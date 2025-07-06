Sierra Is Becoming a Larger Player in the Outdoor Goods Space

It’s been almost 13 years since The TJX Companies announced its acquisition of the company known at the time as Sierra Trading Post. (The latter now goes by the more straightforward “Sierra.”) As of 2014, the company had expanded from a catalog- and internet-based retailer to have stores operating in four states; now, there are Sierra locations across the country.



What can shoppers expect from a visit there? Business Insider Dominick Reuter, who covers the retail space, recently wrote about his experience with the company — and he had plenty of encouraging things to say, both about Sierra itself and its impact on the outdoor retail space.



Reuter explains that several other companies that share the same ownership haven’t appealed to him; when it comes to Sierra, however, he found “brands that I knew and trusted, like Smartwool, Carhartt and more.” In other words, as someone with plenty of experience shopping for outdoor goods, he found Sierra’s offerings — and their prices — very appealing.



He isn’t the only outdoors enthusiast to find plenty to like there. A thread on the r/CampingGear subreddit, for instance, found a number of forum users speaking enthusiastically about shopping at Sierra. Business Insider‘s reporting also cites data showing that retail foot traffic at Sierra locations increased dramatically between 2019 and 2022.

Earlier this year, TJX announced that it was increasing the number of new Sierra stores it planned to open in the current fiscal year. As Reuter reported at Business Insider, the chain’s growth may have had a larger impact within its industry. He cites the online presence REI Outlet and Dick’s Sporting Goods branching out into clearance stores as two examples of outdoor- and athletic-themed retailers branching out. And if there are quality goods for your next camping trip to be had at a discount, it’s hard to argue with that.