Products of the Week: US Open Apparel, Fall Running Gear and Tomato Candles

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Hanna Agro
August 22, 2025 3:50 pm EDT
From IKEA to Bandit, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Yet another timely tomato collab from Malin+Goetz and Carbone Fine Food drops, Bandit graces us with running gear for fall and Ralph Lauren, the official outfitter of the US Open, has everything you should be wearing to scout the matches.

Carbone x Malin+Goetz Tomato Supercandle
Carbone x Malin+Goetz Tomato Supercandle

Malin+Goetz just took their tomato-scented scheming up a notch (or two). Teaming up Carbone Fine Food, they’ve unveiled a Tomato Supercandle, which burns for up to 80 hours and boasts notes of basil, mint, green pepper and, of course, tomato. It’s co-branded and runs you about $200, but hey, if that’s what it takes to procure a ripe tomato supercandle these days, we’ll absolutely take it.

buy here: $205
Ralph Lauren US Open Collection
Ralph Lauren US Open Collection

The end of summer can stir up feelings of depression. You’re oh-so-slowly saying goodbye to backyard dinners, street-bound happy hours and long, sunny days. Yet too often we forget that the blow of this season’s end is softened by the pomp and circumstance of the US Open. Grab a Honey Deuce and head to Ralph Lauren, the official outfitter of the US Open, to grab some spectator-appropriate garb. They’ve got everything from super laid-back tennis whites to much more technical clothes a la on-court ball boys.

shop here
The North Face x Aimé Leon Dore
The North Face x Aimé Leon Dore

The North Face has partnered with lifestyle brand Aimé Leon Dore to drop a collection of refined outerwear and footwear this fall. The collaboration is set to drop September 19 and includes some cult classics that have been reimagined — from the Nuptse Jacket to the Verto Alpine Shoe, there are some goodies in here not to be missed. Set a reminder.

LEARN MORE here
Bandit Fall Running Collection
Bandit Fall Running Collection

It’s hard to go for a run in New York City and not see someone sporting a piece from Bandit. Technical gear that looks cool as hell — what’s not to love? Their fall drop features the color palette of a crisp, sunny autumn day and features your classic singlets, Micromesh tees and sleek training shorts.

shop here
Satisfy MothTech Cropped Fringed Muscle Tee
Satisfy MothTech Cropped Fringed Muscle Tee

It seems that jacked boy fall is upon us and Satisfy is leading the charge. This particular shirt was cropped and fringed by hand, so it’s got some extra TLC built in. Designed with running long, hot miles in mind.

buy here: $210
IKEA Meatball Plate
IKEA Meatball Plate

Now this is exciting. IKEA meatballs have long held a special place in the culture, and for good reason. You can’t hit the Swedish furniture superstore without nabbing some on your way out, so, naturally, this meatball plate made in collaboration with designer Gustaf Westman was the next step in deploying meatball madness worldwide. It’s made out of porcelain and is just part of an upcoming 12-piece drop. All products will be available to shop on September 9, so stay tuned.

LEARN more here

