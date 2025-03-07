Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A Sandy Liang collab with Beats drops, new pastel Red Wings are released in time for spring and Banana Republic graces us with a timely White Lotus collection.
Beats Solo 4 x Sandy Liang Limited-Edition Headphones
Every look at a pair of over-ears and wish those bad boys were just a bit more girliepop? Do you even understand what that sentence means? If you do, then the latest drop from Sandy Liang — designer behind the viral coquette Salomon sneakers — might just be for you. In partnership with the Apple subsidiary, The Sandy Liang x Beats Solo 4 are just like your average headphones…except for the massive pink ribbon design across the headband, and pastel pink b-logos. Very cutesie, very demure.
Keen Shanti Clogs x Madhappy
This isn’t our first rodeo when it comes to foam clogs. Yeah, sure, Crocs are all the rage right now but isn’t that a bit…2014 at the end of the day? Madhappy and Keens have teamed up to bring us back to the present with these electric foam clogs. You’ll certainly be the person of envy at the pool this summer if you rock up with these.
Brugal Rum Andrés Brugal Edition 02
The second limited-edition rum in the Dominican rum brand’s Andrés Brugal Collection, Edition 02 offers elevated notes of brown sugar, vanilla, pecans, oak spice and coconut. Befitting its price point ($3000), the rum is presented in a bespoke travel-inspired case and features a hand-blown decanter and two glasses. Only 416 bottles are available globally.
Red Wing Pastel Classic Moc Boots
To quote our Features Editor Alex Lauer, “Red Wing had the audacity to release the most charming pair of Mocs of all time: these absolute beauts in dusty blue roughout leather.” That’s right — the classic American work boot company just dropped their most iconic style in a pastel baby blue. Chew on that, haters.
Banana Republic x HBO’s White Lotus Collection
We flew over the North Pole! *Said in Parker Posey’s North Carolinian accent.* Even if you haven’t watched the latest season of The White Lotus, Banana Republic knows what they’re doing with this drop. The collection is dripped out with animal print, button-down tops, loose fitting cotton and features Patrick Schwarzenegger modeling the entire thing no less!
Brooks Brothers Japan x Converse Collaboration
Oh, you’re a fashion fan? Name five American brands. Chances are, both Brooks Brothers and Converse were on your shortlist, and, for the first time even, the two are teaming up…for a Japan exclusive. Luckily, you can still purchase the resulting Brooks Brothers’ Converse All Star LGCY — a plain jane, Japan-exclusive cousin of the Chuck 70 — via Brooks Brothers Japan and Converse Japan, respectively, with the help of some Google Translate.
