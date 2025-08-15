Products of the Week: A New Smart Fridge, Muscle Massagers and Clogs

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Rocco finally drops their fridge collaboration with Malin+Goetz, Rally graces us with a new orbital muscle massager and SeaVees delivers a timely clog.
Ebbets Field Collegiate Collection
We’re approaching Labor Day, which means back to school season is in full swing, and honestly, isn’t it exciting? The crisp chill in the air that hits when you know schools are back in session — I love it. There’s a sense of renewal and higher learning and leaning into your studious side that is aided by looking the part. Ebbets Field clearly felt the same, and in honor of this seasonality dropped their collegiate collection. It features pressed and embroidered logos of the classic Ivy League schools — Harvard, Yale, you get the gist.
SeaVees Tahoe Trekker Shoe
Clogs today, clogs tomorrow, clogs forever. SeaVees has just dropped a shoe we’re pining for ahead of fall, because if you thought airy sandal clogs were just a summer item, you’re sadly mistaken. Picture these with some navy green chinos…just like this image above. Or picture them with some straight-legged Levi’s and a knit poised perfectly for the crisp autumnal winds. Sounds perfect to us.
Rocco x Malin+Goetz Collaboration
Some of our favorite brands have just dropped a product highlight of the summer. As we bask in the glory of tomato season, Rocco and Malin+Goetz are right there with us. They just released the collaborative cherry tomato-colored super smart fridge. It’s on sale right now, and when you purchase it, you’ll receive a free Malin+Goetz tomato home spray and Zico organic coconut water.
Dose Liver Shot
Dose for your Liver is a wellness shot made of turmeric extract, milk thistle, ginger and dandelion. When taken as a 2oz shot every day after a meal (I take mine after breakfast), it gives you more energy, more balance and better digestion. We love it because it can be packaged in eco-friendly 16oz containers, and unlike most wellness shots, it actually tastes delicious.
Rally Orbital Massager
The Rally orbital massager is not your typical massage gun. It uses an orbital motion to glide along your muscles and the natural curves of your body, creating a low-impact, less jarring experience working out knots and soreness. It’s also extremely quiet, and has a lower vibration which makes it easier to control. It has quickly become my primary recovery tool.
