Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Headphones, Clogs and Pastel Boots

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
March 7, 2025 11:51 am EST
From Red Wing to Keens, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
From Red Wing to Keens, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Keen, Apple, Red Wing, Brugal, Banana Republic

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A Sandy Liang collab with Beats drops, new pastel Red Wings are released in time for spring and Banana Republic graces us with a timely White Lotus collection.

Beats Solo 4 x Sandy Liang Limited-Edition Headphones
Beats Solo 4 x Sandy Liang Limited-Edition Headphones

Every look at a pair of over-ears and wish those bad boys were just a bit more girliepop? Do you even understand what that sentence means? If you do, then the latest drop from Sandy Liang — designer behind the viral coquette Salomon sneakers — might just be for you. In partnership with the Apple subsidiary, The Sandy Liang x Beats Solo 4 are just like your average headphones…except for the massive pink ribbon design across the headband, and pastel pink b-logos. Very cutesie, very demure.

buy here: $200
Keen Shanti Clogs x Madhappy

This isn’t our first rodeo when it comes to foam clogs. Yeah, sure, Crocs are all the rage right now but isn’t that a bit…2014 at the end of the day? Madhappy and Keens have teamed up to bring us back to the present with these electric foam clogs. You’ll certainly be the person of envy at the pool this summer if you rock up with these.

buy here: $75
Brugal Rum Andrés Brugal Edition 02
Brugal Rum Andrés Brugal Edition 02

The second limited-edition rum in the Dominican rum brand’s  Andrés Brugal Collection, Edition 02 offers elevated notes of brown sugar, vanilla, pecans, oak spice and coconut. Befitting its price point ($3000), the rum is presented in a bespoke travel-inspired case and features a hand-blown decanter and two glasses. Only 416 bottles are available globally.

find here
Red Wing Pastel Classic Moc Boots
Red Wing Pastel Classic Moc Boots

To quote our Features Editor Alex Lauer, “Red Wing had the audacity to release the most charming pair of Mocs of all time: these absolute beauts in dusty blue roughout leather.” That’s right — the classic American work boot company just dropped their most iconic style in a pastel baby blue. Chew on that, haters.

buy here: $300
Banana Republic x HBO's <em>White Lotus</em> Collection
Banana Republic x HBO’s White Lotus Collection

We flew over the North Pole! *Said in Parker Posey’s North Carolinian accent.* Even if you haven’t watched the latest season of The White Lotus, Banana Republic knows what they’re doing with this drop. The collection is dripped out with animal print, button-down tops, loose fitting cotton and features Patrick Schwarzenegger modeling the entire thing no less!

shop here
Brooks Brothers Japan x Converse Collaboration
Brooks Brothers Japan x Converse Collaboration

Oh, you’re a fashion fan? Name five American brands. Chances are, both Brooks Brothers and Converse were on your shortlist, and, for the first time even, the two are teaming up…for a Japan exclusive. Luckily, you can still purchase the resulting Brooks Brothers’ Converse All Star LGCY — a plain jane, Japan-exclusive cousin of the Chuck 70 — via Brooks Brothers Japan and Converse Japan, respectively, with the help of some Google Translate.

find here

More Like This

Vuori Sunday Collection
These Sweats Are Everywhere for a Reason
Huckberry sale
Huckberry’s Sale on Sale Is Basically All Best-Sellers
Orvis's sale section has everything you need.
Prep Your Spring Wardrobe for Less With Orvis
What our editors
InsideCart: What Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Month

Leisure > Gear
Leisure > Style
Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Hit the Road in Nike’s New-and-Improved Running Shoes
Hit the Road in Nike’s New-and-Improved Running Shoes

$75$52

The Best Time to Buy a Cozy Layer Is Now
The Best Time to Buy a Cozy Layer Is Now

$198$78

OtterBox 3-in-1 15W MFI MagSafe Charging Station
This OtterBox 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger Is Somehow Just $30

$150$30

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 Have Never Been This Cheap

$250$130

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Anthony Hopkins as Richard Nixon, Raymond Massey as Abe Lincoln, Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump and Hopkins as John Quincy Adams, all Oscar-nominated performances of U.S. presidents
Every Oscar-Nominated Performance of a US President, Ranked
A profile shot of Santiago Gomez with illustrated flames.
A New Racket Sport Is Taking Over the Country. You Can Thank This Man.
Two people cheers-ing and clinking glasses filled with booze
This Is the Proper Way to Cheers
These are 8 of the best classic colognes you can own
8 of the Most Classic and Popular Colognes of All Time
Some of our favorite whiskeys of March
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This March 
Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV charging at a Tesla Supercharger
The Best Time to Buy an EV? Right Now, Before Tariffs Bite.
dd

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

From Red Wing to Keens, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Headphones, Clogs and Pastel Boots

Huckberry sale

Huckberry’s Sale on Sale Is Basically All Best-Sellers

Get your next mattress from Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle Is Having a Worthy Mattress Sale

Our Place's newest cookware release has us running to the kitchen.

Our Place Just Dropped Titanium Cookware

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

The motor yacht Valkyrie, which is sometimes used for scientific research thanks to owner Thomas Peterson and the International SeaKeepers Society

Superyachts for Science?

How open-world games are inspiring travel

Armchair Travelers Take Off to New Vistas with Gaming

A vibrant field of cannabis plants with bright green leaves reaching toward a clear blue sky. We take a look at what the science says about weed addiction.

Is Weed More Addictive Than We’ve Been Led to Believe?

A stressed office worker in a striped dress shirt leans forward, deep in thought, with a cluttered desk and whiteboard in the background.

Your Brain Is Programmed for Negativity. Here’s How to Rewire It.