The Best Watches of February 2024

Until recently, the vintage Tissot PR516 chronograph slipped under the radar of most collectors, with examples trading hands on eBay for well under $2,000. That may change now with the brand’s reintroduction of this funky model: Reintroduced in three quartz and one hand-wound iteration, the new PR516 updates this multifaceted watch with a host of new features: Three 40mm versions feature battery-powered movements, while a 41mm version has a new Tissot A05.291 movement — a derivation of the famed Valjoux 7753. Slightly larger than the vintage original, it nevertheless features that watch’s cool multi-scale bezel and colorful dial, with pops of orange in the chronograph handset and a blue demarcation for the first five minutes of the 30-minute totalizer. The quartz models, available in blue, black, or two-tone, are also excellent buys for under $500.

Diameter: 40mm/41mm

Movement: Renata 394; Tissot A05.291 hand-wound

Water Resistance: 100m