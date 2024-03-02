Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Swoosh Bags, Algae Oil and Golden Bear Bombers

The 9 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
March 2, 2024 4:51 am
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
From bracelets to algae cooking oil, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
Jacquemus, Amazon, Mejuri, Taylor Stitch

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Jacquemus x Nike collab drops a swoosh-centric bag, Taylor Stitch taps SF-based Golden Bear for a slick bomber jacket and Hodinkee and Braun announce a limited edition watch.

Nike x Jacquemus Le Sac Swoosh Bag
Nike x Jacquemus Le Sac Swoosh Bag
Buy Here : $525

And just when you thought Nike x Jacquemus couldn’t get any hotter. French designer Simon Jacquemus seems to have made time within his buzzing social schedule to causally drop the collab of the year (pump the breaks, it’s only March) modeled by Nike athlete and 100m world champion Sha’Carri Richardson, the collection’s statement swoosh-style leather handbag is somehow already a staple on moodboards everywhere. 

Mejuri x GANNI Clover Charm Bracelet
Mejuri x GANNI Clover Charm Bracelet
Buy Here : $298

GANNI, the Copenhagen based brand, has partnered with Canadian jewelry company Mejuri to bring you a limited-edition four leaf clover collection featuring this charm bracelet, rings, earrings and necklaces, strategically, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Their charm bracelet is a good option for a piece of jewelry that you can build on for year-round wear.

Anker Soundcore P40i Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Anker Soundcore P40i Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Buy Here : $70

The Anker Soundcore P40i earbuds serve a dual purpose. While you enjoy their noise canceling abilities, you can use the charging case as a phone stand to go hands-free and watch whatever you’re listening to. Plus the earbuds have up to a 12-hour battery life on a single charge.

Algae Cooking Club Chef Grade Algae Cooking Oil
Algae Cooking Club Chef Grade Algae Cooking Oil
Buy Here : $25

Algae cooking oil sounds — wrong? Right? Both? Yes. This new Chef-Grade Algae cooking oil fashioned out of the aquatic plant is high in Omega-9 fats and boasts a slightly buttery but mostly neutral taste. Perfect for elevating meals or for basic everyday cooking, this oil is a unique and exciting product on the market.

The Golden Bear x Taylor Stitch Snap Bomber
The Golden Bear x Taylor Stitch Snap Bomber
Buy Here : $598

If you have nearly $600 to spend on a bomber jacket that emanates classic and cool letterman vibes, then let it be this one. The Golden Bear x Taylor Stitch Snap Bomber was manufactured in a limited quantity batch and may only be available for a short period of time. Crafted in with durable fine detailing in mind, this bomber will elevate any basic outfit.

Evian Mineral Water Facial Mist
Evian Mineral Water Facial Mist
Buy Here : $22

Is facial mist a necessary skincare item? Unclear. But it definitely feels luxurious to use when you feel like you need a quick refresh. Evian has released a new facial mist aimed at protecting your skin from everyday pollution. Made from a combination of mineral water, wild indigo extract and organic cornflower extract, this mist promises to soften and recharge your skin.

Manduka PRO 6mm Yoga Mat
Manduka PRO 6mm Yoga Mat
Buy Here : $138

Downward dog in style with Manduka’s new Spring Bud collection. Featuring a variety of fresh colorways for both the PRO Mat 6mm and the PROlite Mat 4.7mm, Spring Bud is meant to encapsulate the transformative energy of the impending season. Thanks to its grippy, textured top layer, the PRO is our go-to mat for sweaty sessions, and it now looks better than ever.

Braun BN027 Sub-Seconds Limited Edition for Hodinkee
Braun BN027 Sub-Seconds Limited Edition for Hodinkee
Buy Here : $950

We’re used to seeing splashy watch collaborations from Hodinkee (literally and figuratively — it wasn’t long ago they released a splatter-painted G-Shock with Ed Sheeran). So we weren’t expecting them to drop a subdued pair of timepieces with Braun, that icon of industrial design, and we’ve got to say: they nailed the details here. There’s a variant with a traditional seconds hand and one with a sub-seconds dial, both featuring Braun’s classic pop of yellow; another brand carryover is the red chevron detail in the date window. The Swiss-made mechanical movements (a first for Braun) and the tiny production run (only 100 units each) lead to the near-$1,000 price point.

Deep Thoughts from a Shallow Grave: Epitaphs to Die For
Deep Thoughts from a Shallow Grave: Epitaphs to Die For
Rizzoli : $20 Amazon : $20

Multi-hyphenate Anthony Martignetti has fingers in many a pie — these proverbial pasties range from restaurateur to New Yorker cartoonist to designer — enough so that it feels completely natural that the NYC-based man about town might be adding author to his CV. Heralded as a celebration of “life in its humorous and often satirical confrontation of death”, Deep Thoughts from a Shallow Grave, released under storied bookstore/publisher Rizzoli, couples Martignetti’s playful tombstone illustrations with tongue-in-cheek musings about our mortal plane…and whatever lies beyond. It should make a charming coffee table book, to bestow or to display.

