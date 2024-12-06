Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Watches, Cardigans and Cologne

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
December 6, 2024 12:39 pm
From Huckberry to Supreme this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A lovely drop from Huckberry and Timex, your next perfect weekend trip bag from Troubadour and the perfect work jacket from a Supreme x Dickies crossover.

Troubadour Apex Everyday Tote
Troubadour Apex Everyday Tote

Amidst the month of December, everyone is moving around — whether that be on a train to see friends or flying across an ocean to visit family. That means you’ll need a properly functional bag (because no one likes to travel in disarray). This tote from Troubadour would do the job, and do it well. It’s only 2.2 lbs but comes with fitted interior storage compartments for important things like your laptop, passport or emotional support water bottle.

buy here: $195
Huckberry x Timex Titanium Automatic Field Watch
Huckberry x Timex Titanium Automatic Field Watch

If it wasn’t obvious that we love Timex and Huckberry individually, but even more so when they grace us with collabs like this one. The Automatic Field Watch features a olive green strap (perfect timing for the holidays), is water resistant to 200m and comes with a screwdown crown featuring the Huckberry logo — so you can give love to both brands when you wear it out.

buy here: $375
Supreme x Dickies Leather Work Jacket
Supreme x Dickies Leather Work Jacket

Ok cool guy. This garment is just like your classic Carhartt work jacket but…better. The collab between Supreme and Dickies does not disappoint. It features this work jacket that doesn’t skimp out on the fine detailing. With woven logo labels, an interior chest pouch pocket and brass metal finishings — it’s worth it for the winter.

buy here: $598
Harry's Tamalpais Cologne
Harry’s Tamalpais Cologne

Having a signature scent is hot — but what’s better is evolving your scents with the seasons. Grooming company Harry’s has released a hyper-limited cologne curated by artist Matt McCormick, reminiscent of Mount Tamalpais, with notes of pepper, cypriol and rare oud. Plus it comes packaged in an oak box.

buy here: $250
Hedley&Bennett 11-Piece Tool Set
Hedley&Bennett 11-Piece Tool Set

Hedley&Bennett does it again. The only thing better than snagging a complete cooking tool set is getting it in a sweet colorway like this Shiso green. Plus the set is currently on sale so you’ll be saving a buck when you buy this. It features essentials like spatulas, shears and bench scrapers.

buy here: $295 $215
Pleasing x JW Anderson Cardigan
Pleasing x JW Anderson Cardigan

We love Harry Styles’ low-key lifestyle brand Pleasing. Their most recent endeavor features a stunning collaboration with JW Anderson featuring sweaters, nail polish, key chains and handbags.

buy here: $890

