Products of the Week: Watches, Whiskey and Pizza Ovens

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Ooni drops a new pizza oven just in time for summer, fruity whiskey from Two Stacks and a new G-Shock watch.
G-Shock x Undefeated DWE5600UD
After debuting in 1987, the 5600 series has become the best-selling G-Shock model of all time, so there’s no shortage of options at your fingertips if you’re in the market for the do-everything digital watch. But this new collaboration with Undefeated offers a compelling proposition by choosing its customizations wisely: click the red backlight on, and the Undefeated’s five-strike logo appears — a nice IYKYK touch that doesn’t impair readability; and while the semi-translucent black strap is admittedly cool, it’s the two included camouflage straps that turn this basic G-Shock into a statement piece. Available at Undefeated starting May 9 and at G-Shock starting May 16.
Ooni Koda Pro 2
Summer means it’s time to bust out the outdoor cooking gear and have your friends over — and who doesn’t love a fresh pie right out of the oven? Ooni has just released their Koda Pro 2, relies on G2 gas technology, which means that it’s using new and improved heating distribution to cook your pizza. It can reach 950 degrees Fahrenheit in seconds and have your Neapolitan-style pizza done ASAP.
Yeti Beach Chair
Your new beach chair for summer just dropped thanks to Yeti. It’s flexible and easy to transport coming in at just under 12 lbs. It’s built with a flexible fabric that’s breathable and can support up to 350 lbs and features a shoulder strap and necessary cup holder for your beveragino.
Two Stacks Fruit Drops
It sounds like a candy or a breakfast cereal, but the Irish whiskey brand’s latest innovation (after Dram in a Can) is simply barrel finished whiskey crafted to enhance the fruitier elements of their liquid and make it more accessible. At launch, Two Stacks is offering whiskey finished in blackberry, apple and apricot brandy barrels, utilizing a five-part blend of grain, malt and pot still whiskeys.
Baricade Water Bottle
Nobody should be drinking out of your water bottle without your permission. Baricade has a fingerprint lock that ensures no one can sip or tamper with your beverage. If you are the sharing type, you can register the leakproof bottle for up to eight users (sippers?). Just as important, Baricade’s bottle keeps your drink hot or cold for 12 hours.
