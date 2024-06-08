Products of the Week: Smashing Pumpkins Bourbon, a Yeti Flask and Bold Resort Wear

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Smashing Pumpkins releases a bourbon, Harry Styles’ Pleasing comes out with resort wear and Opinel graces us with a new grilling set.

Illinois’s FEW Spirits partners with Chicago alt-rock legends the Smashing Pumpkins on this collaborative whiskey expression. It’s a 93-proof bottling of FEW’s straight bourbon, aged four years and cut to bottling strength using Midnight Rose black tea from Madame Zuzu’s Emporium, the independent, boutique tea shop run by Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and his wife Chloé Mendel Corgan. We’ll have a review soon, but hopefully it’ll be as good as the FEW/Alice in Chains collab from a few years back.

Remember Harry Styles’ nail polish brand? This is it now — feel old yet? It was only a matter of time before Pleasing expanded beyond beauty, and their inaugural collection — appropriately dubbed “Wet, Hot, Pleasing Summer” — feels totally on-brand for a label that released sex perfumes. Fun, fruity and more than a little horny, the collection of striped camp sets, teeny-tiny jogging shorts and the odd rainbow accessory is sure to make your summer that much more Styles-ish.

Lancaster, one of our favorite lesser-known cast iron brands, just dropped their latest skillet: the No. 4. It’s their smallest version yet, with a seven-inch diameter, so it’s great for cooking for yourself or prepping side dishes alongside a larger pan. But baked into this design is also a major update for the company: this is their first skillet to include a helper handle (that’s the little lip opposite the main handle), a design element that customers requested and that will eventually be added to the larger pans. Get it here, first.

Is this the multitool to end all multitools? It’s not an all-in-one, 30-piece, do-everything monster, but it’s the handsomest piece of summer gear we’ve seen this year. The Opinel Grilling Set includes the No.12B stainless steel knife with a huge 6.25-inch blade for all your outdoor cooking needs, but fold the blade back into the handle and you can then attach an included spatula head to the locking ring on the end. (Did we mention there’s a bottle opener on the other side?) Opinel has always championed French simplicity, but they’ve outdone themselves this time. Oh, and the set includes some tongs for good measure.

Bourbon barrel firewood? Paired with bourbon? Sounds like an ideal camping duo. Each of these bundles includes charred oak barrel staves that once aged TINCUP Bourbon and locally sourced wood from Denver Firewood. The campfire it creates promises scents of cinnamon, pine, honey and freshly cut grass. Enjoy it while sipping the Colorado distillery’s oldest expression, a 10 Year release.

Happen to have $47,200 lying around? If so, we literally cannot think of a better way to spend it than on a very drippy Audemars Piguet [RE]Master02 Selfwinding 41mm, the brand’s latest rerelease tribute to the original 1960s model. Limited to just 250 pieces, the 18-carat sand gold AP really stands out in a crowd thanks to its uniquely asymmetrical case and flashy steel blue dial. Also because you’d almost certainly need a security detail to wear the thing. Stay off Rodeo!

Did someone say beveragino? Yeti doesn’t miss! First they drop a highly anticipated french press and now this flask! Per Yeti, themselves, it is “over-engineered” like all their products. It’s manufactured with single-wall 18/8 stainless steel, weighs less than a pound when empty and is designed specifically for cold liquids.

From the brand that sells our favorite smart alarm clock, these minimalist night lights emit a soft amber glow so you don’t take a tumble on the way to the bathroom in the middle of the night. They’re also “light sensing,” so they turn on at dusk and off at dawn. Pick up a 3-pack for $30.