are 78 guest rooms and suites, a 22,000-square-foot spa incorporating a series of sauna and water areas, and ski-in, ski-out access.
What You’ll Love The Most: The hotel practices an almost extreme dedication to sourcing local ingredients. It delivers sensational cuisine to match across several on-site dining outlets, highlighted by Byakko, where the Japanese Alps meet the Swiss Alps.
Six Senses Rome
A brand known for its luxury wellness retreats, often in remote locations, has made a splash in the Eternal City with the debut of Six Senses Rome. The hotel is housed within the restored 15th-century Palazzo Salviati Cesi Mellini, and features 96 guest rooms. While there’s a rooftop bar and restaurant, the signature attraction is in the basement: a subterranean spa and wellness center taking its cues from ancient Roman bathhouses.
What You’ll Love The Most: The property has an unbeatable location in Rome, around the corner from the Pantheon and many other attractions.
Terrabona
Terrabona is set amid steep vineyards in the mountainous north coast of Madeira, as the upstart wine brand behind the venture wanted to offer guests an immersive look at what the island has to offer. With just four sleek villas, along with an outdoor pool and a sauna, it’s a wine and wellness retreat delivering B&B-style hospitality.
What You’ll Love The Most: The impromptu on-site wine tastings led by the husband and wife team who founded the wine brand and built the property themselves.
Asia
Andaz Macau
Joining the city-within-a-city that is the enormous Galaxy Macau is the new Andaz Macau hotel. It’s by far the largest property in the Andaz portfolio, with more than 700 rooms and suites spread across two towers. Everything from its color scheme and design is said to reflect Macau’s multicultural, East-meets-West influences.
What You’ll Love The Most: Elaborate art installations bring the story of Macau to life, including a multi-sensory, historical journey provided by “Macau Steps,” and the “Landscapes Interlaced” multi-layered photo series.
Hilton Yala Resort
Located adjacent to Sri Lanka’s Yala National Park is the new Hilton Yala Resort. With just 42 rooms, suites and villas, the resort’s lush grounds emphasize the beauty of the natural flora and fauna of the region. Guests will enjoy Indian Ocean views and easy access to everything the park has to offer in terms of wildlife viewing, wilderness and safari.
What You’ll Love The Most: Sri Lanka’s Yala National Park is one of the world’s preeminent destinations for viewing leopards, making it well worth the trek.
Hotel Toranomon Hills
Hyatt’s Unbound Collection comes to Tokyo with the Hotel Toranomon Hills. The cosmopolitan neighborhood offers a different side of the city, neither the neon and flash of Shinjuku or Ginza, though easily accessible to both. Its 204 guest rooms are designed with a mix of Scandinavian and Japanese style, putting comfort and minimalist luxury at the forefront.
What You’ll Love The Most: The hotel is designed to be an urban living room, with a two-story social hub including everything from co-working stations and complimentary refreshments to shower facilities for guests with late departures.
Jawakara Islands Maldives
Jawakara is a sprawling resort spread across two islands in the Maldives, with 290 villas in total. The entire concept is managed as one property, and joins the Crown & Champa Resorts portfolio, which already has a strong presence in the area. There’s a range of experiences on offer, from family-friendly, activity-filled all-inclusive vacations, to indulgent, romantic escapes.
What You’ll Love The Most: Accommodation tiers include a combination of overwater bungalows with private pools, beach villas and beach-pool villas.
Rissai Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve
Rissai Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is located in Sichuan’s Jiuzhaigou Valley. It’s a mountain escape that feels a world removed from civilization, with Tibetan influences found across its 87 villas. The entire property is designed to blend into its environs, while seasonality is at the heart of its offerings, from activities to cuisine.
What You’ll Love The Most: The property is only the sixth to open in the super-exclusive Ritz-Carlton Reserve tier, a nod to its exceptional locale, setting and hospitality.
The Singapore Edition
The Singapore Edition is located amid the swanky upper Orchard Road shopping district. The 204-room hotel is the first from the brand in Southeast Asia. It includes five restaurants and bars, highlighted by signature restaurant Fysh from Australian chef Josh Niland, as well as a rooftop pool and a spa.
What You’ll Love The Most: The hotel draws inspiration from its surroundings with lush greenery, bringing the jungle beyond its doors to life from right within its spaces.
Six Senses Kanuhara
Six Senses Kanuhara has reinvigorated a prior resort located amid one of the largest natural beaches in the Maldives. The property includes a combination of 91 beachfront and overwater villas, with local and sustainable materials at the forefront of its design. Organic gardens fuel its dining venues, including Drift and Bottega.
What You’ll Love The Most: When you need a private getaway from your private getaway, Six Senses Kanuhara can take you there, with two white-sand private islands for off-the-grid escapes or desert island dining.
Umana Bali
Umana Bali showcases a collection of clifftop villas ranging from one to three bedrooms in size. The resort is located in the center of the island’s southern coast, with direct access to Melasti Beach, and offers several on-site dining venues. The property is under the LXR Hotels & Resorts banner and is its first offering in Southeast Asia.
What You’ll Love The Most: Every villa has a private infinity pool and hot tub, ensuring you’ll be soaking up the Bali vibes in style.
SO/ Maldives
SO/ Maldives has an island of its own to play with, and makes full use of it. The property showcases what it calls a castaway-meets-runway approach, combining private island luxury with an artistic and stylish flair. After landing in Malé, SO/ Maldives is only a 15-minute speedboat ride away.
What You’ll Love The Most: There’s a combination of 80 villas, including beachfront and overwater options, all of which have a private pool deck.
Africa
Angama Amboseli
With just 10 suites, Angama Amboseli is an intimate, exclusive enclave from the team behind the famed Angama Mara. It’s located within the private, 5,700-acre Kimana Sanctuary, with the soaring Mount Kilimanjaro looming in the near distance. Rooms are inspired by the traditional round Maasai manyatta huts, and make use of local materials and crafts, while seeking to maximize those iconic views.
What You’ll Love The Most: The property is located where some of the few, true remaining “Super Tusker” elephants roam. They receive superstar status, from elephant ear-shaped vanity mirrors to the drinking trough accompanying the infinity swimming pool.
JW Marriott Masai Mara
The JW Marriott brand isn’t only for the big city any longer, with the introduction of JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge. The property consists of 20 private tented accommodations, with wildlife viewing terraces, jacuzzi tubs and local design touches. The property supports causes including the Maa Trust, as well as the Mara Elephant Project and the Mara Protector Conservation Programme.
What You’ll Love The Most: How about the fact that you can use your Marriott Bonvoy points to take a luxurious African safari?
Kwetu Nairobi
The Curio Collection by Hilton gains entrance to Kenya with Kwetu Nairobi. “Kwetu” translates to “our home” in Swahili, and the upscale hotel aims to provide a homey sanctuary and escape for its guests. The 102-room hotel has a heated outdoor swimming pool, as well as a fitness center and spa, and is located near Nairobi’s business district and embassy corridor.
What You’ll Love The Most: The property overlooks Karura Forest, a green space and nature preserve within Nairobi with trails, bird-watching and other recreational opportunities.
Nobu Hotel Marrakech
The Nobu Hotel Marrakech brings a more modern approach to high-end hospitality in the Pink City. The all-suite property, set within a striking columnar building, has 71 guest accommodations designed to offer an immersive, spiritual connection to the destination. Its style and decor melds together influences from both Japan and Morocco.
What You’ll Love The Most: The property is located within the Golden Triangle of Marrakech, bringing guests into the vibrant heart of the city’s culture, heritage and arts.
Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis
The Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis marks the brand’s debut in Africa. The property offers 252 guest rooms and suites, along with four restaurants and bars. As opposed to the tightly-packed clutter of much of the city, the property has ample space and green grounds in Heliopolis.
What You’ll Love The Most: When you’re planning that destination wedding and don’t want to leave anyone off your guest list, rest easy in selecting the hotel’s Grand Ballroom, with capacity for a staggering 1,600 attendees.
The Middle East
Four Seasons Pearl Qatar
The Four Seasons Resort & Residences at The Pearl — Qatar made a late 2023 debut. The property offers luxury apartment-style accommodations, with 161 rooms ranging from one to three bedrooms, including features such as full kitchens, private terraces and en-suite laundry. Art is front and center at the property, including a mix of Qatari and international artists, and amenities include a lavish spa, and a large beachfront and pool area.
What You’ll Love The Most: While guest rooms may be equipped with kitchens, there’s no need to dine in. There’s a robust collection of destination restaurants from renowned chefs.
The Ned Doha
The Ned Doha officially opened its doors in January. It’s one part luxury hotel, one part private members club, with 90 guest rooms and suites and seven restaurants. Amenities from within its location along the Al Corniche waterfront include a curated art collection, rooftop terrace, health club and spa.
What You’ll Love The Most: The Ned Doha stands apart from other accommodations in the city through its 1970s-era design and decor paying homage to when the building was first constructed.
Australia
Capella Sydney
The Capella Sydney takes over what was once the Department of Education building designed by architect George McRae. A century later, and after a meticulous transformation, it’s a luxe Capella getaway in the city’s Sandstone Precinct. There are three on-site bars and restaurants and a number of art-filled spaces, while Sydney’s top tourist sites, such as the Opera House and Harbour Bridge, are right out the front door.
What You’ll Love The Most: Through bespoke programs dubbed Capella Curates and Capella Culturists, guests will be able to easily experience the best of Sydney’s culture, arts and heritage.
Next Hotel Melbourne
Next Hotel Melbourne is a member of Hilton’s Curio Collection. The 255-room property is located in the 80 Collins precinct, and is inspired by its neighborhood in terms of art and design. The on-site La Madonna restaurant and bar has drawn rave reviews and become an attraction of its own.
What You’ll Love The Most: Next Hotel Melbourne strives to bring the best of the city’s vibrant scene into its own spaces, while leaving guests well positioned to go out and explore the rest.