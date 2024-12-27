Products of the Week: Birkenstocks, Bob Dylan Denim and Totes

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Levi’s Jeans gives us a remake of Bob Dylan’s denim choice, a Lunar New Year Birkenstock collection is dropped and Rowing Blazers hits us with a much needed Paddington release.
Rowing Blazers x Paddington
How could you not love an English-sounding, marmalade-loving, blue duffle coat-wearing bear named Paddington? Well, now you can look like him, too. Rowing Blazers dropped a Paddington line that features anything from your basic graphic tee to the bears very own blue coat. You can also get a stunning corduroy cap that says “Please look after this bear. Thank You.” — an IH favorite, for sure.
Levi’s 1955 Customized 501 Men’s Jeans
We all were anticipating Little Timmy Tim’s return to the big screen in A Complete Unknown, which came out only two days ago. To honor the Dylan biopic (and Chalamets’ presence on screen again) Levi’s dropped a pair of Bob-inspired jeans, which are not only worn in the film by Timothée, but are also a “stitch-for-stitch” remake of the pair the OG Minnesotan singer wore himself.
1774 Birkenstock Lunar New Year Collection
Happy Lunar New Year! As we look towards the upcoming year of the snake, Birkenstock has released a snakeskin collection featuring four different sandal styles from your classic Tokio strapped clog, to the famed Arizona two-strap shoe.
Moose Knuckles x NHL Winter Classic Collection
It’s an indisputable fact that hockey is the most exciting sport to watch live, so why not honor the longstanding Winter Classic (which takes place on December 31st) by snagging some luxe merch? Canadian luxury outwear brand, Moose Knuckles, has partnered with the NHL to honor the hockey tradition and bring you merch that will outlive a few games.
Alex Mill P’Jimmies Blanket Tote
Famed NBC Late Night host Mr. Jimmy Fallon teamed up with Alex Mill to bring us a slew of pajamas. A collection thoughtfully named P’Jimmies. A standout from the drop is this “hold everything” blanket tote that folds out into a cozy blanket.
