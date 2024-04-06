Products of the Week: Coffee Liqueur, Leather Jackets and Housecoats

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: On The Rocks drops a limited edition bottled Blue Hawaiian, Seth Rogan’s Houseplant drops a houserobe and sleep mask and a Snow Peak x Toned Trout collab comes our way.

Inspired by the Blue Hawaiian Cocktail — which originated in the late 1950s on Waikiki Beach — this ready-to-drink cocktail from Beam Suntory is a mix of Cruzan rum and Blue Curacao. It’s a colorful Tiki cocktail with notes of pineapple, coconut and orange, and it gets us excited for summer drinks.

Ever find yourself big chiefing and wistfully dreaming of a cozy, wearable blanket that you could toss on at a moment’s notice? Sounds like too much of a stoner pipe dream, right? Wrong. From Houseplant, Seth Rogan’s sophisticated paraphernalia brand, comes a (not-so) revolutionary article of outerwear — dubbed the House Coat, the two-toned quilted robe-overcoat-hybrid is lined with a soft jersey cotton and has many a pocket to stash whatever spliff you don’t want your partner stealing.

IKEA has never been this cool. The iconic Swedish furniture brand, often associated with frustratingly difficult assembly instructions, has partnered with Raw Color — a design studio based out of the Netherlands — to deliver this eye-candy-esque collection. It includes small storage pieces, lamps, socks even? It’s so affordable and is perfect for anyone who just moved into a new place and is looking for inexpensive yet cool furniture to spruce it up with.

Blackstock & Weber x Schott is an all-American affair. Both labels, although markedly different — the former is a century-old player in the leather game, while the latter only recently burst onto the scene as the maker of menswear favorite loafer — trace their roots back to New Jersey, where Schott still operates today and B&W founder Chris Echevarria was born. The result of the partnership, a dripped-out suede take on the iconic Perfecto Jacket, mirrors that dichotomy, maintaining the classic shape, Schott hardware and premium ultra-thick caramel suede but switching things up with an unlined cut and custom heavy-duty two-way zipper. Cop up before they sell out.

Certified B IIcelandic outerwear company 66°North comes this ‘90s-inspired capsule collection of pieces that harken back to the styles of seasons past. Named after the Arctic Tern that nests on the coastline of Iceland, the seven-piece Kria collection is made entirely from “deadstock” fabrics aside from one item. The heritage-inspired pieces include a zip-neck fleece sweater, a fleece vest and an outdoor performance jacket with matching pants. Bucket hats weren’t cool in the ‘90s either, but there’s one of those as well.

Looking to spread some good schmear and capitalize on the latest flavor craze, ramen innovation experts Nissin Foods has rolled out a limited-edition Everything Bagel with Cream version of its Cup Noodles. Delivered in a cream-cheese-flavored sauce, the hole-free offering’s classic Cup Noodles are combined with sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic, dried onion and caraway seeds. Having cornered the market on slurpable breakfast foods, cereal has some competition.

Established in 2018 as an homage to the Tone water system in Japan’s Gunma Prefecture, Toned Trout is a fishing apparel brand you’ll want to sink your hook(s) into. In addition to including utilitarian yet fashionable pieces of garb like a camp vest, river jacket, wading pants, shorts and a pair of T-shirts, the capsule collection features a fly-fishing starter set featuring equipment from Japanese fishing firm TIEMCO that’s available with 8’ or 8’ 6” rods.

Patrón oddly discontinued its very popular XO Cafe release in 2021, but just announced its comeback this week. It’s not a permanent part of the portfolio, however — this is apparently a one-time limited-quantity release. But if you want an excellent, sweet/dry coffee liqueur (35% ABV) crafted from Patrón Silver tequila and Arabica ben coffee sourced from the states of Veracruz and Chiapas, you might want to stock up.