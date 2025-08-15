Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Products of the Week: A New Smart Fridge, Muscle Massagers and Clogs

The 5 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week.

By The Editors @insidehook
August 15, 2025 10:25 am EDT
From Rocco to Dose, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Rocco finally drops their fridge collaboration with Malin+Goetz, Rally graces us with a new orbital muscle massager and SeaVees delivers a timely clog.

Ebbets Field Collegiate Collection
Ebbets Field Collegiate Collection

We’re approaching Labor Day, which means back to school season is in full swing, and honestly, isn’t it exciting? The crisp chill in the air that hits when you know schools are back in session — I love it. There’s a sense of renewal and higher learning and leaning into your studious side that is aided by looking the part. Ebbets Field clearly felt the same, and in honor of this seasonality dropped their collegiate collection. It features pressed and embroidered logos of the classic Ivy League schools — Harvard, Yale, you get the gist.

shop here
SeaVees Tahoe Trekker Shoe
SeaVees Tahoe Trekker Shoe

Clogs today, clogs tomorrow, clogs forever. SeaVees has just dropped a shoe we’re pining for ahead of fall, because if you thought airy sandal clogs were just a summer item, you’re sadly mistaken. Picture these with some navy green chinos…just like this image above. Or picture them with some straight-legged Levi’s and a knit poised perfectly for the crisp autumnal winds. Sounds perfect to us.

buy here: $180
Rocco x Malin+Goetz Collaboration
Rocco x Malin+Goetz Collaboration

Some of our favorite brands have just dropped a product highlight of the summer. As we bask in the glory of tomato season, Rocco and Malin+Goetz are right there with us. They just released the collaborative cherry tomato-colored super smart fridge. It’s on sale right now, and when you purchase it, you’ll receive a free Malin+Goetz tomato home spray and Zico organic coconut water.

buy here: $1995 $1795
Dose Liver Shot
Dose Liver Shot

Dose for your Liver is a wellness shot made of turmeric extract, milk thistle, ginger and dandelion. When taken as a 2oz shot every day after a meal (I take mine after breakfast), it gives you more energy, more balance and better digestion. We love it because it can be packaged in eco-friendly 16oz containers, and unlike most wellness shots, it actually tastes delicious.

shop here
Rally Orbital Massager
Rally Orbital Massager

The Rally orbital massager is not your typical massage gun. It uses an orbital motion to glide along your muscles and the natural curves of your body, creating a low-impact, less jarring experience working out knots and soreness. It’s also extremely quiet, and has a lower vibration which makes it easier to control. It has quickly become my primary recovery tool.

buy here: $499

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

