Reading up on parenting in the present moment means that you’ll inevitably hear about one motif: parents trying to reduce their kids’ screen time. There’s been plenty written about this, with a particular focus on how best to accomplish this in an increasingly connected world. Is there a way for parents to give kids access to the music they love while also making sure that they’re not online 24/7?



For some parents, the answer can be found by turning the clock back — technologically speaking — by a decade or more. The Washington Post‘s Heather Kelly reported on the increasing appeal of devices like iPods, Walkmen and Discmen — not among Gen Xers or Millennials looking to recapture their youth, but by parents who are drawn to the devices’ lack of an internet connection.



According to some of the parents Kelly spoke with for the article, part of the appeal of retro technology has to do with the fact that a dedicated music player has its own challenges. “Part of the charm for me was giving her something that takes a little bit more effort,” Montessori teacher Eileen Keribar İsvan told the Post about the MP3 player her daughter now uses.



As Kelly explained, some technology companies have embraced this market. Kelly points to several music players made by the company Yoto. Earlier this month at Wirecutter, Alison Rochford called the Yoto Player “my favorite gift that my daughters have ever received” and praised the way it “revolutionized our bedtime routine.”

That said, internet-free music players aren’t without challenges of their own. Earlier this year, Yoto issued a recall for their Mini speaker over concerns that it could overheat and catch fire. But whether the music players are repurposed or brand new, there’s a welcome appeal to a music-first listening experience, whatever the listener’s age may be.