Review: Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 Has All the Power You Need

For the technologically uninitiated, there are many paths you can take when buying a gaming computer. (You know, to play Baldur’s Gate. Or Fortnite.) You can build your own from scratch, buy a kit that comes with everything you’d need, including instructions, or buy a prebuilt gaming PC that you simply have to open, plug into power and turn on. There are even made-to-order builds available, ready to be decked out with custom specs that’ll best suit your e-wants and needs.

I think you can see where this is going. I’ve been testing one such custom gaming PC for the last few weeks from Velocity Micro, the Raptor Z55, and during that time, I discovered, that, while it’s a workhorse of a computer for everyday tasks, including photo and video editing, it really shines is as a gaming computer.

Naturally, that’s no surprise. Packed with premium components and built specifically for the task of emoting on downed enemies running games with breakneck speed and performance, it’s one of the fastest gaming computers I’ve ever tested. There are a couple of things I don’t like about the Z55, but found it to be a scintillating ride of a gaming PC. Read on for my full Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 review.

The Specs:

Operating system: Windows 11 Home

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 12GB

Memory: 32GB DDR

Storage: 1TB SSD

Connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.2

Dimensions: 17.4 x 19.75 x 9.0 inches

What Works

Superlative-Worthy Specs

Looking at the spec sheet, it’s easy to assume that performance shouldn’t be an issue with this build, and that’s been the case. I’ve run various benchmarking apps and tools along with playing various games and have been very impressed every step of the way. I’d go so far as to say this is one of the fastest gaming PCs I’ve ever used. With settings cranked up as high as they could go, I was consistently seeing frame rates over 120 frames per second at a breathtaking resolution.

Everyone knows that RGB lights make you a better gamer, right? Well, at least they make you feel like a better gamer and the Z55 has plenty of RGB lights, all of which are programmable, including the memory, six different cooling fans, the power button and the logo on the front of the tower.

The specs on the Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 are finetuned for gaming Velocity Micro

When I unboxed the Z55 and saw the size of the tower combined with the number of fans and the RTX 4070, I immediately assumed that it would be very noisy under heavy load. But after many hours using it for normal tasks and gaming, I’m happy to report that it’s impressively quiet.

There’s zero extra software pre-installed. I’ve tested a lot of Windows computers over the years, and almost every single one of them has some level of pre-installed bloatware. Be it an antivirus program, the company’s apps and services, or third-party apps. The Z55 I received had the core Windows apps, and nothing else. More of this, please.

What Needs Work

Aesthetics and Size

Even though there are plenty of RGB lights on the Z55, the side panel’s window is relatively small compared to the rest of the case, blocking the full view of all fans and lights. You can easily see the RGB memory, the rear fan, and top fans, and that’s it. Sure, there’s a glow that comes from the front fans, but it’s not the same. If you fall into my camp then The case that comes with Velocity Micro’s Z95 has a full glass side panel that shows off every RGB item in the build. The Z55 would benefit from that same approach.

My gaming computer is inside a NZXT H510 tower that measures 18.11 x 16.85 x 8.27 inches. The Z55’s MX5 case is much bigger than the 510 and takes up substantially more space on my desk measuring 17.4 x 19.75 x 9.0 inches. It’s really the 19.75 inches of depth (measured from front to back) that are what makes it feel so big. I had to rearrange most of my desk to make room for it.

The Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 is large, but more than sleek enough for most set ups. Velocity Micro

Pricing

Gaming PCs aren’t cheap. Well, you could build an affordable gaming PC that meets the minimum requirements of games like Fortnite, but your experience will reflect that with lower frame rates and graphics settings. But on the opposite end is the build Velocity Micro sent me is currently priced at $2,899. Granted, you get what you pay for when it comes to overall performance with this build. However, if you’re intrigued by the Z55, the entry-level build starts at $1,959, and will give you a superlative-worthy gaming experience.

The Verdict: Should You Buy the Velocity Micro Raptor Z55?

I’ve tested a lot of gaming computers, both laptops and desktops, over the last decade, and what’s clear from my Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 review is that the computer nails the performance aspect of a high-end gaming PC, along with the lack of pre-installed apps or bloatware and it has enough RGB lighting to make anyone happy. (The case is admittedly bland, though.)

Aesthetics aside, the Velocity Micro Z55 is a well-built, performance-driven, high-end gaming desktop that delivers on its promise. If you have the budget for it, it’s worth considering. If and when you are in the market for a high-end gaming system, I would put Velocity Micro at the top of your list.