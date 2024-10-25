Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Products of the Week: A Buck Mason Collab, Speakers and Noah Kahan Bean Boots

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
October 25, 2024 12:45 pm
From Hamilton to L.L. Bean this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Buck Mason collabs with Sanders to bring you essential loafers, L.L. Bean partners with Noah Kahan giving us very on-brand boots and Hamilton graces us with yet another stellar watch in partnership with Engineered Garments.

Sanders x Buck Mason Collab

Buy Here : $298 – $398

Atlantic austerity and a Pacific lack of pretension collide in Buck Mason’s latest collaboration with UK legends Sanders. The resulting footwear capsule features new styles that lean into Sanders’ historic archive, with a reissue of the Sam Chukka Boot and a reimagining of the Albert Slipper in a Wholecut Loafer silo that’s dashingly on-trend. The revamped styles — in suede, black velvet and leather, respectively — bring a whole new dimension to the Sanders classic vibe and excellent in their own right. *Insert Vampire Weekend song here.*

Marantz Grand Horizon Speaker

Buy Here : $5,500

Can a wireless speaker be elegant and sleek? Hailing from the audio giants Marantz, the new Grand Horizon is a single-unit speaker that can easily envelop your room with high-end audio and powerful bass (there’s also a smaller and cheaper unit called Horizon). It sounds great but wins on aesthetics—put this circular speaker anywhere in the room, as it’s meant to be seen and heard. For $5,500, that should be the case.

Silver Oak x Paravel Wine Luggage

Buy Here : $895 – $1,650

What better way to transport your Cabarnet than with some luggage designed specifically for that task? Available in three sizes, this luxury collaboration is outfitted to carry two, three or six bottles of Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon (included!), and it’s crafted from recycled polycarbonate, recycled aluminum and recycled vegan leather. 

L.L. Bean x Noah Kahan Boots

Buy Here : $249

Of course Noah Kahan has his own Bean Boot. And of course we want a pair. This isn’t just a case of the singer-songwriter slapping a custom label on the tongue (though that is part of the design) — instead we’ve got legitimate upgrades: the traditional leather upper has been swapped for waxed canvas, they’ve got a mesh lining for extra comfort, and that lining features an exclusive duck print that would be at home on the flannel sheets of wood-framed bed in a log cabin in Vermont. If you’ve already got a pair of Bean Boots, then check out the rest of the capsule collection, which includes a chamois flannel shirt, five-panel hat and more.

Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Auto 36mm Limited Edition Engineered Garment Watch

Buy Here : $1,145

Engineered Garments is having a hell of a fall. Their latest collab is a take on Hamilton’s classic Khaki Field watch, which is limited to 1,999 pieces and has been pared down in three ways: its 36mm case makes it the smallest automatic variant you can buy; its titanium build (bracelet included) makes it light on the wrist, but extra tough; and its dial has been stripped of the inner hours of 13-24, opting to keep things clean while eschewing traditional field watch design. I guess EG customers probably aren’t staunch proponents of military time.

Great Jones All Aboard & 8″ Chef’s Knife

Buy Here : $220$190

How are those knife skills? They’ll look a lot better, at least, if you’re using Great Jones’ new 8” Chefs Knife and Cutting Board. In collaboration with heritage knife-makers Lamson, the set — BPA-free cutting and oversized for a no-stress experience — is the perfect starter kit for budding home chefs and (no pun intended) seasoned veterans alike.





