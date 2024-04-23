Culture > Film

Ever Wanted to Travel Like James Bond? This Might Be Your Year.

Black Tomato, the bespoke travel company, is expanding its 007-themed trips

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 23, 2024 10:06 am
Still from the James Bond movie "You Only Live Twice." Bespoke travel company Black Tomato is offering new Bond-themed trips.
After curating trips across Europe, Black Tomato is expanding its 007 experiences to the rest of the world.
Watch enough James Bond movies and you’re likely to feel a bit of wanderlust, seeing as how the spy makes a habit of visiting some of the world’s most scenic locations. It’s not hard to see the appeal of doing something similar — minus the “trained assassins on your trail” part that seems part and parcel with nearly all of 007’s globetrotting.

What if there was a way to get James Bond’s travel itinerary without the dangers commensurate with being a secret agent? That’s the idea at the heart of Black Tomato’s expanded series of 007-themed getaways. The luxury travel company has previously offered Bond-branded trips to various European destinations, but they’ve recently announced an expansion that includes locations all across the globe.

The expanded list of options includes a Spectre trip to Mexico City, a stay at some of the Udaipur locations featured in Octopussy, and a journey to Tokyo and Nagasaki to revisit Bond’s many trips to Japan. (The last of those also includes a primer in ninja skills.) Personnel who worked on the films will be on hand to offer an insider’s perspective on the locations visited.

What a New Biography of Ian Fleming Tells Us About James Bond’s Creator
 A new look at Fleming’s life has gotten rave reviews

“With the global set-jetting trend at its peak and acting on this growing desire for Bond trips beyond Europe, now feels apt to expand our library of extraordinary 007 inspired journeys,” Black Tomato co-founder Tom Marchant said in a statement. “We receive inquiries every week from travelers seeking to plan a trip specifically inspired by locations they’ve seen on screen and a desire to travel in this way accounts for around 10% of client inquiries.”

For Bond enthusiasts whose budget allows for bespoke travel experiences, this certainly sounds enticing. James Bond’s travel itineraries are often enviable — and now, you can see them much closer than you would on a screen.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years.

Still from the James Bond movie "You Only Live Twice." Bespoke travel company Black Tomato is offering new Bond-themed trips.

