Products of the Week: Whiskey, Sneakers and Sunscreen

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A new gel sunscreen from beloved sun safety brand Vacation, new Saucony sneaks and a long awaited Moncler collab with FRGMT.
Vacation Crystal SPF 50 Face Gel
We here at IH love Vacation products and their newest gel sunscreen is no exception. You gotta stay sun safe these days, especially with the ozone layer thinning out year after year — that being said you don’t need to have that ghostly tint that can accompany that. This clear gel SPF 50 goes on smooth so you won’t feel like you’re wearing anything at all.
Saucony x Coloru Plus x Matrix
There’s a glitch in the matrix — a sneaker collab that’s actually worth spending your hard-earned cash on. Courtesy of Color Plus and designer Jordan Page. Saucony’s latest drop, a Y2K-inspired, suede-overlayed bronze-gold-tan version of the Matrix silo, threads the needle between retro detailing and a slimmed down profile perfectly. Find any remaining stock online for $170.
Megan Thee Stallion Chicas Divertidas
The latest celebrity to offer up a tequila, Megan Thee Stallion debuts a Blanco and Reposado in (no surprise) a curvaceous bottle. We’ll be tasting things soon (is it “Savage”? Does it have “Body”? And we’re out of Megan song puns.), but here’s what the performer has to say: “As someone who values good vibes and great memories, I knew I wanted to create a tequila that was designed to be shared and savored with my Hotties,” she says, adding that it’s “smooth, sultry, and premium.”
Timex x The New Yorker Centennial Watch
The New Yorker is turning 100 years old in style. No, seriously — the revered magazine is dropping a variety of branded apparel and accessories celebrating its centennial — along with a nearly sold-out J.Crew collection, the standout piece is undoubtedly this sleek 34mm Timex Marlin, complete with classic The New Yorker iconography. The watch is sold out on The New Yorker’s webstore but is still available at Timex…for now.
Moncler Genius x FRGMT Collection
cold-weather gear that brings the heat. (You can have that one for free, ad agencies.) The warm-weather-leaning capsule, which released Thursday, marries FRGMT designer and industry legend Hiroshi Fujiwara’s decades of aesthetic sensibility with staples of the French label’s Genius line — sporty knits, tailored button-downs and lightweight, packable versions of the brand’s best-selling outerwear, including the iconic Maya2 and Everest2 jackets. The Moncler Genius x FRGMT collection is available to shop now.
The Macallan Folio 8
The eighth release in Scotch brand’s Archival Series celevrates their 1980s print and billboard campaign, “The Colossus of Nose.” As for the liquid, it’s aged in first-fill and refill European sherry-seasoned oak casks. The final result offers notes of sweet sultanas, ripe dates and hints of anise, with a vintage terracotta hue “inspired by the rooftiles of Jerez.” Only 450 bottles are available in the U.S. — and it’s available only to The Macallan Society members and private clients via TheMacallan.com for an SRP of $400.
iPhone 16E
Apple wanted an entry-level iPhone (or something less exorbitant), so out goes the Apple SE and in arrives the 16e, which is essentially an iPhone 14 with some of the features of more recent models (including Apple Intelligence). You’re still stuck with a single camera lens and no MagSafe charging capabilities — just slower Qi wireless charging — but it’s a nice way to have some late-model iPhone perks without paying the late-model iPhone prices.
Lee x Buck Mason Collaboration
Two beloved Americana brands have partnered up to bring you a very Matthew Mcconaughey-esque drop. The fine detailing of jean brand Lee (we know ’em we love ’em) has been combined with the quality materials from Buck Mason in the form of twill jackets and chinos and selvedge denim.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.