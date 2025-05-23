Products of the Week: Seltzers, Sneakers and Houndstooth Bags

You’re probably familiar with Casetify’s phone cases, but did you know that they also dabble in luggage? To be fair, they didn’t until very recently, though their debut collection looks incredibly promising. As it stands now, they have two sizes (carry-on and check-in trunk), which are available in three colors (black, blue and red), though totally customizable as well. The trunk, for its part, is slim, sleek and packed with smart features. Priced at $899, it might seem like a splurge, but if Casetify’s phone cases are any indication of quality and durability, this luggage is well worth the investment.