Products of the Week: Scotch Jackets, Caps and Berneron Watches

The 8 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
November 1, 2024 12:14 pm
From Snow Peak to Partners this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Ralph Lauren released a Yankees bear sweater, which you can still get even though they lost.

Hedley&Bennett LA Pride Chef Hat
Buy Here : $35

Since they’re based in Los Angeles, the apron squad at Hedley & Bennett had to do something to celebrate the Dodgers making it to the World Series, so they released a version of their Chef Hat in Dodgers “LA” Blue. Now that the Dodgers have won the damn thing? You better pick one of these cotton canvas caps up and pretend like you bought it this summer.

Corridor Moab Winter Moc 3
Buy Here : $140

Like many of the brand’s collaborative efforts, Corridor’s rendition of the Merrell Moab 3 isn’t so intensely different from the base model at first glance. This is a good thing — the shoe is already near perfect as a winter beater, and with the addition of a slightly more luxe suede upper and heavy-duty Vibram outsole, they become even more wearable for a NYC winter.

Berneron Mirage silo
Buy Here : $59,000

Bespoke timepiece operation Berneron might not have the same name recognition as some of its competitors (Rolex, Omega), but the craftsmanship that goes into every single one of the brand’s watches is unparalleled. Batched in tiny amounts to maximize each timepiece’s quality— for the gorgeous Mirage silo, that means only 24 timepieces produced per year — Berneron incorporates precious stones and Swiss precision into each one of their wares. Sure, they run you about $59,000 USD, not to mention there’s a multi-year waiting period, but can you really put a price tag on quality?

Homesick Dunkin’ Candles
Buy Here : $35

Unhinged Instagram posts aren’t the only thing Dunkin’ has going on at the moment. They partnered with Homesick Candles to bring you a delicious smelling fall collection. From the original blend coffee scent to their pumpkin spice latte — these candles will bring the fall vibes.

Renais x Del Toro Striped Cardigan
Buy Here : $230

The excellent new gin (launched by Emma and Alex Watson) recently collaborated with the Italian-made footwear brand Del Toro on a capsule collection that includes this eye-catching unisex sweater, which — like the rest of the collection — features small details from the Renais bottle incorporated into the pieces. Here, it’s the yellow on bone stripes. 

Partners Holiday Coffee
Buy Here : $22 – $133

What’s better than a holiday blend of coffee? Nothing. A nice warm cup in the morning takes away the crisp winter air. Plus, now that it’s officially November, per Mariah Carey, we can close the book of spooky season and start looking forward to the end of year festivities.

Snow Peak x Danner Light II Boots
Buy Here : $450

The Danner Light II is a trusty, lightweight, American-made hiker that just so happens to be seriously handsome, so it makes sense that Snow Peak, the company behind trusty, lightweight, seriously handsome, Japanese-designed outdoor gear would want in on the action. This collab boot, with its full-grain leather and 1000D nylon upper, Gore-Tex liner, Vibram Megagrip outsole and Snow Peak detailing, will take you there and back again, whether you’re tackling real trails or asphalt hills. Oh, and they’ve got a women’s version too.

Aberfeldy X Charlie Casely-Hayford Scotch Sipping Jacket
Read More Here

A modern take on the traditional smoking jacket, this “sipping” jacket was crafteed from deadstock cloth sourced from a Scottish mill and features colorways inspired by malted barrley and honey, a nod to Aberfeldy’s taste profile. The connection here? Both the brand Aberfeldy and luxury menswear designer Charlie Casley-Hayford have histories “rooted in father-son legacies.”

