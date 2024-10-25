Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Buck Mason collabs with Sanders to bring you essential loafers, L.L. Bean partners with Noah Kahan giving us very on-brand boots and Hamilton graces us with yet another stellar watch in partnership with Engineered Garments.

Atlantic austerity and a Pacific lack of pretension collide in Buck Mason’s latest collaboration with UK legends Sanders. The resulting footwear capsule features new styles that lean into Sanders’ historic archive, with a reissue of the Sam Chukka Boot and a reimagining of the Albert Slipper in a Wholecut Loafer silo that’s dashingly on-trend. The revamped styles — in suede, black velvet and leather, respectively — bring a whole new dimension to the Sanders classic vibe and excellent in their own right. *Insert Vampire Weekend song here.*

Can a wireless speaker be elegant and sleek? Hailing from the audio giants Marantz, the new Grand Horizon is a single-unit speaker that can easily envelop your room with high-end audio and powerful bass (there’s also a smaller and cheaper unit called Horizon). It sounds great but wins on aesthetics—put this circular speaker anywhere in the room, as it’s meant to be seen and heard. For $5,500, that should be the case.

What better way to transport your Cabarnet than with some luggage designed specifically for that task? Available in three sizes, this luxury collaboration is outfitted to carry two, three or six bottles of Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon (included!), and it’s crafted from recycled polycarbonate, recycled aluminum and recycled vegan leather.

Of course Noah Kahan has his own Bean Boot. And of course we want a pair. This isn’t just a case of the singer-songwriter slapping a custom label on the tongue (though that is part of the design) — instead we’ve got legitimate upgrades: the traditional leather upper has been swapped for waxed canvas, they’ve got a mesh lining for extra comfort, and that lining features an exclusive duck print that would be at home on the flannel sheets of wood-framed bed in a log cabin in Vermont. If you’ve already got a pair of Bean Boots, then check out the rest of the capsule collection, which includes a chamois flannel shirt, five-panel hat and more.

Engineered Garments is having a hell of a fall. Their latest collab is a take on Hamilton’s classic Khaki Field watch, which is limited to 1,999 pieces and has been pared down in three ways: its 36mm case makes it the smallest automatic variant you can buy; its titanium build (bracelet included) makes it light on the wrist, but extra tough; and its dial has been stripped of the inner hours of 13-24, opting to keep things clean while eschewing traditional field watch design. I guess EG customers probably aren’t staunch proponents of military time.

How are those knife skills? They’ll look a lot better, at least, if you’re using Great Jones’ new 8” Chefs Knife and Cutting Board. In collaboration with heritage knife-makers Lamson, the set — BPA-free cutting and oversized for a no-stress experience — is the perfect starter kit for budding home chefs and (no pun intended) seasoned veterans alike.