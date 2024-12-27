Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Birkenstocks, Bob Dylan Denim and Totes

The 5 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
December 27, 2024 11:22 am
From Levi's to Alex Mill this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
From Levi's to Alex Mill this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Alex Mill, Levi's, Rowing Blazers, Birkenstock, Moose Knuckles

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Levi’s Jeans gives us a remake of Bob Dylan’s denim choice, a Lunar New Year Birkenstock collection is dropped and Rowing Blazers hits us with a much needed Paddington release.

Rowing Blazers x Paddington
Rowing Blazers x Paddington

How could you not love an English-sounding, marmalade-loving, blue duffle coat-wearing bear named Paddington? Well, now you can look like him, too. Rowing Blazers dropped a Paddington line that features anything from your basic graphic tee to the bears very own blue coat. You can also get a stunning corduroy cap that says “Please look after this bear. Thank You.” — an IH favorite, for sure.

Buy here: $120 – $1050
Levi's 1955 Customized 501 Men's Jeans
Levi’s 1955 Customized 501 Men’s Jeans

We all were anticipating Little Timmy Tim’s return to the big screen in A Complete Unknown, which came out only two days ago. To honor the Dylan biopic (and Chalamets’ presence on screen again) Levi’s dropped a pair of Bob-inspired jeans, which are not only worn in the film by Timothée, but are also a “stitch-for-stitch” remake of the pair the OG Minnesotan singer wore himself.

buy here: $495
1774 Birkenstock Lunar New Year Collection
1774 Birkenstock Lunar New Year Collection

Happy Lunar New Year! As we look towards the upcoming year of the snake, Birkenstock has released a snakeskin collection featuring four different sandal styles from your classic Tokio strapped clog, to the famed Arizona two-strap shoe.

buy here: $540 – $665
Moose Knuckles x NHL Winter Classic Collection
Moose Knuckles x NHL Winter Classic Collection

It’s an indisputable fact that hockey is the most exciting sport to watch live, so why not honor the longstanding Winter Classic (which takes place on December 31st) by snagging some luxe merch? Canadian luxury outwear brand, Moose Knuckles, has partnered with the NHL to honor the hockey tradition and bring you merch that will outlive a few games.

buy here: $250 – $1090
Alex Mill P'Jimmies Blanket Tote
Alex Mill P’Jimmies Blanket Tote

Famed NBC Late Night host Mr. Jimmy Fallon teamed up with Alex Mill to bring us a slew of pajamas. A collection thoughtfully named P’Jimmies. A standout from the drop is this “hold everything” blanket tote that folds out into a cozy blanket.

buy here: $78

More Like This

Huckberry see you out there sale
Huckberry’s See You Out There Sale Is on. Here’s What to Buy.
End-of-Year sales
InsideHook’s Guide to the Best End-of-Year Sales
A man wearing an Oura ring.
Here's How to Use Your FSA Money Before Time Runs Out
The Orvis sale is full of hardwearing, sensible apparel.
Save Big With Orvis’s End-of-Season Sale

Leisure > Gear
Leisure > Style
Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Puma x Noah Hat
A Sneaky Good PUMA Collab Just Hit Sale

$60$39

On The ROGER Spin 2
Federer’s Signature Sneaker Is on Sale

$140$109

Levi's 505 Regular Fit Jeans
Levi’s Best-Fitting Jeans Are an Extra 30% Off

$70$37

Gap Wool-Blend Topcoat
We Just Found the Biggest Deal of the Year at Gap

$248$99

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

These are the best colognes of 2024
The 16 Best Colognes of 2024
Three photos featuring a running photographer, a blurry image of a man running and a group of people running at night.
The Year of the Running Photographer
North Outdoor Pool at East Bank Club
I Spent 10 Hours at Chicago’s 350,000-Square-Foot Health Club
best luxury gifts for men
The Best Luxury Gifts for Men, Because Money Can Sometimes Buy Happiness
End-of-Year sales
InsideHook’s Guide to the Best End-of-Year Sales
The Tire Man now has his sights set on hotels.
Michelin Is Ranking Hotels Now. Here’s What You Need to Know.

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

From Levi's to Alex Mill this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Birkenstocks, Bob Dylan Denim and Totes

Huckberry see you out there sale

Huckberry’s See You Out There Sale Is on. Here’s What to Buy.

Portable audio players

Portable Audio Players Are Making a Comeback in Parenting Circles

From Tekla to Uniqlo this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: A Uniqlo Collab, Moon Boots and Trainers

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches