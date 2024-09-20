10 of Europe’s Most Fascinating Historic Hotels

“Wow, everything’s just so old,” says every American on their European vacation. Stare at Stonehenge, wander the Colosseum or visit just about any castle, and the awestruck sentiment rings true. Europe is full of world-shaping history that dates back centuries, and so do its hotels. From secret bunkers during World War II to the mansions of former nobility, many of the continent’s hotels offer much more than a continental breakfast.

Here are 10 of Europe’s most interesting hotels, from Dublin to Rome.

1824 Bar at the Shelbourne The Shelbourne

Celebrating 200 years, this stately landmark is arguably Dublin’s most important address. A centuries-old center for socialites, dignitaries and literary geniuses, its significance goes beyond a fabulous afternoon tea. The Irish Civil War was literally fought from its windows, and when Ireland gained its independence from England, the Constitution was signed at a table that guests can dine at today. Opt for one of their impeccably posh period-style suites, named after the A-listers and royalty who stayed there, including John F. Kennedy Jr. and Princess Grace of Monaco. And don’t forget to order a whiskey at The Horseshoe Bar — Bono may be imbibing, too.

Lopud 1483 Lopud 1483

Medieval stonework, Renaissance furniture and a traditional Croatian bread oven decorate this exclusive-use property off the coast of Dubrovnik. A former 15th-century monastery for Franciscan monks, guests are walled into what feels like their own medieval fortress. With its lush medicinal gardens, ocean views and private bell tower, you can practically hear the monks chanting in this ultra-peaceful private home. The monastery’s original 13 cells have been converted into five spacious suites where guests indulge in a lot more opulence than the previous inhabitants.

The Rebello The Rebello

On the banks of the Douro River, this stylish new city hotel marries modern architecture with the building’s original stone facade. Dating back more than a century, the old factories that make up its 103 apartment-style abodes used to store the region’s famous Port wine and manufacture kitchen utensils. To honor its history, the hotel is named after the traditional wooden boats that brought the wine down the river, and its signature Portuguese restaurant is called Pot&Pan. Although their caramelized duck is a must-try, The Rebello’s rooftop bar has fantastic cocktails and pizza paired with Porto’s best views.

Ligea Lounge at Hotel Mediterraneo Hotel Mediterraneo

This Art Deco masterpiece, designed for the 1942 International World’s Fair, is a beloved Roman fixture. But its design isn’t what makes it so special. While it was the first building in Italy to be air-conditioned, that’s not why it made the list either. During recent renovations, the team found hidden inscriptions on the backs of bedside tables and drawers dating back to WWII. During the Nazi occupation, the hotel’s owner hid Jewish people and Allied officers in rooms next to Germans. “My grandfather Maurizio calculated that they would have never suspected that their neighbor was an Allied officer or Jew, and luckily, no one was ever found out,” says Maurizio Bettoja, president of Bettoja Hotels.

The Haldane Suite at Raffles London at The OWO Raffles

After a 1.6 billion dollar renovation and refurb, London’s Old War Office feels brand spankin’ new. In reality, it dates back to 1906, when this grand Edwardian Baroque building became a Whitehall fixture. Since then, it’s become a cornerstone of British history, including key decisions in WWI and WWII. Its maze of passageways served as the in and out for spies and MI6 agents (including the creator of James Bond). Raffles did an extraordinary job maintaining its original features, including the tiny mosaic tiles along the first floor, the dark oak paneling and the extravagant Italian marble grand staircase. Its new additions, including a rooftop restaurant and multi-level wellness center, are just as wow-worthy.

Regina Isabella Resort Regina Isabella Resort

Opened during Italy’s Dolce Vita era, this seaside escape for Hollywood A-listers has been a go-to since 1956. The passion project of film producer Angelo Rizzoli, the island’s most glamorous hotel has played host to everyone, including Clark Gable, Charlie Chaplin, Ava Gardner and the cast of The Talented Mr. Ripley. Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton famously retreated here while filming Cleopatra. Rumor has it the famous actress threw Burton’s clothes over the balcony and into the hotel pool after an epic lover’s quarrel.

The College Hotel The College Hotel

In Amsterdam’s Fashion & Museum District is a former boys’ school turned grand hotel. Opened in 1862 as Hogere Burgerschool, it operated as an elite secondary school for more than 100 years before becoming a hotel in 2002. Listed as a heritage building, its former classrooms are now guest rooms, with each of its 40 room numbers identified by a math problem on a chalkboard sign. Fun touches like tic-tac-toe etched into new wooden tables, graffiti above the beds and tiny yellow pencils for guest use are all part of the hotel’s latest refurb. Its signature Caribbean-inspired restaurant was once its chemistry lab. But don’t worry — there’s no dissecting pigs here.

The Hotel Maria The Hotel Maria

Built under Russian rule, the buildings that now make up The Hotel Maria were once cutting-edge military barracks. Constructed in 1885, the project was commissioned by Tsar Alexander II and housed thousands of troops during its time. Its residents ranged from 500 Finnish Uusimaa Sniper Battalion members to Russian soldiers and back to Finnish troops after the country gained independence in 1917. In 2020, local three-time Olympic gold medalist Samppa Lejunen bought all four buildings and created a 117 room hotel, and it’s a newly minted member of Historic Hotels Worldwide.

Kulm Hotel Kulm Hotel

Nicknamed “the hotel of firsts,” this iconic property has been a luxury trendsetter for 168 years. Credited with turning this ultra-ritzy Swiss town into the winter sports destination for jet-setting travelers, the owner, Johannes Badrutt, is also said to have invented the concept of a grand hotel lobby. Famous winter sports were perfected here, thanks to leagues like the St. Moritz Curling Club, which opened on hotel grounds in 1880, and the Cresta Run, the world’s most difficult toboggan and skeleton track. The Kulm’s garden was used for the opening ceremonies of the 1928 and 1948 Winter Olympics, where Team USA took home the gold in the five-man bobsleigh steps from the hotel.

Domaine Des Etangs Auberge Resorts Collection

Tales of knights, kings, castles and chateaus pepper France’s long history, and at this hotel, travelers can be a part of it. Located on 13th-century castle grounds, Domaine Des Etangs’s 2,500 acres channel a storybook stay. Originally a medieval fiefdom of the knights of Chasteigner de la Roche-Posay, it was converted into a noble family castle in the 1860s and later became the home of Didier Primat, one of France’s richest men. After his death, his daughter converted it into a hotel, keeping original touches like the old mill building, which now houses the fairytale-esque spa.