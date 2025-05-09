Products of the Week: Watches, Whiskey and Pizza Ovens

After debuting in 1987, the 5600 series has become the best-selling G-Shock model of all time, so there’s no shortage of options at your fingertips if you’re in the market for the do-everything digital watch. But this new collaboration with Undefeated offers a compelling proposition by choosing its customizations wisely: click the red backlight on, and the Undefeated’s five-strike logo appears — a nice IYKYK touch that doesn’t impair readability; and while the semi-translucent black strap is admittedly cool, it’s the two included camouflage straps that turn this basic G-Shock into a statement piece. Available at Undefeated starting May 9 and at G-Shock starting May 16.