Every look at a pair of over-ears and wish those bad boys were just a bit more girliepop? Do you even understand what that sentence means? If you do, then the latest drop from Sandy Liang — designer behind the viral coquette Salomon sneakers — might just be for you. In partnership with the Apple subsidiary, The Sandy Liang x Beats Solo 4 are just like your average headphones…except for the massive pink ribbon design across the headband, and pastel pink b-logos. Very cutesie, very demure.