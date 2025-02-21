Products of the Week: Whiskey, Sneakers and Sunscreen

The latest celebrity to offer up a tequila, Megan Thee Stallion debuts a Blanco and Reposado in (no surprise) a curvaceous bottle. We’ll be tasting things soon (is it “Savage”? Does it have “Body”? And we’re out of Megan song puns.), but here’s what the performer has to say: “As someone who values good vibes and great memories, I knew I wanted to create a tequila that was designed to be shared and savored with my Hotties,” she says, adding that it’s “smooth, sultry, and premium.”